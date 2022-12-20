Help to Prevent Medical Mistakes and Wrong Site Surgeries (Opinion Piece)

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Everyone makes mistakes.

Yes, even healthcare personnel.

Not intentionally, of course, there are precautions and procedures in place to prevent those things from happening, but errors still occur. Not long ago a colleague told me of a wrong-site surgery at the facility she worked at.

The healthy knee was replaced!

Can you imagine the horror when upon awakening you realize that you now have pain in both knees? Pain in your good knee as a result of a faulty operation and the old pain in the bad knee you thought was going to be corrected.

How does a patient reconcile such a mistake?

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Make sure your surgeon knows the site to be operated on

During my nursing school days, one of my professors told us a story. Her mother was to have surgery on her leg and had surrendered herself to the mercy of the hospital the previous evening. The surgery would take place very early the following morning.

Her daughter, my professor said as she laid in bed that evening a horrific thought crossed her mind.

What if the surgeons operated on the wrong leg?

She began remembering all the stories of surgical mistakes she had ever heard. Stories of surgeries on the body part that was normal and leaving the diseased one intact. So, with those horrors fresh in her mind, she got out of bed and drove to the hospital to find her mother in bed.

She took the marker we use in the hospital to write on the skin (it takes days to come off), and she wrote: “NOT THIS LEG”!

She told us she was not about to let them operate on the good leg. We all had a nervous laugh about it at the time, but in reality, these things can and do happen.

Processes are in place to prevent mistakes, but to err is human.

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

Takeaway

The American Hospital Association (AHA) reported that as many as 40 wrong-site surgeries are performed each week between hospitals and surgery centers. All parties agree that these are serious and preventable injuries and do not require mandatory reporting, so the number is probably that much higher.

Unfortunately, wrong-site surgeries are fairly common. Even with all the processes in place protocols are not always followed. Surgeons are just people and not infallible. If your family member is about to have surgery, remind them to go over with their surgeon the site of the planned surgery.

Take some responsibility for your health and ensure “all” parties know which site requires surgical intervention.

Do not be afraid to make a mark saying …

“Not this leg”!

********

This story was originally published @justpene50