Opinion: Women Aren't Baby Machines

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every female don't owe society or our world any offspring.

I adore Jennifer Aniston. I never thought about her life's decisions. But I do know she has a right to live her life her way. Isn't she the only one feeling her pain?

She and every female on this planet don't owe society or anyone children.

Society wants women to reproduce, especially if they are smart, beautiful, powerful, or possess exceptional qualities, talent, or gifts. They will be thrown under the bus if they can't reproduce. Because society believes with the blessing our creator bestows upon them, they should at least have the decency to reproduce so that their gift can continue to add something unique to our world after they are gone.

Their actions, choices, and decisions in the positive things they add and how they change and improve our world doesn't count.

Giving birth is proof that you are a female for some people.

Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, Actress like Pam Grier, and now Jennifer Aniston are a few women that are thrown into that category of society's narrow mind.

Nothing changes a woman's life like motherhood.

Teenage pregnancy is so typical in my country. If you are thirty years old and pregnant, you are criticized, ostracized, and dehumanized because you are too old. They would be told, "go and sit down, you are too old to breed. A young people thing that."

A grandmother in her thirties is normal.

Ignorance hides behind history, allowing us to repeat it.

My fifty-six years old sister has a grandson in his twenties. She has eight grandchildren.

In certain areas in my country, if you are eighteen and not a mother, they say you 'dash wey the belly.' That means you have an illegal abortion. They call you 'skull in a belly' and 'walking cemetery.'

Over twenty and still no baby, you would be called barren.

Ignorance plays a vital role because these are some of the poorest people in the world. The saying that you should 'have out your lot,' contributes to women giving birth to children they have no resources to care for. Nor can they love.

Children are suffering in our world, and we are tearing down females for not doing enough to add to the crisis.

A USA TODAY examination of more than three decades of FBI homicide data shows that, on average, 450 children are killed yearly by their parents.

My mother had seven children. Her first child none of us knew. She was so young when she gave birth to her; she was taken away from her. A new identity was recreated for my sister. I don't think she knows who her birth mother is. Nor is she aware that she has five sisters and one brother. My mother went on to have six more that she couldn't care for, who ended up raising themselves. I have siblings that are over fifty and haven't gotten over the cruelty she did to us as a child.

Childhood trauma sticks like hairs on our skin.

She couldn't love us. I think her inability to love us is worst than death.

Imagine the lives of a mother who has children but doesn't know how to love them.

What do you think will happen to a child without love in their heart?

I would only have one child if my husband were a horrible father. I encourage my children, 'live a life, before you bring a life into this world. Don't bring a child into our world to suffer. Take the time to know yourself before you take the time to know anyone else.'

Richard Gere didn't want children, but Cindy Crawford did. They divorced, and she remarried and had her kids. Gere got involved with someone who had a child already. He was amazed at how good she was with her child and changed his mind. She gave him a son he named after his father.

My 22 years old twin sons want to have a Vasectomy. No doctor in this country will do this to a child their age. They made it clear in my many discussions on the importance of using condoms and practicing safe sex that they don't want children. They are intelligent, creative geniuses with AI technology and damn good left-handers. They cook their own meals and clean up after themselves. They were also raised to think economically and learn common sense early. Growing up in Jamaica, where the results of life's stupid mistakes are revealed quickly in real-time, they must learn fast. They have a right to live their life their way.

Richard Gere wasn't criticized, ostracized, or penalize for his refusal to continue his gene, and neither will my sons or any other males.

But women will be.

Why?

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah, Kamala, and every female don't owe society or our world offspring.

If you know yourself and realize that you lack the selfless paternal ability and or instincts to love a child, don't allow society to force you to bring a child into our world to suffer. As females, we weren't born to reproduce.

It's a choice.

My mother chose to have seven children she couldn't care for.

I dare you to examine your life truthfully. Think about what your parents did with honesty. Would you bring a child into this world to endure such pain and cruelty you endure?

