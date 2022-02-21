A Kidney for Dada

Kins Jeroboan and his family Melissa Jeroboan

Kins and Melissa Jeroboan are interviewed by FOX44NEWS

A year ago, a Killeen family received some devastating news that made them question if life would be better tomorrow. One year ago, Kins "Dada" Jeroboan received a diagnosis that he had end-stage renal disease. The Jeroboan family has been on a search ever since. Kins Jeroboan and his wife, Melissa Jeroboan are asking the public for help to find a potential kidney donor. The couple has 5 children, ranging from 8 years old to 7 months and all they want to do is show their children that "Dada" will always be there.

"My husband and I were completely shocked to hear that his kidneys were failing. We've gone to a few doctors with concerns, but no one gave us the answers that we were looking for until it was almost too late. We honestly thought that it was just his medication that needed to be changed," says Melissa Jeroboan

Although the diagnosis came as a shock to the family, it gave them more of a reason to believe that their faith in God was not in vain and that prayer changes everything.

"The doctors described the different access points that I was recommended for and initially, I just said that I couldn't do it. It hurt me to know that this had happened to me. I looked at my older kids ranging from eight years old to seven months old right now, and I decided to go through with dialysis. " says Jeroboan

Kins Jeroboan goes to dialysis three times a week and it has put a lot of strain on his body.

"The pain, the itching, and the tiredness that I feel after I come off of the chair is a lot to process. Most days, I am not myself and I can't do anything. My wife and my children all come to the room to comfort me on days like those. We all just sit in the room these days and watch "Encanto." I don't care that they watch it back to back. I just thank God that I can still spend time with them," says Kins Jeroboan.

Kins and Melissa Jeroboan are hoping and praying that someone will be his match. Just recently, Kins and his wife, Melissa were seen on Fox44News raising awareness of their need to find an O-type donor. The family also created a Facebook page titled, "A Kidney for Dada."

On one post it says, " He is a father of 5 young children: 8 years old being the oldest and 6 months being the youngest. We call him, “Dada.” The very first name that was chosen to be his from our oldest daughter and passed down to the mouths of those that entered the world after her through our union. Last year, in February, we found out that my husband, Kins Jeroboan, “Dada”, has End-Stage renal disease.

We’ve all inserted ourselves in providing the best treatment for our Dada – whether it was rushing to grab a bag for him before he threw up and rubbed his back as he did or turning on his oxygen machine when it seems as if his breathing was scarce. We've had roles in helping him put on his socks when the dizziness from bending over too long would threaten to make him topple over. We became his voice as we encouraged him to still look his best even when his clothes began to show him that his weight was indeed dropping. We thought to wait for as long as we could until we heard those precious words, “We’ve got a kidney for you!” but waiting would mean losing time. We need to begin the search to save his life. "

The Jeroboan family is seeking help from the community at this time in hopes that God will touch someone to be the key to helping Kins "Dada" Jeroboan's stay present in the life of his family.

Click here to follow Kins "Dada" Jeroboan's journey. If anyone would like to donate for surgery expenses, please see the link.