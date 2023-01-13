Opinion: Who or What Dictates Your Freedom?

Annelise Lords

We enter this world as empty vessels and have the right to choose what we put into our vessels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xy22t_0kCMQLWO00
The Sun's direction.Photo byAnnelise Lords

I am tired of everyone criticizing Meghan Merkle for not identifying or accepting her black heritage.

The mirror shows or tells us how we look. And is the only thing that tells humans the truth. It’s unaware that we have a black mother and a white father. We assume that because of the DNA mixture, this is the result. Black mixed with white gives you grey. The mixer can control the shade or color if the measurements are equal. With humans, life, science, and DNA control the outcome of children like Meghan Merkle. Those two races together created something beautiful.

The mirror doesn’t tell us we are liars, cheaters, greedy, nasty, cruel, kind, loving, etc. A mirror can’t tell our past, present, or future. It also doesn’t tell our biography.

If she had gone around parading her heritage, she would have been chastised and rejected by many blacks for pretending to be part of a race she can’t identify or connect to.

Sorry people, but she can’t, and it wasn’t her decision.

She acts and lives what her mirror tells her and is still criticized for being herself.

I don’t know what your mirror tells you when you look at it. Maybe you should check your eyes, but Meghan Merkle is not responsible for how she came out. She didn’t choose her parents. She came from two people who love each other.

Why is all the hatred directed toward her?

Because she wants to live her life her way.

What did members of the royal family see when they looked at her?

What about you?

Culture, religion, responsibilities, and more deny many of us from living and loving who we want.

An Albanian PCA that I relieved to do my sleep-in night job said during one of our discussions, “I hate my mother.”

“Why?” I asked, thinking that her mother was as cruel as mine was to me.

She complained, “when I was sixteen years old, I woke up one morning to get ready for school. My mother said no school for me today, because I would be getting married.”

“What?” shock catapulted from my thoughts.

“I didn’t get a chance to finish school. Got an education. Fulfilled my dreams. She didn’t give a damn if I had dreams. I am forty-five years old, married with three children and don’t know what love is. I have children and don’t know the name of what I feel for them. Maybe if I had a chance to love who I want and not what laws, religions or culture dictates, I would know what love is!” erupted from a heart denied of love and living the life she wants.

What Meghan Merkle looks like didn’t deny her the opportunities it would have denied actors like Sidney Poitier. He was accused of playing it safe, but he used art to fight Racism. Many blacks think he took the easy way out because he didn’t take a stand against the Racism he faced in Hollywood. He used the only tool he thought was right, Art/acting. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X used the tool they thought was right.

It cost both of them their lives, thus denying their children of their father.

When I came into this world, I didn’t bring hatred, Racism, cruelty, death, or anything else with me. All of that was already here and some of us helps them to grow. I try to contribute to the opposite of everything negative in our world.

It’s not an easy task.

Meghan has a right to the life she wants. Her husband’s great-granduncle abdicates the throne for love. His mother was unaware of the hell she was getting into when she married his father. She hated it and did her damnest to protect her children.

Do you believe that many of the royal family are happy with their lives?

Think about what they had to do and not being there for their children. A mother’s love and instinct are to protect her children.

I cried when I had to be away from my daughter for one year.

I was worried that no one would love and care for her as I did. I was right too. Some of us life is hell because we were denied a mother’s love. Real love. That’s our first experience of love, the one parents give.

Everything in life comes with a price. I have a right and a say in the price I must pay for the life I want for myself.

Not all of us are willing to sit down and allow others to dictate how our lives should go. Harry and his Great-grand uncle believe that it’s their life. They demand that the choices be theirs.

We all want freedom, yet we criticize, ostracize and resent others when they fight for theirs.

All Harry and Meghan are doing is fighting for freedom of choice for themselves and their children. None of them had a say in their journey here.

We enter this world as empty vessels, and we have a right to choose what we put into our vessels after our parents, culture, religion, laws, rules, education, obligations, and whatever else life puts in.

Our world is changing, and you all better pay attention!

The change is evident in Technology, science, art, animals, climate, plants, and people.

George Santos lied his way into politics and won. He believes he did nothing unethical or wrong, even with evidence. Sadly, millions agree with him. This change doesn’t look good for humanity. Children are watching, and humanity’s irresponsible, greedy, and dishonest actions, choices, and decisions send a message packed with chaos and pain.

Start paying attention to the change and help to guide our children to the right path.

For 2023, use art, love, kindness, tolerance, honesty, understanding, forgiveness, music, food, etc., to instigate positive change.

Stop judging and criticizing others because you dislike their life choices.

They are the only ones feeling their pain.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
469 followers

