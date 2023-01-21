Opinion: Can Humanity Afford Another World War?

Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe?

Reading an article about world wars this morning, I suddenly realized what Russia is doing to Ukraine could start WWIII. Is anyone aware that the last two World Wars originated in Europe? The citizens of Russia and Ukraine are victims of a possible war humanity cannot afford.

Why is nothing more being done to stop Russia?

The First World War saw the mobilization of more than 65 million soldiers and the deaths of almost 15 million soldiers and civilians combined. Approximately 8.8 million of these deaths were of military personnel, while six million civilians died directly from the war, mainly through hunger, disease, and genocide. The German army suffered the highest military losses, totaling more than two million men. Turkey had the highest civilian death count, largely due to the mass extermination of Armenians, Greeks, and Assyrians.

Varying estimates suggest that Russia may have suffered the highest number of military and total fatalities in the First World War.

Countries with the Highest Total Casualties in World War II:

The following countries have the highest estimated World War II casualties: the Soviet Union (20 to 27 million), China (15 to 20 million), Germany (6 to 7.4 million), Poland (5.9 to 6 million), Dutch East Indies/ Indonesia (3 to 4 million), Japan (2.5 to 3.1 million), India (2.2 to 3 million), Yugoslavia (1 to 1.7 million), French Indochina ( Laos , Cambodia , part of Vietnam ) (1 to 2.2 million), and France (600,000).

The Soviet Union is estimated to have suffered the highest number of WWII casualties. As many as 27 million Soviets lost their lives, with as many as 11.4 million military deaths joined by up to 10 million civilian deaths due to military activity and an additional 8 million to 9 million deaths due to famine and disease. Those totals do not include the more than 14 million Soviet soldiers who were wounded during the war. Among the Soviet Union’s 15 republics , Russia withstood the highest number of casualties, with 6,750,000 military deaths and 7,200,000 civilian deaths. Ukraine tallied the second-highest casualties, with 1,650,000 military deaths and 5,200,000 civilian deaths.

According to history, Russia has the most causalities in both World Wars. Is Russia ignoring history? Can Russia afford to lose another twenty-seven million people?

Do we really want another World War?

