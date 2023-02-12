Opinion: AI Use Is Diminishing Brain Use

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI mistakes or human mistakes?

AI and The Brain Photo by Annelise Lords

Incompetence is increasing worldwide, creating problems in businesses, homes, and other areas of our lives. Someone said COVID-19 has inflicted and increased brain fog in many of us. Plus, females have gotten a double portion, thanks to menopause.

What about the ones who aren’t enduring menopause?

Many people end up working at home because of COVID-19. That home environment has shifted their brain into a different work and time zone.

Many are back in a work environment, but their brain isn’t.

Their brain is elsewhere, and that lack of focus has affected their performance on the job and has expanded to other areas of their life.

Mental Health issues are off the chart.

My brain can identify my location and environment, allowing me to act accordingly. Maybe it’s just me and the fact that I am too aware, so I am able to see and understand many things some people don’t.

We have seen through various documentaries that animals are getting smarter and more creative and are finding innovative ways to survive without AI. Birds and monkeys are finding ways to crack nuts and coconuts to get to the meat and water. It means their brain is evolving.

Are humans getting dumber with their increased use of AI?

While at work, Suzie was complaining to Allison, “I am a live-in caregiver. Two Fridays ago, I got a call from the Agency that I have clocked out from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM.”

“But how can that be. You are live-in. You didn’t leave?” Allison asked.

“That’s what I told her. I got six calls in three days,” she revealed.

“I don’t get it,” Allison said. “After the first call, shouldn’t someone leave notification by your name to let someone know that this is a mistake?”

“That’s what I asked after the third, fourth, fifth and sixth call,” Suzie notified. “The same coordinator called me three times and I reminded her that I answered those questions the last two times she called, and my answer is still the same.”

“It’s like no one is doing their job,” Allison adds.

“That’s what I said to all of them. The word ‘live-in,’ should have explained everything,” Suzie said in frustration.

“After you told them that this is your third call, someone should have gone back into the system and double and triple check to find the cause of the problem,” Allison explained.

“That’s exactly what I said. How many mistakes must be made before someone realizes that something is wrong?” Suzie complained.

“They don’t believe that the computer can make mistakes?” Allison asks.

“I also said that to one of them, and she said, ‘oh humans do that.”

That concept that computers don’t make mistakes will cost many businesses time and money.

AI use has increased while diminishing brain use. Humans are using less and less of their brains and relying on AI to do the job. GPS is the most used as no one is interested in knowing where that Street, Lane, Avenue, Road, etc., is. I have a mental map in my head of many areas in my country. I can tell you which Street, Avenue, Lane, Close, etc., to take you where you want to go. I can tell you where to turn left or right to get to your location in the quickest and safest way. I can tell you which bus goes where without asking Google. Same in the Bronx where I used to live.

Maybe it’s because I don’t drive and spend most of my time walking.

AI gives us the speed many want, as our world is packed with billions of impatient humans. A lazy brain will contribute to incompetence as our AI dependence takes our brain exercises away.

Incompetence will cause lives and destroy many things AI can’t fix or control.

We need to get back to using our brains after AI does its job to double-check for issues that might go wrong.

Aren’t we in charge of these machines?

Or is it the opposite?

Which is most dangerous and costly to humanity, AI or human mistakes?

Will AI be the extinction of humans if we continue to rely solely on a machine, thinking that they don’t make mistakes?

Mistakes teach lessons, and we need errors to improve ourselves and our world.

Suzie is still getting calls because of a bug in their system. It’s been more than two weeks.