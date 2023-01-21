Opinion: 10 years. 180 school shootings. 356 victims

How Could A Six-Year-Old Conceal A Weapon?

Since 2009, at least 177 of America’s schools have experienced a shooting. These tragedies are as diverse as our nation, but the depth of trauma is hard to convey. There is no standard definition for what qualifies as a school shooting in the U.S., Nor is there a universally accepted database. So CNN built our own. We examined 10 years of shootings on K-12 campuses and found two sobering truths: School shootings are increasing, and no type of community is spared.

RICHMOND, Va. (A.P.) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.

Jan 13 (Reuters) — At least one administrator at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher last week was aware the boy may have had a gun, but no weapon was found when the boy’s backpack was searched before the shooting, school officials said on Friday.

The school knew that the six-year-old child might have a weapon. A search was done, and no gun was found.

The end!

It didn’t end. A teacher was shot shortly after. The trigger word was said. “The child may have a gun!”

I am not a teacher, but I volunteered as a teacher’s aide for five years. Had I been the principal, the child would have been isolated. The school would be shut down, and every student would be searched in case the weapon was given to another child for safekeeping.

This is just common sense. Our world is changing. Children are exposed to more violence today than twenty years ago.

I would rather take precautions and be wrong than take none, and someone died.

What if the teacher had died?

What if more children were shot?

How can adults live in a world and work in an environment where incidences of school shootings have become a trend and take no precautions?

Even with warnings, they still put up no defense.

Are we becoming blind to realities and possibilities? Even with warnings, no precaution still wasn’t taken?

Or maybe we don’t care?

8. Nearly half of all parents with a weapon in the home wrongly believe their children don’t know where a gun is stored. 8 Safe storage of firearms prevent tragedies.

9. In 4 out of 5 school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attacker’s plan but failed to report it.

11. Almost all mass school shooters shared threatening or concerning messages or images. More than 75% raised concern from others prior to the attacks. Bystanders saw warning signs in most documented active shooter cases. Truly, you can prevent school shootings when you know the signs .

Past incidences, what-ifs, precautions, and protocols should have been taken to ensure another repeat of previous episodes of Columbine, Uvalde; Sandy Hook doesn’t happen again.

Is it fear? Are we suddenly becoming afraid of our children that when we see the change in their behavior and attitude, we do nothing?

Are we so preoccupied with our lives that we are unaware of the crisis our children are enduring?

Violence seems to be the only solution for issues males face, as most of these school shootings are done by males.

As with almost every mass shooter in recorded U.S. history, both of the suspects in the recent attacks are men.

A staggering 98% of these crimes have been committed by men, according to The Violence Project , a nonpartisan research group that tracks U.S. mass shooting data dating back to 1966.

As NPR has reported , researchers say that men, more than women, tend to externalize their problems.

Damn.

Can we stop another school shooting?

What if teachers decided that the classroom was a death trap? And refuse to teach our children. When parents and teachers work together, our children benefit more.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.