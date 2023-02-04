Opinion: If Tyre Nichols Were White, Would He Still Be Alive?

Annelise Lords

What do you think? Would he?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxsrF_0kcbtjXq00
An insect on a DaisyPhoto byAnnelise Lords

Listening to Al Sharpton’s speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral, and in tears, I wonder. 

If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?

Would those five black police officers beat a white man to death?

Would these five officers stop and think about their actions?

Would they remember to do their jobs according to how they were trained?

Would they think they were breaking the law by their actions?

Finally, watching the entire video, I see HATRED live, direct, and in real-time flowing from the mouths, actions, choices, and decisions of five brothers brutally beating another brother.

I searched for a Why. I can’t find one, but please share it with me if you do.

Tyre Nichols was thinking after every blow inflicting hatred and pain upon his body. These are my own people. Why are they being so cruel to me? Where is the love?

Life taught me not to hate anything or anyone too much, or I would become a victim of my hatred.

Did these five officers become victims of their own self-hatred?

This is a road most people don’t want to go on. I know writing this thought, I would be called racist and every other cruel and nasty name some of you will find.

The truth doesn’t have many friends, but it’s never alone.

Many people want to know the answer to my question too.

Some already have their answer.

Mine is YES.

If Tyre Nichols were white, he would still be alive.

More thought of his rights would be in place. These five officers wouldn’t dare to cross that line and beat a white man. They would be conscious and aware of every move they make. All body cams would be on. Their awareness would be off the chart because their instincts would alert them of the consequences of their unprofessional behavior. 

Why can’t we love ourselves?

Why can’t we love our skin color because many blacks are bleaching their skin, hoping to get a lighter complexion?

I don’t think any other race battles self-hatred daily like mine.

Race plays a conscious and sometimes unconscious role in almost everything in America, Europe, parts of South America, many areas of Asia, and other countries in our world.

Can history find a black police officer murdering a white male?

Please let me know. If you do, I apologize.

The people in these countries, by their racist thoughts, mind, idea, actions, choices, decisions, and laws, forced me never to forget that I am black.

I end up planting it into my sons’ minds so they can do the right thing in any and every situation they face in their world, no matter the race of the person they face or have issues with. Black males are becoming endangered, so I must alert my sons of that. To ensure their right to exist, they must never forget their race. They are encouraged to know, respect, and obey the laws wherever they are. 

They must never forget the value these countries placed on their skin color.

They must never forget their history and how their race is viewed in our world.

They must also don’t allow hatred to make decisions for them.

Depending on the circumstances, don’t think everything is alright because he is a brother.

Racism is a world fight for the black race because it never stops no matter where we go.

My daughter says a white police officer and a black officer stopped her. The black officer was so rude, disrespectful, and unprofessional that the white police officer had to step in and take control. After she explains, he lets her go with a warning despite the black police officer’s demands she gets a ticket.

What if he was alone? What would he have done to my daughter?

I have heard many blacks complain about how they get more leniency and understanding from many white police officers that stop them than from police officers of their own race.

Does any other race fight self-hatred?

What my race is doing to each other can only be fixed by us. Outside influence can’t fix that problem. Specific problems only the black race can fix to better themselves, their race, and their people.

Can we start by loving ourselves? Then extending that love to our own people.

We need to start loving our skin, nose, lips, hair, food, culture, ourselves, and everyone, no matter their color.

What do we call it when blacks are racist against blacks?

“Blacks can’t be racist against their own kind. That’s not how racism works,”

someone said.

“It’s call self-hatred,” another person said. “That area no one wants to touch.”

If Tyre Nichols were white, would he still be alive?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# Police Brutality# Racism# Tyre Nichols# Self Hatred

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
488 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Opinion: He Probably Could Have Saved Her Life!

Our environment sometimes allows us to lose the sense of the reality of what goes on in the real world. Watching Dateline on NBC, a man named Roger* murdered his wife Anna* because she was filing for divorce after many years of marriage. A divorce would reveal his theft from his children’s trust fund. They were separated. Her blood was plastered all over her house. Her body wasn’t found. It took the police almost four years before he was charged. What increased my anger was one neighbor told the reporter that he heard a blood-curdling scream the night she went missing.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tyre Nichols — Crisis Breeds Unity

Unity is calling through many crises my people have been enduring for centuries. Why can’t we hold on to unity after we have healed?. For the first twenty-four years of my life, all of the cruelty and pain I endured and learned, I learned from the people who had the same skin color as mine. I was raised to believe that slavery was the only destruction of my race, and for many years I thought it was true. I love history in school. As I age and get to meet, know and associate with other races, I realize that that mentality was incorrect. What we do to each other helps to destabilize us, adds to our disunity, and helps to destroy us too.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction and Opinion: Adding Value to Dishonesty

Donald Trump and George Santos keep adding value to cheating, but honesty will find a way to get back what dishonesty took. "You want nothing to do with me," Erica Sanders said as she approached the table in Envie Moi. An upscale French restaurant where she often dines. "Yet, you are here at my favorite place to eat and also at my table," she said to Sanya, Yvette, and Toya.

Read full story

Fiction: Everything Isn’t Fun —If He Didn’t Grow Up

“You didn’t finish raising him. So, I am returning him, so you can finish your damn job!”. In teary frustration, Lily, with the help of the U-Haul delivery guy, packed twenty-six years of marriage with all of her husband’s belongings in the U-Haul she rented. She examined each item, rethought her emotional attachment to them, then released herself from everything. Some were more painful than others and took a bit longer. But he would be home in a few hours, so time was her enemy.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring. Reading: How Jennifer Aniston's Devastating Revelation Is a Lesson to Us All by Ali Hall:

Read full story
126 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

Read full story

Fiction: Curiosity's Tool

Curiosity is a tool. But it can be a weapon in the hands of a fool. Amalie Cobb was invited to give a speech to the graduating class of 2022 at her former high school. She decided to meet them before graduation because it's been more than thirty years, and she was curious. The auditorium was packed with eager young minds awaiting her.

Read full story

Opinion: 10 years. 180 school shootings. 356 victims

Since 2009, at least 177 of America’s schools have experienced a shooting. These tragedies are as diverse as our nation, but the depth of trauma is hard to convey. There is no standard definition for what qualifies as a school shooting in the U.S., Nor is there a universally accepted database. So CNN built our own. We examined 10 years ofshootingson K-12 campuses andfound two sobering truths: School shootings are increasing, and no type of community is spared.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Can Humanity Afford Another World War?

Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe?. Reading an article about world wars this morning, I suddenly realized what Russia is doing to Ukraine could start WWIII. Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe? The citizens of Russia and Ukraine are victims of a possible war humanity cannot afford.

Read full story

Opinion: Are Teachers Walking Into a Death Trap in the Classroom?

Teachers must now fear for their lives as the classroom is becoming a dangerous place to be. Immediately after hearing that a six-year-old child shot a teacher, I didn't have to ask about the sex. I know it had to be a male.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Our world is still waiting on how could and why would a six-year-old attempted the murder of his teacher. They say, ‘the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.’

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Who or What Dictates Your Freedom?

We enter this world as empty vessels and have the right to choose what we put into our vessels. I am tired of everyone criticizing Meghan Merkle for not identifying or accepting her black heritage.

Read full story

Fiction: Reasons For Life

Our lives are the way it is for a reason. “I am here pouring my heart and soul out, and you sit there enjoying your lunch as if nothing I say matters,” Audrey complains, after swallowing a forkful of her Chicken Alfredo, with a gulp of apple juice.

Read full story

Fiction: The Unpredictability Of Weather and Power

Thanks to the laws you have helped to pass, climate change is damaging our earth, so the weather is as unpredictable as power. “What do you think I should do?” President Thomas Paylor asks his best friend and advisor Paul Kilmer.

Read full story

Fiction: Forgiveness and Doors

Forgiveness is a key, and you must use it with wisdom and understanding. The hunger pains in her stomach rage because she didn’t eat breakfast. Taylor’s right hand raised to calm them while using her left hand to open her car door when a voice said, “I can’t believe you passed me in the lobby.”

Read full story

Non-Fiction: Thankful — That Regrets Have No Power

What if regret had the power to remove from our lives all the things that we wish hadn’t happened?. Isn’t it amazing how they go into detail telling us everything about puberty and the male and female reproductive organs, along with visual enhancement, including raging hormones and what to expect?

Read full story

Non-Fiction & Opinion: Why Do We Hate?

Facing death or hatred because of how you look opens a part of us to the kind of terror no human should face. Racism is real. I can testify to that because I have tasted it in the USA. As a Personal Care Aide, I cared for an 89-year-old white female who was cruel and racist toward me. I think that the color of my skin heightened her senses and instincts. Many of us face life-threatening situations daily, but to face death because of my race or skin color is a lot for one person to handle on the job. She dehumanized, criticized, and ostracized me. No, she was in good mental, emotional, and psychological health too.

Read full story

Opinion: What I Tell My Sons To Do When They Are Stopped By The Police

The words of one mother touched my heart when she said she told her son what to do when the police stopped him. These are a few things I tell my sons. A plant growing out of a concrete wall.Photo byAnnelise Lords.

Read full story
6 comments

Fiction: Live The World You Want!

Some consciously and unconsciously live their lives according to the world they want. “I don’t understand,” Lizette complained as Nora close the car door. “Why don’t my children confide in me? They go to their father and my close friends but not me.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy