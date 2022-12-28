Non-Fiction & Opinion: Why Do We Hate?

Facing death or hatred because of how you look opens a part of us to the kind of terror no human should face.

A Symbol of Hate Photo by Annelise Lords

Racism is real. I can testify to that because I have tasted it in the USA. As a Personal Care Aide, I cared for an 89-year-old white female who was cruel and racist toward me. I think that the color of my skin heightened her senses and instincts. Many of us face life-threatening situations daily, but to face death because of my race or skin color is a lot for one person to handle on the job. She dehumanized, criticized, and ostracized me. No, she was in good mental, emotional, and psychological health too.

She stored the hatred she was taught in a special place in her heart and head, and she knew when and how to unleash it. She was holier than Pope Francis and called upon God more than ten times per day. She was Catholic and only watched mass throughout the day. I wore glasses, and she didn’t even need reading glasses. Her brain was sharper than a million tacks. Her state of mind was fine, but her body was weak.

When FACE asked me to write for them, I took the opportunity because many remained silent and buried the cruelty of Racism that took root and has grown so deep into hearts, minds, and souls. Passing the hatred from one generation to another. Because of its depth, we are convinced that it will never go away.

Facing death or hatred because of how you look opens a part of us to the kind of terror no human should face. It also tests our ability to hate, forgive, and understand while asking life, ourselves, and anyone who will listen, why?

Why must we hate?

My daughter worked for a store in New York State for four years. When the assistant managerial position became vacant, she applied for it. They brought in a white female with no experience and requested that my daughter train her for the position they denied her. My daughter handed in her two-week notice and left. Today she is a Pediatric Nurse who just got her NP license.

I have twin black sons who have experienced a level of Racism in their country. They want to return to mine, where they grew up only after two years of living in their country of birth. Knowing what happened to young black men in this country, I educate my sons on the importance of knowing their world and navigating in and around it. While demanding that they don’t allow the cruelty of humanity to force them to become a statistic and a burden on the economy of the country they reside. Be a positive product. Be more than your race.

This piece I wrote on Medium didn’t get a lot of views. On NewsBreak, it exploded.

NewsBreak Stats Photo by NewsBreak

Again, what I experienced as a PCA years ago, returned. I was also called a Racist and many other cruel names. Negative energy and vibes are fuel for me, and I use them through my power of words.

Growing up in Poverty and being short of everything, survival is the first ten things on my list. Entering this country, Racism did put fear into my heart, but my survival instincts took over. #Iintend2survive and Racism won’t stop me. However, it will strengthen me after teaching me more about the cruelty of humanity. My awareness increased, and I learned what to avoid.

Racism is alive, and it’s been fed through actions, laws, choices, decisions, ideas, envy, cruelty, and anyway some humans can find to water and fertilize it, allowing it to grow.

It’s time to stop feeding it. Talking about it will help to diminish it.

Keeping silent and ignoring it will allow it to grow.

Gas will allow your car to start. Electricity will allow your appliances to work. Rain will allow plants to grow to sustain life on earth.

Something starts to love. Something will instigate hate too.

What started the hatred of a certain race?

To solve this puzzle, we must go back to the beginning.

Sadly, no one wants to.

Then no one wants a solution.

Someone wise said, “hatred does more damage to the vessel in which it is stored, than on to the object on which it is poured.”

I have witnessed the damage and destruction of hatred, and I want no part of it. I will not allow hate to destroy me. Survival is my aim, and with common sense, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding, I add love and kindness to our world.

That’s my way to ease the giant called Racism back. I see people, humans, pain, joy, love, forgiveness, understanding, and everything else that makes our world livable, fair, and equal for all. Your hatred strengthens me. It’s fuel for me. Please send me more. You are making my life and living better. The Jamaican survival instincts in me can topple hatred anywhere from anyone. Yeah, I am that strong!

Cause I am not afraid to live the world I want!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.