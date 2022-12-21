Opinion: Remove The Fear From Mental Health

Fear is associated with mental health issues for the victims, their families, and our world.

Gears and a brain Photo by Annelise Lords

My Tributes to Beloved Twitch Who Sadly Ends His Life, Leaving Us With Hard Questions

Reading about him and what Dr. Mehmet Yildiz said:

Why someone joyful, talented, healthy, wealthy, and so much loved by others would attempt suicide?

Depression isn’t understood enough.

When I first got depressed more than twenty years ago, I didn’t like how I felt. I believed that I didn’t have a reason to be sad. My life was a blessing because most people I know wanted it. After doing research, I decided to help myself by seeking help.

I didn’t know Twitch, a.k.a Stephen Boss. But learning about his death and reading about his life, I felt I narrowly escaped death. 2022 depression took me so close to the edge I tasted death.

A close friend said I was insane. She used my decision to seek help against me, hoping to push me closer to the edge.

Unknown to her, negativity is fuel for me. Because #Iintend2survive.

Wealth, power, position, talent, the joys our loved one adds to our lives, and anything else anyone shares will not stop mental health issues — Depression attacks when we are at our weakest mentally, emotionally, and psychologically. Physical strength can’t stop it.

Strong people get depressed too.

Depression grabs more attention when someone famous and loved worldwide commit suicide.

Millions of unfamous and unknown people end their lives thanks to their mental health crises that remain hidden from the unaware and naked eye. Depression isn’t something we can see, but love, awareness, and curiosity will aid in identifying the changes in the actions, choices, and decisions of our loved ones.

The changes are visible!

Be aware!

Be alert! You are saving a life!

Fear is associated with mental health issues for the victims, their families, and our world.

Why?

#writersaroundtheworld #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthisimportant

For 2023, please, help each other remove the FEAR from Depression for everyone. Then those who need the help will get it.