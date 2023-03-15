Opinion: Without Brain Use, Is AI In Complete Control?

Many businesses rely on AI so much they fail to implement a backup plan.

As a child growing up, we were encouraged by our elders always to plan ahead. They showed us examples of people, alive and dead, and their generations who became a victim of their lack of ability to plan for their future.

They said, “it’s common sense to always have a back up plan.”

AI technology is improving our world, and like all things in life, it comes with a price.

Many businesses rely on AI so much they fail to implement a backup plan.

And many of the humans behind it also lack the brain capacity to understand that some backup plans can be solved with a little common sense.

Suzie is a live-in Caregiver for a top-notch agency. Live-in Caregivers live with their case. They don’t leave. If Suzie wants to take time off, she must notify the Agency two weeks in advance, allowing them enough time to find a replacement. All changes should be recorded and updated in their system.

The agency has a clock-in and clock-out system.

Suzie should clock out and in every morning from her cell phone using their App.

They had a glitch in their system, and two, sometimes three times per day, for the past two months, Linda* one of the employees, kept calling her asking, “What time did you leave?”

“I am a live-in care giver. I don’t leave.” Suzie informs.

Every morning like clockwork, the same person calls, asking the same question.

“You have been calling me two, sometimes three times per day asking the same damn questions,” Suzie said on the edge of anger.

“I am going according to what our system says,” was her response.

“I don’t leave!” Suzie’s anger explodes. “Aren’t you aware of your rules regarding what caregivers do?”

“The system says you leave?”

“Are live-in caregivers allowed to leave without notifying the agency?” Suzie battled with her.

“No,” she said.

“Did the agency inform you that I leave?”

“No,” she said.

“Is your brain in your head?”

“Excuse me!” she fired back.

“Miss, you have made more than a hundred calls to me in the past two months because your system messes up. Shouldn’t your brain tells you that? Wait a minute? I have been calling her daily asking the same questions. This doesn’t make sense. At what point will you realize that your technology is paying with your head?”

Pause.

Suzie could hear heavy breathing. So, she adds a little salt to her sore, “Daylight saving time change has caused your system’s problems to increase because I can’t log in. Don’t you people have a backup plan? How long must your technology pull you along before you realize that something is wrong?”

“I am just doing my job?” she said.

“Without your brains, because your instincts or common sense should kick in months ago when I keep reminding you that I am a live-in and the questions you keep asking make no damn sense!”

“I am still doing my job,” she said and hung up.

There is a lot I don’t know about AI, but I know simple mistakes when I see them.

If technology is imitating humans, it’s doing a damn good job. I know many people who don’t plan or think.

If your employee is at work and your AI system says she’s not? Do you terrorize your employee daily?

Or do you try and figure out why?

Can AI be programmed to use common sense?

Can we give AI the ability to use its instincts?

Wait a minute. Certain human qualities can’t be imitated.

What backup plans do we have when technology starts acting like a teenager?

Can AI experience puberty, raging hormones, mid-life crisis, and menopause?

If they will help or replace us, a backup plan must be in place when the system is down.

When an employee is absent, others will fill in and do the job.

When the AI system is down, a business will lose more as AI sits on the entire business’s ability to fail or succeed.

We already know the consequences of humans who don’t plan or think. Some AI mistakes can’t be reversed and can cost billions of dollars in damage, like some human decisions.

Even without thinking, AI can destroy us because we rely too much on its ability, and many believe it can’t make mistakes.

Humans must have Balance in their lives. Does AI need balance?

I like using my brain, my instincts are alive, and I learned commonsense before I could read.

I love many things AI has done to improve our world and lives.

I don’t like our dependency on it and how it diminishes brain use.

Linda* isn’t using her brain at all.

Common sense and intuition possess the power to save lives.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.