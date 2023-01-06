Fiction: The Unpredictability Of Weather and Power

Annelise Lords

Thanks to the laws you have helped to pass, climate change is damaging our earth, so the weather is as unpredictable as power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xy22t_0k58xViE00
Sun shine and snow.Photo byAnnelise Lords

“What do you think I should do?” President Thomas Paylor asks his best friend and advisor Paul Kilmer.

“Let go, your journey has ended,” Paul advised.

Nodding, Thomas said, “I can’t.”

“You were elected on your father’s good name. Three elections later, you have managed to drive this country on the edge of Poverty and destroyed everything your father has created. Let go and let the better man rule,” Paul pleaded with his childhood friend.

“I can’t,” Thomas said, nodding.

“You just can’t see the wrongs you have done. Have you?”

“I did my best,” President Paylor defends his actions.

“When humans can’t see the wrongs, they have done, they will sit on a self-destruct button. For the sake of your father’s good name, let go,” Paul advised again.

He nodded.

Paul sighs and asks, “What’s today’s temperature?”

Looking at his cell phone, President Paylor answers, “21 degrees.”

“You see how bright the sun is shining, yet it’s bitterly cold.”

“Yea,” Thomas stares out through the huge bay window.

“That’s what your power is at this moment. You are as powerless as the sun is right now. It’s shining brightly, but it’s cold outside. Today, the power belongs to the cold.”

“What, you are comparing my power to the weather now?”

“You have struck down a few bills that would improve climate change in this country. The world climate has become unpredictable Thomas, so is power.”

“I am not giving up,” he protests.

“You would rather destroy your country. Put millions out of a job, plus the economic effect your decision will have on the 20 countries around the world that rely on our aid to run their country and feed their people. Than to admit that you didn’t do a good job?” Paul pleads in shock.

“You don’t understand, I must go down fighting,” Thomas defends his decision.

“Yes, you must!” His friend suggests. “But for the right reasons. When we go around creating enemies, we will eventually run out of friends. And the ones who are willing to help us, a price tag is attached to their hands.”

“I can’t, I just can’t,” President Paylor protests, turning towards the window and staring at the sun glaring brightly back at him.

“Admitting your mistakes robs your enemies of the ability to shame you and further tarnish your legacy and reputation. It also gives you the power and chance to rise again after lessons learned,” Paul begged as he eased towards him.

“They will think I am a fool,” President Paylor defends his choice turning around to face Paul.

“They will realize that you are human. Mistakes make us human,” Paul urges.

President Paylor nods.

Paul Kilmer counsels, “the human brain is programmed to remember naughty, nice, and weird. Humans will never forget the ones who bought them pain. Absorb the pain of your mistakes and let go. For the sake of your father’s memory and your love for your country, turn this beloved country over to the better man,” Paul’s pleas were causing no effect on his friend.

“Are you speaking as an advisor or as a friend?”

“Both,” Paul said, staring into Thomas’s eyes. “Our world will forgive you for being stupid, but not for being cruel. Honest people will laugh at your stupidity and understand. Then they will forgive you.”

Thomas burst out laughing. Then he shared, avoiding Paul’s stare, “Excuse me dear friend but you and I are over 60 years old. How many honest people do we know?”

“You were one of them,” Paul reminds as he turns to face him, then asks, “What happened?”

“Life,” he said with regret turning away. “Life happens, and the sun will regain its power.”

“It has another two or three months to go before Winter ends and Spring begins. Think you can survive that long?”

“Isn’t the sun still shining, even without the power of warmth.”

Paul nodded and said, “Yes it is, but thanks to the laws you have helped to pass, climate change is damaging our earth, so the weather is as unpredictable as power.”

Three months later, President Thomas Paylor died in a plane crash due to bad weather.

Many of us were taught never to give up. Sometimes letting go for the greater good isn’t giving up.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

