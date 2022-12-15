Smoking Hot: The Dangers of Vapes and E-cigarettes Cool ideas often hide an ugly side (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Ferdinand Studio on Unsplash

Smoking can seem like a sexy thing to do!

Smoldering eyes and good looks can make almost any act seem attractive — almost. Do not be blinded to the dangers. Though I can see the sex appeal, I have never been interested in smoking.

I get to see firsthand the effects and destructions wrought at the hands of unhealthy habits. And the habit of smoking is one of the most difficult addictions to kick.

In recent years, the dangers associated with the use of vaping, e-cigarettes, pens, or Juuls (pronounced jewels) have been in the spotlight. Especially among our youths.

E-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) have been implicated in the injury of some 530 persons across 38 US States and territories. Many have reportedly lost their lives resulting from the use of inhaled substances.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC ), almost three-fourths of those affected are males with the prevalent age range being 18 to 34 years. And what is even more alarming is the fact that 16% of the total cases are among persons under the age of 18 years. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , some 3.6 million middle and high school kids used e-cigarettes in 2018, an increase of 1.5 million or greater than in 2017. There seems to be a common misconception among teenagers and even many adults that e-cigarettes and similar products are benign and harmless.

Nothing could be further from the truth!

It is estimated that using one pod of e-cigarette liquid is equivalent to smoking 20 cigarettes.

Let’s digest this info again — one e-cig pod ≈ 20 cigarettes.

Furthermore, it is also possible for e-cigarettes to be outfitted with pods that hold THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana. Vapes may also contain hallucinogenic like Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or Cannabidiol (CBD) oils or nicotine-containing products.

Photo by Rainier Ridao on Unsplash

Most of those affected have reported past use of e-cigarettes or vapes and no history of respiratory diseases or other comorbidities. Yet they experienced lung injuries. There is no known root cause as to the origins of these lung injuries or deaths.

Some recommendations by the CDC are:

Persons using these products should consider refraining from using e-cigarettes and vaping products until further information becomes available.

If you are using e-cigarette products in an effort to quit smoking, please do not revert to smoking actual cigarettes at this time.

Please see your healthcare provider if you or someone you know have used these products and have had any abnormal symptoms, such as shortness of breath, heart palpitations, dizziness, or chest pains.

Pregnant and nursing women, youths, and young adults should refrain from the use of cigarettes, e-cigs., vapes and all tobacco and nicotine-containing products if at all possible.

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

Remember

According to science — The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), continues to grow in the United States.

While the use of combustible tobacco cigarettes has declined significantly, ENDS market now exceeds 8 billion dollars!

This is big business.

And big businesses are not too concerned about our health. Most vapes contain varying amounts of nicotine and the nicotine content can vary widely from one brand to the next. The average cigarette contains about 10 to 12 mg of nicotine.

It is unlikely that a user will inhale every milligram of the nicotine as it burns but may ingest about 1.1 to 1.8 mg of nicotine per cigarette. The decision to dabble with addictive substances often begins with fun in mind. We get locked in and a battle to regain ourselves begins.

Education is key.

With knowledge on board, hopefully, more informed, better decisions will be made allowing us to avoid a lifetime of pain.

Let’s communicate with our youths and each other.

So that they may choose wisely.

********

This story was originally published @justpene50