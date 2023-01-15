Fires at the Gas Pump

Write3

What you can do to protect yourself.

Filling a gas tank can ignite a flame if static electricity creates a spark Photo by 89sotcker/created in canva

It is winter, and the air is as dry as powdered chalk. Drivers, be aware that you can be in harm’s way each time you fill your car with gas. Though rare, unsuspecting motorists can become victims of static fires.

Ignacio Sierra had firsthand experience with a static fire while recently pumping gas at a Spartanburg, South Carolina, station. Sierra grasped the nozzle and felt a jolt as if he had rubbed his feet on a carpet. When I touched the nozzle to remove it from the pump, the spark made the fumes light up, and the whole car was like a flame, a huge blow-torch, he recalled. I thought it was a nightmare.

The fire decimated the gas station and part of his truck, but Sierra and his daughter escaped without harm.

A Lancaster, Pennsylvania, man died several years ago in another freak accident. The static electricity on his clothes sparked a fire when he started to fill his tank with gas. He died as a consequence of inhalation of smoke and hot gas.

Watch how something can go terribly wrong on this news piece, when a man filling his tank with gas ignited a fire on New Years Day.

Think twice before seeking relief from the cold, rain, or wind inside your car while refueling. Getting in and out of your vehicle builds up electrical charges on your body and clothes, which can transfer to the dispenser’s nozzle when you touch it. Plenty of fumes hang in the air from your open gas tank, recent gas dispensing, and the nozzle to ignite a fire if a static spark occurs.

Most drivers realize they should never smoke while filling up their tanks, But FEW DRIVERS ARE CONCERNED WITH STATIC ELECTRICITY IN THE AIR. But it should be considered, especially in the winter, when dry air creates a greater risk.

Steve Fowler, a static electricity expert, says more needs to happen to warn the public about static fires, which are a growing problem.

HOW STATIC FIRES HAPPEN

Most static fires result from drivers returning inside their cars while the gas is still pumping. By sliding into their seat, static electricity builds. Just like rubbing your feet on a carpet and touching a door knob causes a spark, the same thing happens when touching part of the gas pump after being in the car.

Your clothes rub on the seat when you sit inside. You might look in the mirror, grab something on the floor, and check on the kids in the back. A lot of inadvertent rubbing and increased friction builds static. You unknowingly have transformed yourself into a high-voltage potential that will discharge when you handle the nozzle again. As vapors emerge, the spark from touching the nozzle can start a fire.

If this happens to you, don’t grab the nozzle, which only spreads the fire (feeding off the fuel) and, at times, has triggered explosions. Instead, get away as fast as possible and pull anyone inside the car out.

Robert Renke, Executive attorney and prior VP and general counsel of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI ), was the first to take an interest in fires at the pump. He had received unusual testimonies of blazes occurring at gas stations thought to be triggered by static electricity. At the time, fires at the gas dispenser were thought to be caused by one of the following:

— An open fire or flame (never smoke when refueling)

— Lack of electrical continuity between the nozzle and the gasoline dispenser

— A spark from the engine compartment with the vehicle still running (turn the ignition off when refueling)

From September 1999 through January 2000, he received 36 accounts of gasoline vapors igniting during the refueling process when there was no open flame, engines were turned off, and the documents verified the nozzle and dispenser had no issues. Static electricity was concluded to be the cause of the fires. Most tended to occur in dry conditions.

Concerned over the 36 reports, in January of 2000, he posted a notice on his newsletter and website for others to send accounts of any gas pump fire incidents to him.

He promptly received 47 firsthand accounts of fires thought to be caused by static electricity and another 34 incidents from the National Highway Traffic Safety’s Database. Reports continued to arrive through 2010 and all of the cases are summarized on the link below.

A total of 176 cases were reported from 39 states. Renke verified that there were no open flames, running motors, or electrical continuity problems in each incident. He found that:

–87 or 49% of fires occurred from a person re-entering their vehicle and then returning and touching the nozzle. Nearly 50%!

–52 fires were cited, and the individual had not re-entered the vehicle.

–17 occurred while removing the gas cap.

–17 classified as other.

You can read all of the descriptions of each frightening incident here: https://pei.org/app/uploads/2014/09/refueling_fire_incidents.pdf

Keep in mind this data wasn’t collected utilizing any systematic national reporting. Only those aware of Renke’s website or receiving his newsletter reported cases, so chances are there were more than 176 static fires. Remember, Americans refuel 11 to 12 billion times each year without incident. So the incidence is relatively small, but you certainly don’t want it to happen to you.

WHAT THE INDUSTRY IS DOING

To stop the problem, some top nozzle manufacturers are placing static fire warnings on newer nozzles and hoses. However, rather than waiting for new products, some filling stations are taking the problem into their own hands. For instance, Spinx gas stations in South Carolina were the first to place ‘warning pads’ on their pumps. These pads instruct drivers to touch them so they discharge any static build-up before handling the nozzle.

If the pump you’re using doesn’t have one of these convenient pads, touching something metal, like the side of your car and should eliminate any static.

Make sure everyone unbuckles their seat belts when you stop for gas. Then, in the rare chance of a fire, they will be able to escape quicker, and a child can be easier helped.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO BE SAFER AT THE PUMP

— Always turn your engine off before refueling.

— Do not smoke.

— Touch the metal of your car before fueling and, when finished, before handling the nozzle.

— Do not return to the inside of your car while waiting for the gas to pump.

— If you must return inside your car while getting gas, when you return, be sure to touch the side of the car to eliminate any static before touching the nozzle.

— Never overfill or top off your tank to avoid gas spills.

— Whether the fuel dispenser shuts off automatically or you release the hold-open latch, leave the nozzle in the tank for several seconds before removing it, so the remaining gas in the nozzle drips into the tank.

— Place any portable containers on the ground before filling them. The containers could have a static charge, so ground it.

In summary, static fires are real and dangerous.

Fifty percent of the time, they are caused by the driver returning inside their car during fueling and then returning to remove the nozzle. If you must return to your vehicle while filling, touch your hand to your metal car at a distance from the nozzle before touching it.

Happy refueling, everyone. Be informed, be safe.

