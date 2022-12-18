Do Not Take Pills You Were Not Prescribed. It May Kill You (Opinion)

Say “NO” to pills from other people

There is a real and present danger that is killing your children and your family.

Medications, both prescribed and illegally obtained.

As a healthcare practitioner, one of the questions that spark danger signals in our mind is the admission of using medications that were not specifically prescribed for ‘you’ the patient. It is a statement that gives me the chills. During the triage process, patients will say, “I was in pain and so and so gave me a pain pill”. My next question is, do you know the name of the medication? “No, I do not know what the name is, but it’s a blue pill!”

That means nothing, pill color is merely a manufacturer’s preference, and it does not specifically identify any particular medication.

Takeaways

Only take your own medications. My dear readers, please pass along this information to your children and loved ones.

Never accept medication from anyone!

If you are in dire need and must get some relief, only accept medications with the original package so you can have some certainty of what the medication might be. (Notice, I say might, because unless you get your medication directly from a reputable pharmacy, you can never be sure of what you are ingesting).

I carry around basic Tylenol and Ibuprofen, when someone asks me for pain medication, I give it to them in the original wrapper, that way they know what they are taking. I advise my patients never to use medications prescribed for anyone else.

Once it enters the body, it can and will do anything to you. What if you are allergic to the medicine? What if it is too strong? What if it is not what they tell you it is? What if it is laced with dangerous chemicals?

What if … ?

You could have an anaphylactic shock and stop breathing. The formulation could be too much for you causing you any number of dangerous symptoms. Medications are often formulated and dispensed according to weight and many other factors such as your medical and allergy history.

Your health history is a very important component of medication administration. If you are taking other medications there is a very serious risk of medication potentiation, this means similar meds can make the effects more powerful, exposing you to the risk of a quick and sudden death.

Do not do this people!

This is dangerous behavior — I reiterate, DO NOT TAKE PILLS that are not prescribed specifically for you!

Not your mother’s meds, your grandma’s, your spouse, or your best friend's. You may suffocate to death.

Do not swallow pills other people give to you!

It could be the last thing you do — and that will be a tragedy indeed.

