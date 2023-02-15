Opinion and Non-Fiction: Why Kindness?

Annelise Lords

Tears filled my eyes; this is the reason why I must be kind!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL1Ud_0kokJrQt00
A cat and question signs made of flowersPhoto byAnnelise Lords

In my culture, connection or links is an incentive because, most times, it’s who you know. I knew no one. When I entered the U.S., I had no references, connections, or links to move me. I desperately needed a job. I only have a few friends, and since I don’t talk much, I had no connection to getting a job without references.

Kindness is what pulls humans to me. My ability to show and give compassion opens doors for me.

I have no friendship or relationship with about 95% of the people who open their hearts to me.

Kindness was my only link to them.

Someone I was kind to know someone who knew someone who was going away for a week and wanted someone to work for her until she returned. It was a live-out Caregiver job. I already knew what to do, even though I wasn’t certified.

After three days, I got a call from the link that I was taken off that case.

“Why?” I asked.

The response shocked me, “You did such a good job, that they want to keep you and let the other person go!”

“I thought you wanted me to do my best?” I defend my actions.

“Oh yeah,” she said. “But why must you always be so kind?”
Shock muted my tongue, and she went on.
“She said you mess things up for her. Now she must do more work because you did more than you should.”

“I don’t understand,” slid from my thoughts.

“Girl, you did such a damn good job, you have become a threat to their jobs,” she reveals. “They go into these people’s houses and do what they want to do. You did what you should.”

“Is that what I should have done?” I fought a losing battle. “Do what I want?”

“No, you did the right thing. I am sorry but that’s how they did their thing and they don’t want you in it.”

This is a lesson that never left my brain.

Life taught me that my life would have no value if I lived only for myself. Kindness is one way I live my life for others.
When I lost my way, life showed me a reason to stay on that route.

My sons are in Florida. They are twins, so all they have is each other. No family or friends are nearby. I am the kind of mother that thinks with her heart and if I can stop all pain from reaching my children. I will.
Sorry, I can feel their pain and have dreams that warn me.
I worry a lot about them.

One of them called me the other day and told me how a black man and his white wife helped them. They give them electricity to help them fix the mobile home they bought. Lend them tools and even help them to work on their project. They motivated and encouraged them not to give up. They allowed them to park their vehicle on their property.

In return, my sons did what they were taught.

Return the kindness they got.

Tears filled my eyes.

This is the reason why I must be kind.

I want someone to be kind to my children when they need help. I want kindness to follow them everywhere they go. I want good to follow my generation, not cruelty. I need good Karma to stay with my children.

So, hell, yes, I must be kind.

I know that kindness will live on long after I am gone.

Being kind is living for yourself and others.

P.S. I lost a job for doing my best.

Has that ever happened to you? It makes no sense, does it?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

