The Signs of Abuse are Not Easy to Spot: The pernicious art and heart of an abuser (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Sneha Sivarajan on Unsplash

Hiding in plain sight

“There's a phrase, “the elephant in the living room”, which purports to describe what it’s like to live with a drug addict, an alcoholic, an abuser.

People outside such relationships will sometimes ask, “How could you let such a business go on for so many years? Didn’t you see the elephant in the living room?”

And it’s so hard for anyone living in a more normal situation to understand the answer that comes closest to the truth; “I’m sorry, but it was there when I moved in.

I didn’t know it was an elephant; I thought it was part of the furniture.”

There comes an aha-moment for some folks — the lucky ones — when they suddenly recognize the difference.”

― Stephen King

Photo by Leighann Blackwood on Unsplash

The anatomy of abuse

Those who abuse others are often masters of their craft.

They have spent time studying human nature and know how to “train” their victims. Wily and sneaky, they are cowards at heart. Unhappy in their own skin, they find displeasure in your self-confidence, contentment, and joy.

They are dissatisfied with their own lives and they feel powerful when they find a gentle spirit to break. They have long ago mastered the art of breaking people down to their elemental levels until it becomes almost impossible to find a path out of pain, low self-esteem, and shame.

Family and friends have long been left by the wayside and you have lost the ability and the know-how to begin gathering and assembling the broken pieces to put yourself back together. The abuser knows just where and how to hit (literally and figuratively), so as not to bruise so that no evidence can be seen. They have become skilled accusers and every shortcoming and weakness they possess is blamed exclusively on you.

They take no responsibility for their failings and of course, the fault lies with everyone but them. They are quick to give a “lecture” on what your failures are and they are ever ready, willing, and able to “instruct” you on how you can fix yours. They become upset at every slight, perceived or actual, and any attempt to assert your opinion is seen as deep disrespect.

In their over-inflated self-proclaimed intelligence, they are the smartest humans around and everyone else is at best — inept.

Photo by Sammy Williams on Unsplash

Wife killed by an abusive husband

A woman, a nurse, and a mother killed by her husband.

This story unfolds as a woman who already had three children from a previous marriage. She traveled to her birth country of Nigeria in search of her spouse as is their custom. She meets and marries her perception of Mr. Right and sponsors his migration to America.

Reportedly he was employed as a comedian in Nigeria. Once he got to America, he did not possess any particular skills with which to secure employment. His wife created a nursing registry and homecare job and he was made the administrator.

She did the heavy lifting, went out, and did the actual patient visits.

Over time her friends and supervisor began to suspect all was not well.

Whenever her supervisor asked her to work an extra shift, she could not give an answer unless she had his express permission to do so. On the night of the murder, her supervisor (my friend) had asked her to cover an open shift. She said she would ask her husband and get back to her.

So her supervisor was surprised when later that night, she received a call from the police informing her the employee would not be covering her shift in the morning. She then learned the employee was deceased and the reason for the call as she had been one of the few people on her call list.

Later she learned that the nurse had taken her three children to a friend's house that night.

She had told her friend that she did not want her children in the home because she feared her husband would harm her and needed her children to be safe. Her worst fears were realized because she was killed that night. Her children are safe but left without a mother or any other family as the deceased woman does not have any family in the USA.

Photo by bill Wegener on Unsplash

What are some of the ways abusers use to control victims

They have to make you doubt yourself. To do that they will do and say anything to break your will and self-confidence.

Kill your self-esteem

Alienate you

Beat down your self-worth

Make you feel they are doing you a favor by being with you

Criticize your body

Tells you how stupid you are

Photo by Julian Santa Ana on Unsplash

Thoughts

As long as you see your abuser as a “god” and they have all the power, they are usually happy and content to remain in charge. Once the scales begin to fall off your eyes and you recognize the abuser for what they are the issues begin.

When you call them out on bad behavior, you had better watch your back and have a plan to regain your freedom. They become enraged that “you” dare challenge their authority. That is usually about the time when life takes a turn becoming a living hell.

Learn from their cunning and plan your escape. Do not let on what your plans are and as soon as you are able to, remove yourself from the path of danger.

You are worthy.

You are capable of amazing things.

Reclaim your sense of self and take back control of your life.

*********

This story was first published @justpene50