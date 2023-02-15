Fiction: Poverty's Lessons Part I

Annelise Lords

My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all of the white children here?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQdsT_0koaAC0V00
A Butterfly on a lime tree.Photo byAnnelise Lords

On the elite Holy Cross University campus, Vanessa Blake sat under a large Oak tree on one of many concrete benches. Her bag of books rested on a large square-shaped concrete table, half covering the red and black checker's board painted on top. She watched the leaves fall to the ground with the help of a gentle breeze, her thoughts on what she will write for her thesis.

A young woman from her Psychology class sat on the concrete bench facing her, pulling her thoughts away. Vanessa smiled at her.

"I need to talk to you," she demands, throwing back her long blond hair on her shoulders. "My name is Ingrid Sutherland, and you are in all my classes for the past four years."

Vanessa shrugged her shoulders and said, "Sure."

"I want to know, how can you beat all of us in all of your classes, with your disability?"

Vanessa eased her head back and asked, "I am disabled?"

"Well, you are black," she responds.

"Oh," Venessa said, straightening up, taking her bag off the table, and putting it beside her. "I am poor too," she added.

"That's your second disability. My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all the white children here? How? I know you won a scholarship because you are only one of five blacks here."

Vanessa went into her bag, took a notebook, and pen out, then handed it to her, saying, "Take these life lessons down. You see, my poverty didn't give me the choices your wealth gave you, so I created my own."

"How do you create your own choices?" she asked, taking the notebook and pen and putting them on the table in front of her.

"You said my birth, race, and poverty are my disabilities?"

She nodded.

"My grandmother, mother, and poverty teach many lessons that your wealth doesn't know about. You see, I am from Jamaica."

"That poor, ah?"

"When you have a headache, what do you do?" Vanessa asked, ignoring her remarks.

"I go to the doctor, doesn't everyone?" Ingrid said with a look that said, 'dah.'

"Not us, we are too poor, so we find an herb. We drink Peppermint, Ginger, Rosemary tea, or Coffee we grow and grind ourselves. My grandmother would wrap rosemary leaves in a piece of white cloth around her head, then relax for a while. I can identify a lot of herbs and which herb is used for what. We have a rich history of herbal cures and remedies."

"What do you expect me to learn from that?" she asked.

"How to heal and cure yourself naturally, without chemicals or side effects. Since these herbs are grown across Jamaica, it's free. You aren't writing?" Venessa said.

Her eyes popped open as she grabbed the notebook and scribbled down something.

Venessa continues, "When you are hungry, what do you do?"

"We have a chef that prepared the finest meals for us. If we want to be dangerous, we order take out," she brags.

"We are our own chefs, and many of the foods we eat, we grow ourselves. I know when most foods are fit and ready to be picked. I know what nutrients I get from everything I eat. I can kill and pluck a chicken in less than ten minutes. I can kill a goat, remove his hide, dry it, and use it to make Congo drums. The same goes for pigs."

"And I will learn what?"

"How to cook, which is healthier, more economical and you could get a job as a chef or an herbalist."

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction# Poverty# Strength# Life Lessons# Endurance

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
497 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Opinion: Bullying, YouTube, Tik Tok, Children, Videos & Suicide

Are these platforms that allow these videos to be shown to the public, one of the contributors to this child's death?. Watching the news, a 14-year-old child killed herself because of bullying. She was being attacked in front of the lockers at her high school; someone videoed the attack and posted it on Tik Tok. Her father said the school did nothing to help his daughter. They didn't call the police or arrest the students who attacked his daughter until later.

Read full story

Opinion & Non-Fiction: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use Part II

Can we train AI to use Common Sense? It may remind us of its value. Suzie, the live-in caregiver, is still getting calls from the Agency because of the bug in their system. The same Coordinator, Lucy, has been calling her three, sometimes four times per day, asking the same questions.

Read full story

Opinion and Non-Fiction: Why Kindness?

Tears filled my eyes; this is the reason why I must be kind!. In my culture, connection or links is an incentive because, most times, it’s who you know. I knew no one. When I entered the U.S., I had no references, connections, or links to move me. I desperately needed a job. I only have a few friends, and since I don’t talk much, I had no connection to getting a job without references.

Read full story

Opinion: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI mistakes or human mistakes?. Incompetence is increasing worldwide, creating problems in businesses, homes, and other areas of our lives. Someone said COVID-19 has inflicted and increased brain fog in many of us. Plus, females have gotten a double portion, thanks to menopause.

Read full story

Opinion: He Probably Could Have Saved Her Life!

Our environment sometimes allows us to lose the sense of the reality of what goes on in the real world. Watching Dateline on NBC, a man named Roger* murdered his wife Anna* because she was filing for divorce after many years of marriage. A divorce would reveal his theft from his children’s trust fund. They were separated. Her blood was plastered all over her house. Her body wasn’t found. It took the police almost four years before he was charged. What increased my anger was one neighbor told the reporter that he heard a blood-curdling scream the night she went missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder. If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?. Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Read full story

Opinion: Tyre Nichols — Crisis Breeds Unity

Unity is calling through many crises my people have been enduring for centuries. Why can’t we hold on to unity after we have healed?. For the first twenty-four years of my life, all of the cruelty and pain I endured and learned, I learned from the people who had the same skin color as mine. I was raised to believe that slavery was the only destruction of my race, and for many years I thought it was true. I love history in school. As I age and get to meet, know and associate with other races, I realize that that mentality was incorrect. What we do to each other helps to destabilize us, adds to our disunity, and helps to destroy us too.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction and Opinion: Adding Value to Dishonesty

Donald Trump and George Santos keep adding value to cheating, but honesty will find a way to get back what dishonesty took. "You want nothing to do with me," Erica Sanders said as she approached the table in Envie Moi. An upscale French restaurant where she often dines. "Yet, you are here at my favorite place to eat and also at my table," she said to Sanya, Yvette, and Toya.

Read full story

Fiction: Everything Isn’t Fun —If He Didn’t Grow Up

“You didn’t finish raising him. So, I am returning him, so you can finish your damn job!”. In teary frustration, Lily, with the help of the U-Haul delivery guy, packed twenty-six years of marriage with all of her husband’s belongings in the U-Haul she rented. She examined each item, rethought her emotional attachment to them, then released herself from everything. Some were more painful than others and took a bit longer. But he would be home in a few hours, so time was her enemy.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring. Reading: How Jennifer Aniston's Devastating Revelation Is a Lesson to Us All by Ali Hall:

Read full story
134 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

Read full story

Fiction: Curiosity's Tool

Curiosity is a tool. But it can be a weapon in the hands of a fool. Amalie Cobb was invited to give a speech to the graduating class of 2022 at her former high school. She decided to meet them before graduation because it's been more than thirty years, and she was curious. The auditorium was packed with eager young minds awaiting her.

Read full story

Opinion: 10 years. 180 school shootings. 356 victims

Since 2009, at least 177 of America’s schools have experienced a shooting. These tragedies are as diverse as our nation, but the depth of trauma is hard to convey. There is no standard definition for what qualifies as a school shooting in the U.S., Nor is there a universally accepted database. So CNN built our own. We examined 10 years ofshootingson K-12 campuses andfound two sobering truths: School shootings are increasing, and no type of community is spared.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Can Humanity Afford Another World War?

Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe?. Reading an article about world wars this morning, I suddenly realized what Russia is doing to Ukraine could start WWIII. Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe? The citizens of Russia and Ukraine are victims of a possible war humanity cannot afford.

Read full story

Opinion: Are Teachers Walking Into a Death Trap in the Classroom?

Teachers must now fear for their lives as the classroom is becoming a dangerous place to be. Immediately after hearing that a six-year-old child shot a teacher, I didn't have to ask about the sex. I know it had to be a male.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Our world is still waiting on how could and why would a six-year-old attempted the murder of his teacher. They say, ‘the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.’

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Who or What Dictates Your Freedom?

We enter this world as empty vessels and have the right to choose what we put into our vessels. I am tired of everyone criticizing Meghan Merkle for not identifying or accepting her black heritage.

Read full story

Fiction: Reasons For Life

Our lives are the way it is for a reason. “I am here pouring my heart and soul out, and you sit there enjoying your lunch as if nothing I say matters,” Audrey complains, after swallowing a forkful of her Chicken Alfredo, with a gulp of apple juice.

Read full story

Fiction: The Unpredictability Of Weather and Power

Thanks to the laws you have helped to pass, climate change is damaging our earth, so the weather is as unpredictable as power. “What do you think I should do?” President Thomas Paylor asks his best friend and advisor Paul Kilmer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy