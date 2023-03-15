Opinion: Without Brain Use, Is AI In Complete Control?

Annelise Lords

Many businesses rely on AI so much they fail to implement a backup plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfQa2_0lJgxBLf00
An HP computer.Photo byAnnelise Lords

As a child growing up, we were encouraged by our elders always to plan ahead. They showed us examples of people, alive and dead, and their generations who became a victim of their lack of ability to plan for their future.

They said, “it’s common sense to always have a back up plan.”

AI technology is improving our world, and like all things in life, it comes with a price.

Many businesses rely on AI so much they fail to implement a backup plan.

And many of the humans behind it also lack the brain capacity to understand that some backup plans can be solved with a little common sense.

Suzie is a live-in Caregiver for a top-notch agency. Live-in Caregivers live with their case. They don’t leave. If Suzie wants to take time off, she must notify the Agency two weeks in advance, allowing them enough time to find a replacement. All changes should be recorded and updated in their system.

The agency has a clock-in and clock-out system.

Suzie should clock out and in every morning from her cell phone using their App.

They had a glitch in their system, and two, sometimes three times per day, for the past two months, Linda* one of the employees, kept calling her asking, “What time did you leave?”

“I am a live-in care giver. I don’t leave.” Suzie informs.

Every morning like clockwork, the same person calls, asking the same question.

“You have been calling me two, sometimes three times per day asking the same damn questions,” Suzie said on the edge of anger.

“I am going according to what our system says,” was her response.

“I don’t leave!” Suzie’s anger explodes. “Aren’t you aware of your rules regarding what caregivers do?”

“The system says you leave?”

“Are live-in caregivers allowed to leave without notifying the agency?” Suzie battled with her.

“No,” she said.

“Did the agency inform you that I leave?”

“No,” she said.

“Is your brain in your head?”

“Excuse me!” she fired back.

“Miss, you have made more than a hundred calls to me in the past two months because your system messes up. Shouldn’t your brain tells you that? Wait a minute? I have been calling her daily asking the same questions. This doesn’t make sense. At what point will you realize that your technology is paying with your head?”

Pause.

Suzie could hear heavy breathing. So, she adds a little salt to her sore, “Daylight saving time change has caused your system’s problems to increase because I can’t log in. Don’t you people have a backup plan? How long must your technology pull you along before you realize that something is wrong?”

“I am just doing my job?” she said.

“Without your brains, because your instincts or common sense should kick in months ago when I keep reminding you that I am a live-in and the questions you keep asking make no damn sense!”

“I am still doing my job,” she said and hung up.

There is a lot I don’t know about AI, but I know simple mistakes when I see them.

If technology is imitating humans, it’s doing a damn good job. I know many people who don’t plan or think.

If your employee is at work and your AI system says she’s not? Do you terrorize your employee daily?

Or do you try and figure out why?

Can AI be programmed to use common sense?

Can we give AI the ability to use its instincts?

Wait a minute. Certain human qualities can’t be imitated.

What backup plans do we have when technology starts acting like a teenager?

Can AI experience puberty, raging hormones, mid-life crisis, and menopause?

If they will help or replace us, a backup plan must be in place when the system is down.

When an employee is absent, others will fill in and do the job.

When the AI system is down, a business will lose more as AI sits on the entire business’s ability to fail or succeed.

We already know the consequences of humans who don’t plan or think. Some AI mistakes can’t be reversed and can cost billions of dollars in damage, like some human decisions.

Even without thinking, AI can destroy us because we rely too much on its ability, and many believe it can’t make mistakes.

Humans must have Balance in their lives. Does AI need balance?

I like using my brain, my instincts are alive, and I learned commonsense before I could read.

I love many things AI has done to improve our world and lives.

I don’t like our dependency on it and how it diminishes brain use.

Linda* isn’t using her brain at all.

Common sense and intuition possess the power to save lives.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# AI Technology# Brain Use# Diminish Brain Use# Common Sense AI

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
499 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Opinion and Question: Can Humans Go Into Safe Mode?

I had to imitate AI Technology and go into Safe Mode to protect my heart and self from the cruelty of humanity. If AI Technology is imitating humans, can humans imitate them too? This story has lots of metaphors explaining how humans can imitate AI just as they are created to imitate or replace us.

Read full story

Opinion and Humor: Help! My Voice Command Remote Needs A Hearing Aid!

OK, maybe being tired affects my speech, and the remote can't hear my command clearly. AI Technology is a zillion-dollar industry that changes and improves daily, making human lives more manageable.

Read full story

Opinion: Do You Tell Your Husband Or Boyfriend Everything?

You aren’t hiding anything from him by withholding certain information. You are saving his damn life and using common sense. Lorna and Norma walked for exercise in the park. They stopped to rest on one of many two-seater concrete benches.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Male Extroverts Marrying Introverts

Many males want to control and think they will get it if they are an extrovert married to an introvert. Sherri, an extreme female introvert, is married to an extreme male extrovert. She noticed they didn't have specific problems. Now she knows why he is happier than her sometimes.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: When Forgiveness Is Not Enough

“Forgiveness didn’t work the last ten times,” she reminds him. I ran out of almond milk and cereal, so I asked someone to pick them up. “I will take you to get it,” he said.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Is AI Here To Replace Us? Or Help Us?

AI might short-circuit in its attempts to impersonate humans because there is more to us than what can be seen through a microscope. I wonder about AI’s continued advancement and how it has helped and improved humanity.

Read full story

Opinion: Bullying, YouTube, Tik Tok, Children, Videos & Suicide

Are these platforms that allow these videos to be shown to the public, one of the contributors to this child's death?. Watching the news, a 14-year-old child killed herself because of bullying. She was being attacked in front of the lockers at her high school; someone videoed the attack and posted it on Tik Tok. Her father said the school did nothing to help his daughter. They didn't call the police or arrest the students who attacked his daughter until later.

Read full story

Opinion & Non-Fiction: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use Part II

Can we train AI to use Common Sense? It may remind us of its value. Suzie, the live-in caregiver, is still getting calls from the Agency because of the bug in their system. The same Coordinator, Lucy, has been calling her three, sometimes four times per day, asking the same questions.

Read full story

Opinion and Non-Fiction: Why Kindness?

Tears filled my eyes; this is the reason why I must be kind!. In my culture, connection or links is an incentive because, most times, it’s who you know. I knew no one. When I entered the U.S., I had no references, connections, or links to move me. I desperately needed a job. I only have a few friends, and since I don’t talk much, I had no connection to getting a job without references.

Read full story

Fiction: Poverty's Lessons Part I

My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all of the white children here?. On the elite Holy Cross University campus, Vanessa Blake sat under a large Oak tree on one of many concrete benches. Her bag of books rested on a large square-shaped concrete table, half covering the red and black checker's board painted on top. She watched the leaves fall to the ground with the help of a gentle breeze, her thoughts on what she will write for her thesis.

Read full story

Opinion: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI mistakes or human mistakes?. Incompetence is increasing worldwide, creating problems in businesses, homes, and other areas of our lives. Someone said COVID-19 has inflicted and increased brain fog in many of us. Plus, females have gotten a double portion, thanks to menopause.

Read full story

Opinion: He Probably Could Have Saved Her Life!

Our environment sometimes allows us to lose the sense of the reality of what goes on in the real world. Watching Dateline on NBC, a man named Roger* murdered his wife Anna* because she was filing for divorce after many years of marriage. A divorce would reveal his theft from his children’s trust fund. They were separated. Her blood was plastered all over her house. Her body wasn’t found. It took the police almost four years before he was charged. What increased my anger was one neighbor told the reporter that he heard a blood-curdling scream the night she went missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder. If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?. Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Read full story

Opinion: Tyre Nichols — Crisis Breeds Unity

Unity is calling through many crises my people have been enduring for centuries. Why can’t we hold on to unity after we have healed?. For the first twenty-four years of my life, all of the cruelty and pain I endured and learned, I learned from the people who had the same skin color as mine. I was raised to believe that slavery was the only destruction of my race, and for many years I thought it was true. I love history in school. As I age and get to meet, know and associate with other races, I realize that that mentality was incorrect. What we do to each other helps to destabilize us, adds to our disunity, and helps to destroy us too.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction and Opinion: Adding Value to Dishonesty

Donald Trump and George Santos keep adding value to cheating, but honesty will find a way to get back what dishonesty took. "You want nothing to do with me," Erica Sanders said as she approached the table in Envie Moi. An upscale French restaurant where she often dines. "Yet, you are here at my favorite place to eat and also at my table," she said to Sanya, Yvette, and Toya.

Read full story

Fiction: Everything Isn’t Fun —If He Didn’t Grow Up

“You didn’t finish raising him. So, I am returning him, so you can finish your damn job!”. In teary frustration, Lily, with the help of the U-Haul delivery guy, packed twenty-six years of marriage with all of her husband’s belongings in the U-Haul she rented. She examined each item, rethought her emotional attachment to them, then released herself from everything. Some were more painful than others and took a bit longer. But he would be home in a few hours, so time was her enemy.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring. Reading: How Jennifer Aniston's Devastating Revelation Is a Lesson to Us All by Ali Hall:

Read full story
134 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

Read full story

Fiction: Curiosity's Tool

Curiosity is a tool. But it can be a weapon in the hands of a fool. Amalie Cobb was invited to give a speech to the graduating class of 2022 at her former high school. She decided to meet them before graduation because it's been more than thirty years, and she was curious. The auditorium was packed with eager young minds awaiting her.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy