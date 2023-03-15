Opinion and Question: Can Humans Go Into Safe Mode?

Annelise Lords

I had to imitate AI Technology and go into Safe Mode to protect my heart and self from the cruelty of humanity. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYDMq_0lJhuXhH00
A T-shirt indicating Safe ModePhoto byAnnelise Lords

If AI Technology is imitating humans, can humans imitate them too? This story has lots of metaphors explaining how humans can imitate AI just as they are created to imitate or replace us.

In the long express line in the supermarket, listening to two females talking.

The taller female was in front of a shorter one, who was in front of me surfing on her phone. She clutched a small shopping basket with green grapes, broccoli, and a tray of eggs in her left hand.

The taller one turned around and asked, “have you heard from Susan lately?”

“Almost every day,” she said, her head in her phone as she giggled.

“Will you put the damn phone away!” Miss Tall snapped.

Miss Short nods, then puts her phone in her back jeans pocket after pressing something on the side, and the screen goes black.

“What do you mean almost every day?” Miss Tall barked. “She won’t answer our calls and messaging us that she is in safe mode.”

Miss Short burst out laughing.

“You think it’s funny?”

“Yes,” she agrees. “That is if you know what safe mode means,” she informs.

Miss Tall rocks her upper body left to right, staring at Miss Short, who says, “when a computer is threatened by deadly viruses and other operational issues, to protect itself, it will start in safe mode.”

“What is she? A damn computer?” she snaps.

“You really don’t know a thing about AI and technology,” Miss Short said.

“Girl, I know enough to get by,” she defends.

“Well,” Miss Short said. “It’s noon, you are sober, figure it out!”

Miss Tall stares at her with furled brows, glances behind her, then moves up in the line. Turning around, she said, “I still don’t get it.”

“I am under the impression that when you are sober, you would remember all of your sins, along with the horrible things you and your crew have done to her in the past,” Miss Short ruffled her feathers.

“She never complained before,” she said.

“That’s because she didn’t have anything traumatic going on in her life forcing her to think deep about her life, living, the past and all of the people in it,” Miss Short notified.

“So, you are saying that the death of her husband forces her to think more about life?”

“Hey!” Miss Short cried out. “You understand.” She eased closer to look at her and asked, “Do you?”

Silence pressed the pause button briefly, and Miss Short educates, “trauma forces many of us to reevaluate our lives and the people in it. Then most clean up their lives, removing the viruses, a.k.a toxic people. Meaning. . .”

“I know what you mean!” she cuts her off. “Will she get out of safe mode?”

“Let me explain in detail,” Miss Short said. “When viruses threatened to destroy important information in a computer, it will shut down to protect itself.”

“You said that already,” she snaps.

“The owner of the computer must put virus protection in for it to start working safely.”

“So, she can get better and get out of safe mode?” Miss Tall asked.

“With friends like you and your crew, why? Safe mode is a healthy mode for both humans and computers,” Miss Short said, signaling her to move up.

She glared at her angrily and remarked before slowly moving ahead, “one of these days someone is going to cut your tongue out.”

Swaying her head east to west, Miss Short notified, “Why do you think none of you can do to me, what you did to Susan? I am always in safe mode. All of my virus protection is always up to date!” she eased sideways and rushed towards the vacant self-checkout machine.

2022 was a challenging year for me, and like Susan, I had to go into safe mode to protect myself from the thoughtless people in my life. Some of them are still fighting to surpass my virus protection. Safe mode is good for me right now. I enjoy it and intend to learn more about myself, life, and how to keep myself safe.

Can humans go into safe mode?

You should join me!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# AI Technology# Safe Mode For Humans# Virus Protection# Humans and Technology

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
499 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Opinion: Without Brain Use, Is AI In Complete Control?

Many businesses rely on AI so much they fail to implement a backup plan. As a child growing up, we were encouraged by our elders always to plan ahead. They showed us examples of people, alive and dead, and their generations who became a victim of their lack of ability to plan for their future.

Read full story

Opinion and Humor: Help! My Voice Command Remote Needs A Hearing Aid!

OK, maybe being tired affects my speech, and the remote can't hear my command clearly. AI Technology is a zillion-dollar industry that changes and improves daily, making human lives more manageable.

Read full story

Opinion: Do You Tell Your Husband Or Boyfriend Everything?

You aren’t hiding anything from him by withholding certain information. You are saving his damn life and using common sense. Lorna and Norma walked for exercise in the park. They stopped to rest on one of many two-seater concrete benches.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Male Extroverts Marrying Introverts

Many males want to control and think they will get it if they are an extrovert married to an introvert. Sherri, an extreme female introvert, is married to an extreme male extrovert. She noticed they didn't have specific problems. Now she knows why he is happier than her sometimes.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: When Forgiveness Is Not Enough

“Forgiveness didn’t work the last ten times,” she reminds him. I ran out of almond milk and cereal, so I asked someone to pick them up. “I will take you to get it,” he said.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Is AI Here To Replace Us? Or Help Us?

AI might short-circuit in its attempts to impersonate humans because there is more to us than what can be seen through a microscope. I wonder about AI’s continued advancement and how it has helped and improved humanity.

Read full story

Opinion: Bullying, YouTube, Tik Tok, Children, Videos & Suicide

Are these platforms that allow these videos to be shown to the public, one of the contributors to this child's death?. Watching the news, a 14-year-old child killed herself because of bullying. She was being attacked in front of the lockers at her high school; someone videoed the attack and posted it on Tik Tok. Her father said the school did nothing to help his daughter. They didn't call the police or arrest the students who attacked his daughter until later.

Read full story

Opinion & Non-Fiction: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use Part II

Can we train AI to use Common Sense? It may remind us of its value. Suzie, the live-in caregiver, is still getting calls from the Agency because of the bug in their system. The same Coordinator, Lucy, has been calling her three, sometimes four times per day, asking the same questions.

Read full story

Opinion and Non-Fiction: Why Kindness?

Tears filled my eyes; this is the reason why I must be kind!. In my culture, connection or links is an incentive because, most times, it’s who you know. I knew no one. When I entered the U.S., I had no references, connections, or links to move me. I desperately needed a job. I only have a few friends, and since I don’t talk much, I had no connection to getting a job without references.

Read full story

Fiction: Poverty's Lessons Part I

My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all of the white children here?. On the elite Holy Cross University campus, Vanessa Blake sat under a large Oak tree on one of many concrete benches. Her bag of books rested on a large square-shaped concrete table, half covering the red and black checker's board painted on top. She watched the leaves fall to the ground with the help of a gentle breeze, her thoughts on what she will write for her thesis.

Read full story

Opinion: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI mistakes or human mistakes?. Incompetence is increasing worldwide, creating problems in businesses, homes, and other areas of our lives. Someone said COVID-19 has inflicted and increased brain fog in many of us. Plus, females have gotten a double portion, thanks to menopause.

Read full story

Opinion: He Probably Could Have Saved Her Life!

Our environment sometimes allows us to lose the sense of the reality of what goes on in the real world. Watching Dateline on NBC, a man named Roger* murdered his wife Anna* because she was filing for divorce after many years of marriage. A divorce would reveal his theft from his children’s trust fund. They were separated. Her blood was plastered all over her house. Her body wasn’t found. It took the police almost four years before he was charged. What increased my anger was one neighbor told the reporter that he heard a blood-curdling scream the night she went missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder. If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?. Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Read full story

Opinion: Tyre Nichols — Crisis Breeds Unity

Unity is calling through many crises my people have been enduring for centuries. Why can’t we hold on to unity after we have healed?. For the first twenty-four years of my life, all of the cruelty and pain I endured and learned, I learned from the people who had the same skin color as mine. I was raised to believe that slavery was the only destruction of my race, and for many years I thought it was true. I love history in school. As I age and get to meet, know and associate with other races, I realize that that mentality was incorrect. What we do to each other helps to destabilize us, adds to our disunity, and helps to destroy us too.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction and Opinion: Adding Value to Dishonesty

Donald Trump and George Santos keep adding value to cheating, but honesty will find a way to get back what dishonesty took. "You want nothing to do with me," Erica Sanders said as she approached the table in Envie Moi. An upscale French restaurant where she often dines. "Yet, you are here at my favorite place to eat and also at my table," she said to Sanya, Yvette, and Toya.

Read full story

Fiction: Everything Isn’t Fun —If He Didn’t Grow Up

“You didn’t finish raising him. So, I am returning him, so you can finish your damn job!”. In teary frustration, Lily, with the help of the U-Haul delivery guy, packed twenty-six years of marriage with all of her husband’s belongings in the U-Haul she rented. She examined each item, rethought her emotional attachment to them, then released herself from everything. Some were more painful than others and took a bit longer. But he would be home in a few hours, so time was her enemy.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring. Reading: How Jennifer Aniston's Devastating Revelation Is a Lesson to Us All by Ali Hall:

Read full story
134 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

Read full story

Fiction: Curiosity's Tool

Curiosity is a tool. But it can be a weapon in the hands of a fool. Amalie Cobb was invited to give a speech to the graduating class of 2022 at her former high school. She decided to meet them before graduation because it's been more than thirty years, and she was curious. The auditorium was packed with eager young minds awaiting her.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy