Opinion: What I Tell My Sons To Do When They Are Stopped By The Police

The words of one mother touched my heart when she said she told her son what to do when the police stopped him. These are a few things I tell my sons.

A plant growing out of a concrete wall. Photo by Annelise Lords

Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1957 march on Washinton was repeated last year and the year before. The words of one mother touched my heart when she said she told her son what to do when the police stopped him. Parents, we can save our son’s lives with just words. Words of common sense, awareness, understanding, and wisdom. There is power in words. These are a few things I say to my sons. These are a few things I say to my sons.

1) Don't drive a vehicle with issues that would cause the police to stop you. When you are stopped by the police while driving or walking. STOP!

Do not attempt to flee. A police chase could cause innocent lives and increase your charge. Because sometimes, it takes one ounce of fear or a stupid mistake could ruin your life and also the officer's.

Depending on what he was taught about your race, it's fear meeting fear. He is just afraid of you as you are of him. Whatever your emotions are, do the right thing. And it's to not run or escalate the situation, especially if you are guilty of something.

2)Put your hands on the steering wheel or anywhere they can see them. Make sure both hands are visible. Please only attempt to reach for something if ordered to.

3)Keep both hands visible while they are questioning you.

4)If you will reach for anything, first let them know what you will do and where it is, and use only one hand. Keep the other hand visible or on the steering wheel.

5)Be respectful. ALWAYS be respectful.

6) Speak only when spoken to, and be respectful in your language, words, and attitude. Let it be a Yes Sir and No Sir conversation.

7)Depending on your situation, use the truth. It works

8) Don't question the officer by asking him why he stopped you. He will tell you why.

9)Keep a positive attitude all the time, and stay calm.

10)Do what he says. Your life depends on your attitude and ability to be obedient and calm. My tools are prayers. When he is finished with you, say thank you and leave. Then say a prayer in your heart for his safety because his family worries about his safety. Not all police officers are bad.

11)Whatever reasons you were stopped, don't let it happens again. Fix it as soon as possible to divert attention away from you and your vehicle. As a black man, you will be stopped. Your life will be in your hands too.

With what is happening in this country between the police and black males, we parents are responsible for teaching our black sons how to react when the police stop them.

Racism is a learned behavior. So can teaching our sons how to react when accosted by the police or facing any form of discrimination. They will grow with that, and many lives will be saved.

We can't stop Racism. No laws or penalties can. Stopping something that has developed from deep within hearts is hard to contain or eliminate. But educating our children on what to do to counteract Racism might help. Heart-to-heart might help.

As a mother of black sons, my heart stops whenever my cell phone rings and their names come up. Prayers, awareness, knowledge, common sense, and gratitude.

As a black person, #Iintend2survive like this plant growing out of this concrete wall above, and so will my sons.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.