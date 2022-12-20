Help to Prevent Medical Mistakes and Wrong Site Surgeries (Opinion Piece)

AnnWrites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVacK_0jncbZqp00
Photo byNational Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Everyone makes mistakes.

Yes, even healthcare personnel.

Not intentionally, of course, there are precautions and procedures in place to prevent those things from happening, but errors still occur. Not long ago a colleague told me of a wrong-site surgery at the facility she worked at.

The healthy knee was replaced!

Can you imagine the horror when upon awakening you realize that you now have pain in both knees? Pain in your good knee as a result of a faulty operation and the old pain in the bad knee you thought was going to be corrected.

How does a patient reconcile such a mistake?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1bO_0jncbZqp00
Photo byNational Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Make sure your surgeon knows the site to be operated on

During my nursing school days, one of my professors told us a story. Her mother was to have surgery on her leg and had surrendered herself to the mercy of the hospital the previous evening. The surgery would take place very early the following morning.

Her daughter, my professor said as she laid in bed that evening a horrific thought crossed her mind.

What if the surgeons operated on the wrong leg?

She began remembering all the stories of surgical mistakes she had ever heard. Stories of surgeries on the body part that was normal and leaving the diseased one intact. So, with those horrors fresh in her mind, she got out of bed and drove to the hospital to find her mother in bed.

She took the marker we use in the hospital to write on the skin (it takes days to come off), and she wrote: “NOT THIS LEG”!

She told us she was not about to let them operate on the good leg. We all had a nervous laugh about it at the time, but in reality, these things can and do happen.

Processes are in place to prevent mistakes, but to err is human.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvRZO_0jncbZqp00
Photo byJC Gellidon on Unsplash

Takeaway

The American Hospital Association (AHA) reported that as many as 40 wrong-site surgeries are performed each week between hospitals and surgery centers. All parties agree that these are serious and preventable injuries and do not require mandatory reporting, so the number is probably that much higher.

Unfortunately, wrong-site surgeries are fairly common. Even with all the processes in place protocols are not always followed. Surgeons are just people and not infallible. If your family member is about to have surgery, remind them to go over with their surgeon the site of the planned surgery.

Take some responsibility for your health and ensure “all” parties know which site requires surgical intervention.

Do not be afraid to make a mark saying …

“Not this leg”!

********

This story was originally published @justpene50

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Healthcare# Medical Mistakes# Hospital Safety# Wrong Site Surgery# Patients

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing life as it occurs

Dallas, TX
45 followers

More from AnnWrites

Why You Should go to Your Doctor Instead of the Emergency Room! Unless there is a true “emergency” (Opinion)

According to ScienceDaily, nearly half of the healthcare visits in the US are done in Emergency Rooms. Many reasons can be blamed for this rise. Some people abuse the emergency rooms and that will always be the case for them. They do not respect the reason why the department was put in place. They use the ER as their “go-to” for any and all medical needs. Recurring visits for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), can be treated by the local Public Health Department.

Read full story
2 comments

Mind Over Matter: Your mind can exacerbate your emotional and physical health, learn to take control (Opinion)

This morning on my way home from work I began to feel unwell. I did not eat anything extraordinary and as a matter of record, I shared the meal with my significant other, he felt some heartburn, but that’s his norm. His symptoms went no further than that. I, on the other hand, felt some real distress. We got to the house, waited for the feeling to pass, and eventually I fell asleep. When I reluctantly rose to return to work the queasy feelings soon returned.

Read full story
1 comments

Manage your stress and reclaim your emotions to feel great and live well (Opinion)

Everyone experiences stress and anxiety at different times in their lives. Our lives have without preamble been turned upside down. We could never have predicted the current situation that has become our ‘new normal”.

Read full story

Do Not Take Pills You Were Not Prescribed. It May Kill You (Opinion)

There is a real and present danger that is killing your children and your family. Medications, both prescribed and illegally obtained. As a healthcare practitioner, one of the questions that spark danger signals in our mind is the admission of using medications that were not specifically prescribed for ‘you’ the patient. It is a statement that gives me the chills. During the triage process, patients will say, “I was in pain and so and so gave me a pain pill”. My next question is, do you know the name of the medication? “No, I do not know what the name is, but it’s a blue pill!”

Read full story
2 comments

Smoking Hot: The Dangers of Vapes and E-cigarettes Cool ideas often hide an ugly side (Opinion Piece)

Smoldering eyes and good looks can make almost any act seem attractive — almost. Do not be blinded to the dangers. Though I can see the sex appeal, I have never been interested in smoking.

Read full story
3 comments

The Signs of Abuse are Not Easy to Spot: The pernicious art and heart of an abuser (Opinion Piece)

“There's a phrase, “the elephant in the living room”, which purports to describe what it’s like to live with adrug addict, an alcoholic, an abuser. People outside such relationships will sometimes ask, “How could you let such a business go on for so many years? Didn’t you see the elephant in the living room?”

Read full story

Ginger, A Natural Option for Nausea and Vomiting (Opinion Piece)

When I was a child, Christmas was one of my best holidays. There was of course lots of cleaning and preparation to be done before the big day. The smells of varied delicious food cooking and the promise of toys made the kids giddy with anticipation. Though it was only one toy per child. We would play hide and seek guided by the moonlight.

Read full story

Hiccups, How to Evict the Unwelcome Squatter (Opinion Piece)

Hiccups — they interrupt our lives without preamble. They appear seemingly out of the blue. Usually, they are transient in nature, sometimes they decide to remain past their welcome.

Read full story

Alzheimer’s Disease : The Long Goodbye. Identifying and Managing this Painful Dis-ease

God gave us our memories so that we might have roses in December — James M. Barrie. Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease. Unlike many others, it leaves family, friends, and caregivers to mourn for an inordinate amount of time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy