Non-Fiction: Depression Loves When I Am Weak

A vase of blue flowers Photo by Annelise Lords

Reading: The Death of Ellen Show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Reminds Us of High Suicide Rates This Time of Year by Carmellita .

https://carmellita.medium.com/the-death-of-ellen-show-dj-stephen-twitch-boss-reminds-us-of-high-suicide-rates-this-time-of-cb35f6cb9a5b

Depression has been a visitor of mine lately. It overstayed its welcome. I have days when I am so close to the edge I don’t know what kept me from falling off. I didn’t, and I really don’t want to know why I am still alive — hearing about Dj Twitch’s death, my heart fell to the ground. I had to pick my heart up off the floor. I realized that I barely made it. I dropped one thing and picked up two.

I narrowly escaped ending my life. I picked up a second chance. I felt his wife’s pain. I felt the pain of every suicide victim and their family. I feel the pain of every human fighting mental health issues.

Twenty-twenty-two was my worst year with depression. For several months I was sure I wouldn’t be alive the next day. I began a fight within myself to save my life. I lack the guts to end my life by giving myself reasons why my life is worth living.

What leads to mental health issues? I asked myself.

I need an answer to why depression won’t leave me alone. So I began a self-study of my life, living, actions, choices, decisions, likes, dislikes, etc.

I was checking myself, hoping to find reasons to send depression packing permanently. I am learning new things about myself. I am learning what and who adds pain, anger, and negative everything to my life. Then I weigh its value and worth.

If it’s worth the pain, they stay. If not, I remove myself from their lives. I take away their power to continue adding negative anything and pain to my life.

I am learning to open up more about the cruelty and thoughtless humanity exchange with me for the kindness and love I give. I tell them about themselves.

When I do, I find myself sleeping better. It’s like a burden was lifted off my heart.

I stop allowing others to walk all over me. I stop many thoughtless actions coming my way.

Another burden lifted off my heart, body, mind, and soul.

I learn that depression hates me when I am strong and is waiting to consume me when I am weak. It attacks at my most vulnerable moment. I must do the right things to attract strength.

When I become a pessimist, it’s nearby to support me. Thus, cheating me of the strength, I need to stay up. I must find power in positivity.

My view of our world must change. I must focus on the positive elements in and around me while accepting that good and evil must coexist, and I have a choice. I have the strength to make the right choices.

For everyone out there experiencing mental health issues, start studying yourself. Take the time to research and get to know yourself. Question your actions, choices, and decisions. Ask yourself lots of questions. If I want depression to avoid me, I must give it a damn good reason to stay the hell away from me.

Being positive and strong is one way.

Please, pray for all victims of Mental Health and save who you can. Strong on the outside doesn’t mean stronger on the inside.

Depression is hiding behind many smiles. Study the moods and changes of your loved ones. Questions anything out of the ordinary. Wonder why they did do that? Find reasons to check on them. One kind word, idea, thought, quick action, or decision is sometimes all it takes to ease someone away from the edge. One person that cares sometimes is enough.

Reach out, help, and save a life from a mental health meltdown.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.