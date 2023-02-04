Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

What do you think? Would he?

An insect on a Daisy Photo by Annelise Lords

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder.

If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?

Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Would these five officers stop and think about their actions?

Would they remember to do their jobs according to how they were trained?

Would they think they were breaking the law by their actions?

Finally, watching the entire video, I see HATRED live, direct, and in real-time flowing from the mouths, actions, choices, and decisions of five brothers brutally beating another brother.

I searched for a Why. I can’t find one, but please share it with me if you do.

Tyre Nichols was thinking after every blow inflicting hatred and pain upon his body. These are my own people. Why are they being so cruel to me? Where is the love?

Life taught me not to hate anything or anyone too much, or I would become a victim of my hatred.

Did these five officers become victims of their own self-hatred?

This is a road most people don’t want to go on. I know writing this thought, I would be called racist and every other cruel and nasty name some of you will find.

The truth doesn’t have many friends, but it’s never alone.

Many people want to know the answer to my question too.

Some already have their answer.

Mine is YES.

If Tyre Nichols were white, he would still be alive.

More thought of his rights would be in place. These five officers wouldn’t dare to cross that line and beat a white man. They would be conscious and aware of every move they make. All body cams would be on. Their awareness would be off the chart because their instincts would alert them of the consequences of their unprofessional behavior.

Why can’t we love ourselves?

Why can’t we love our skin color because many blacks are bleaching their skin, hoping to get a lighter complexion?

I don’t think any other race battles self-hatred daily like mine.

Race plays a conscious and sometimes unconscious role in almost everything in America, Europe, parts of South America, many areas of Asia, and other countries in our world.

Can history find a black police officer murdering a white male?

Please let me know. If you do, I apologize.

The people in these countries, by their racist thoughts, mind, idea, actions, choices, decisions, and laws, forced me never to forget that I am black.

I end up planting it into my sons’ minds so they can do the right thing in any and every situation they face in their world, no matter the race of the person they face or have issues with. Black males are becoming endangered, so I must alert my sons of that. To ensure their right to exist, they must never forget their race. They are encouraged to know, respect, and obey the laws wherever they are.

They must never forget the value these countries placed on their skin color.

They must never forget their history and how their race is viewed in our world.

They must also don’t allow hatred to make decisions for them.

Depending on the circumstances, don’t think everything is alright because he is a brother.

Racism is a world fight for the black race because it never stops no matter where we go.

My daughter says a white police officer and a black officer stopped her. The black officer was so rude, disrespectful, and unprofessional that the white police officer had to step in and take control. After she explains, he lets her go with a warning despite the black police officer’s demands she gets a ticket.

What if he was alone? What would he have done to my daughter?

I have heard many blacks complain about how they get more leniency and understanding from many white police officers that stop them than from police officers of their own race.

Does any other race fight self-hatred?

What my race is doing to each other can only be fixed by us. Outside influence can’t fix that problem. Specific problems only the black race can fix to better themselves, their race, and their people.

Can we start by loving ourselves? Then extending that love to our own people.

We need to start loving our skin, nose, lips, hair, food, culture, ourselves, and everyone, no matter their color.

What do we call it when blacks are racist against blacks?

“Blacks can’t be racist against their own kind. That’s not how racism works,”

someone said.

“It’s call self-hatred,” another person said. “That area no one wants to touch.”

If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.