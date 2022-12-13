Ginger, A Natural Option for Nausea and Vomiting (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash

Ginger and Christmas of my childhood

When I was a child, Christmas was one of my best holidays.

There was of course lots of cleaning and preparation to be done before the big day. The smells of varied delicious food cooking and the promise of toys made the kids giddy with anticipation. Though it was only one toy per child. We would play hide and seek guided by the moonlight.

One favorite adult holiday drink was ginger beer.

Prepared days before with fresh ginger, sugar, and spices, it was placed in a dark space to ferment and be ready by Christmas.

If the ginger beer was not hot enough, the adults added a bit of pepper to the mix. Finally, the day came when they let the children taste a tiny bit, it burned the throat and played havoc with the digestive tract. As we got older, and ginger beer drinking became the norm, the adults would “promise” that ginger can give us a good “cleaning” out.

And let me tell you, it lived up to the promise.

Photo by Farsai Chaikulngamdee on Unsplash

The herb called ginger

Ginger, known by the scientific name of Zingiber officinale, is a member of the family belonging to cardamom and turmeric. Its strong aroma is the result of pungent ketones including gingerol. The consumed portion of the ginger plant is the rhizome, called “ginger root,” although it is not actually a root. (The rhizome is the horizontal stem of the plant that sends out the roots).

One active ingredient is gingerol. Gingerol has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Gingerol is touted to reduce stress caused by free radicals in the body.

Ginger, an ancient herb

Ginger has been used widely in history for its many medicinal properties.

Ginger can be used in many different forms, some of its presentations are; — fresh, dried, pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, powdered, or made into drinks. It boasts a strong and spicy aroma and the concentration of essential oils increases as ginger ages. It is well-known to stem the tides of nausea for greater than 200 years.

Scientifically , ginger’s antiemetic properties act peripherally, within the gastrointestinal tract.

It does this by increasing gastric tone and motility due to anticholinergic and antiserotonergic (among many other functions, increased serotonin encourages gastric emptying but causes nausea).

Ginger acts on specific receptors. (Remember when grandma warned us of the excessive bathroom visits, it is true). Ginger may also deactivate the visceral vagal nerve activity, thus reducing or stopping the feeling of nausea. This combination of functions allows ginger to relieve symptoms of functional gastrointestinal disorders, such as dyspepsia, abdominal pain, and nausea, which is often associated with decreased gastric motility.

The exact mode of action of ginger about its antiemetic properties is still being explored.

Stimulates digestion Lowers blood pressure Reduces high blood pressure, by the process of vasodilation Reduces nausea Reduces inflammation Antibacterial properties Regulates blood sugar Help reduce cholesterol

Remember

Ginger is said to have many health benefits while it enhances the flavor of many foods. It is versatile as it may also be added to other fruits and vegetables, or consumed as the main ingredient in a drink all its own. Ginger influences gastric emptying, so it may cause abdominal pain due to increased peristalsis. I love ginger, so I eat it with my food, use it as candy, and drink it or add it to my many drinks and foods. So, my friends, the next time you feel nauseous, you might try consuming some ginger.

Exercise caution when using ginger in conjunction with blood thinners. Ginger may interact with these drugs .

It is prudent to always discuss the addition or subtraction of any drug or herbal product with your medical care provider.

This story was initially published on my website @justpene50