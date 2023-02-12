Opinion: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use

Annelise Lords

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI mistakes or human mistakes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179exw_0kkxNRpC00
AI and The BrainPhoto byAnnelise Lords

Incompetence is increasing worldwide, creating problems in businesses, homes, and other areas of our lives. Someone said COVID-19 has inflicted and increased brain fog in many of us. Plus, females have gotten a double portion, thanks to menopause.

What about the ones who aren’t enduring menopause?

Many people end up working at home because of COVID-19. That home environment has shifted their brain into a different work and time zone.

Many are back in a work environment, but their brain isn’t.

Their brain is elsewhere, and that lack of focus has affected their performance on the job and has expanded to other areas of their life.

Mental Health issues are off the chart.

My brain can identify my location and environment, allowing me to act accordingly. Maybe it’s just me and the fact that I am too aware, so I am able to see and understand many things some people don’t.

We have seen through various documentaries that animals are getting smarter and more creative and are finding innovative ways to survive without AI. Birds and monkeys are finding ways to crack nuts and coconuts to get to the meat and water. It means their brain is evolving.

Are humans getting dumber with their increased use of AI?

While at work, Suzie was complaining to Allison, “I am a live-in caregiver. Two Fridays ago, I got a call from the Agency that I have clocked out from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM.”

“But how can that be. You are live-in. You didn’t leave?” Allison asked.

“That’s what I told her. I got six calls in three days,” she revealed.

“I don’t get it,” Allison said. “After the first call, shouldn’t someone leave notification by your name to let someone know that this is a mistake?”

“That’s what I asked after the third, fourth, fifth and sixth call,” Suzie notified. “The same coordinator called me three times and I reminded her that I answered those questions the last two times she called, and my answer is still the same.”

“It’s like no one is doing their job,” Allison adds.

“That’s what I said to all of them. The word ‘live-in,’ should have explained everything,” Suzie said in frustration.

“After you told them that this is your third call, someone should have gone back into the system and double and triple check to find the cause of the problem,” Allison explained.

“That’s exactly what I said. How many mistakes must be made before someone realizes that something is wrong?” Suzie complained.

“They don’t believe that the computer can make mistakes?” Allison asks.

“I also said that to one of them, and she said, ‘oh humans do that.”

That concept that computers don’t make mistakes will cost many businesses time and money.

AI use has increased while diminishing brain use. Humans are using less and less of their brains and relying on AI to do the job. GPS is the most used as no one is interested in knowing where that Street, Lane, Avenue, Road, etc., is. I have a mental map in my head of many areas in my country. I can tell you which Street, Avenue, Lane, Close, etc., to take you where you want to go. I can tell you where to turn left or right to get to your location in the quickest and safest way. I can tell you which bus goes where without asking Google. Same in the Bronx where I used to live.

Maybe it’s because I don’t drive and spend most of my time walking.

AI gives us the speed many want, as our world is packed with billions of impatient humans. A lazy brain will contribute to incompetence as our AI dependence takes our brain exercises away.

Incompetence will cause lives and destroy many things AI can’t fix or control.

We need to get back to using our brains after AI does its job to double-check for issues that might go wrong.

Aren’t we in charge of these machines?

Or is it the opposite?

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI or human mistakes?

Will AI be the extinction of humans if we continue to rely solely on a machine, thinking that they don’t make mistakes?

Mistakes teach lessons, and we need errors to improve ourselves and our world.

Suzie is still getting calls because of a bug in their system. It’s been more than two weeks.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# AI# Brain# Incompetence# Dependency

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
500 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Opinion and Non-Fiction: Why Kindness?

Tears filled my eyes; this is the reason why I must be kind!. In my culture, connection or links is an incentive because, most times, it’s who you know. I knew no one. When I entered the U.S., I had no references, connections, or links to move me. I desperately needed a job. I only have a few friends, and since I don’t talk much, I had no connection to getting a job without references.

Read full story

Fiction: Poverty's Lessons Part I

My father said being born black disables you. How is it possible that you are beating all of the white children here?. On the elite Holy Cross University campus, Vanessa Blake sat under a large Oak tree on one of many concrete benches. Her bag of books rested on a large square-shaped concrete table, half covering the red and black checker's board painted on top. She watched the leaves fall to the ground with the help of a gentle breeze, her thoughts on what she will write for her thesis.

Read full story

Opinion: He Probably Could Have Saved Her Life!

Our environment sometimes allows us to lose the sense of the reality of what goes on in the real world. Watching Dateline on NBC, a man named Roger* murdered his wife Anna* because she was filing for divorce after many years of marriage. A divorce would reveal his theft from his children’s trust fund. They were separated. Her blood was plastered all over her house. Her body wasn’t found. It took the police almost four years before he was charged. What increased my anger was one neighbor told the reporter that he heard a blood-curdling scream the night she went missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder. If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?. Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Read full story

Opinion: Tyre Nichols — Crisis Breeds Unity

Unity is calling through many crises my people have been enduring for centuries. Why can’t we hold on to unity after we have healed?. For the first twenty-four years of my life, all of the cruelty and pain I endured and learned, I learned from the people who had the same skin color as mine. I was raised to believe that slavery was the only destruction of my race, and for many years I thought it was true. I love history in school. As I age and get to meet, know and associate with other races, I realize that that mentality was incorrect. What we do to each other helps to destabilize us, adds to our disunity, and helps to destroy us too.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction and Opinion: Adding Value to Dishonesty

Donald Trump and George Santos keep adding value to cheating, but honesty will find a way to get back what dishonesty took. "You want nothing to do with me," Erica Sanders said as she approached the table in Envie Moi. An upscale French restaurant where she often dines. "Yet, you are here at my favorite place to eat and also at my table," she said to Sanya, Yvette, and Toya.

Read full story

Fiction: Everything Isn’t Fun —If He Didn’t Grow Up

“You didn’t finish raising him. So, I am returning him, so you can finish your damn job!”. In teary frustration, Lily, with the help of the U-Haul delivery guy, packed twenty-six years of marriage with all of her husband’s belongings in the U-Haul she rented. She examined each item, rethought her emotional attachment to them, then released herself from everything. Some were more painful than others and took a bit longer. But he would be home in a few hours, so time was her enemy.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring. Reading: How Jennifer Aniston's Devastating Revelation Is a Lesson to Us All by Ali Hall:

Read full story
133 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

Read full story

Fiction: Curiosity's Tool

Curiosity is a tool. But it can be a weapon in the hands of a fool. Amalie Cobb was invited to give a speech to the graduating class of 2022 at her former high school. She decided to meet them before graduation because it's been more than thirty years, and she was curious. The auditorium was packed with eager young minds awaiting her.

Read full story

Opinion: 10 years. 180 school shootings. 356 victims

Since 2009, at least 177 of America’s schools have experienced a shooting. These tragedies are as diverse as our nation, but the depth of trauma is hard to convey. There is no standard definition for what qualifies as a school shooting in the U.S., Nor is there a universally accepted database. So CNN built our own. We examined 10 years ofshootingson K-12 campuses andfound two sobering truths: School shootings are increasing, and no type of community is spared.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Can Humanity Afford Another World War?

Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe?. Reading an article about world wars this morning, I suddenly realized what Russia is doing to Ukraine could start WWIII. Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe? The citizens of Russia and Ukraine are victims of a possible war humanity cannot afford.

Read full story

Opinion: Are Teachers Walking Into a Death Trap in the Classroom?

Teachers must now fear for their lives as the classroom is becoming a dangerous place to be. Immediately after hearing that a six-year-old child shot a teacher, I didn't have to ask about the sex. I know it had to be a male.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Our world is still waiting on how could and why would a six-year-old attempted the murder of his teacher. They say, ‘the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.’

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Who or What Dictates Your Freedom?

We enter this world as empty vessels and have the right to choose what we put into our vessels. I am tired of everyone criticizing Meghan Merkle for not identifying or accepting her black heritage.

Read full story

Fiction: Reasons For Life

Our lives are the way it is for a reason. “I am here pouring my heart and soul out, and you sit there enjoying your lunch as if nothing I say matters,” Audrey complains, after swallowing a forkful of her Chicken Alfredo, with a gulp of apple juice.

Read full story

Fiction: The Unpredictability Of Weather and Power

Thanks to the laws you have helped to pass, climate change is damaging our earth, so the weather is as unpredictable as power. “What do you think I should do?” President Thomas Paylor asks his best friend and advisor Paul Kilmer.

Read full story

Fiction: Forgiveness and Doors

Forgiveness is a key, and you must use it with wisdom and understanding. The hunger pains in her stomach rage because she didn’t eat breakfast. Taylor’s right hand raised to calm them while using her left hand to open her car door when a voice said, “I can’t believe you passed me in the lobby.”

Read full story

Non-Fiction: Thankful — That Regrets Have No Power

What if regret had the power to remove from our lives all the things that we wish hadn’t happened?. Isn’t it amazing how they go into detail telling us everything about puberty and the male and female reproductive organs, along with visual enhancement, including raging hormones and what to expect?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy