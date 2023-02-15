Fiction: Poverty's Lessons Part I

My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all of the white children here?

On the elite Holy Cross University campus, Vanessa Blake sat under a large Oak tree on one of many concrete benches. Her bag of books rested on a large square-shaped concrete table, half covering the red and black checker's board painted on top. She watched the leaves fall to the ground with the help of a gentle breeze, her thoughts on what she will write for her thesis.

A young woman from her Psychology class sat on the concrete bench facing her, pulling her thoughts away. Vanessa smiled at her.

"I need to talk to you," she demands, throwing back her long blond hair on her shoulders. "My name is Ingrid Sutherland, and you are in all my classes for the past four years."

Vanessa shrugged her shoulders and said, "Sure."

"I want to know, how can you beat all of us in all of your classes, with your disability?"

Vanessa eased her head back and asked, "I am disabled?"

"Well, you are black," she responds.

"Oh," Venessa said, straightening up, taking her bag off the table, and putting it beside her. "I am poor too," she added.

"That's your second disability. My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all the white children here? How? I know you won a scholarship because you are only one of five blacks here."

Vanessa went into her bag, took a notebook, and pen out, then handed it to her, saying, "Take these life lessons down. You see, my poverty didn't give me the choices your wealth gave you, so I created my own."

"How do you create your own choices?" she asked, taking the notebook and pen and putting them on the table in front of her.

"You said my birth, race, and poverty are my disabilities?"

She nodded.

"My grandmother, mother, and poverty teach many lessons that your wealth doesn't know about. You see, I am from Jamaica."

"That poor, ah?"

"When you have a headache, what do you do?" Vanessa asked, ignoring her remarks.

"I go to the doctor, doesn't everyone?" Ingrid said with a look that said, 'dah.'

"Not us, we are too poor, so we find an herb. We drink Peppermint, Ginger, Rosemary tea, or Coffee we grow and grind ourselves. My grandmother would wrap rosemary leaves in a piece of white cloth around her head, then relax for a while. I can identify a lot of herbs and which herb is used for what. We have a rich history of herbal cures and remedies."

"What do you expect me to learn from that?" she asked.

"How to heal and cure yourself naturally, without chemicals or side effects. Since these herbs are grown across Jamaica, it's free. You aren't writing?" Venessa said.

Her eyes popped open as she grabbed the notebook and scribbled down something.

Venessa continues, "When you are hungry, what do you do?"

"We have a chef that prepared the finest meals for us. If we want to be dangerous, we order take out," she brags.

"We are our own chefs, and many of the foods we eat, we grow ourselves. I know when most foods are fit and ready to be picked. I know what nutrients I get from everything I eat. I can kill and pluck a chicken in less than ten minutes. I can kill a goat, remove his hide, dry it, and use it to make Congo drums. The same goes for pigs."

"And I will learn what?"

"How to cook, which is healthier, more economical and you could get a job as a chef or an herbalist."

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.