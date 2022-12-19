Fiction: She Had Fun Scaring Death Away

Annelise Lords

What, you think you can stop death?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNSEG_0jo5s5KK00
A dying flowerPhoto byAnnelise Lords

“He isn’t going with you today!” Nicky heard Vera, the PCA taking care of her father, saying. Nodding while walking towards the room, Vera’s voice repeated, “Get out of here because he isn’t going with you while I am here!”

Nicky stopped at the entrance, staring at her eighty-nine-year-old father as he clung to the wooden headboard on the right side of the bed as if he was trying to escape from someone.

“What is going on?” She demands.

Vera stared at her, swaying her upper body from left to right, her right index finger going around in a circle above her head. Then she spilled, “Tell your mother, Martha, Clive, Loraine, Uncle Colin, Auntie Faye, and Vincent that he isn’t coming with them while I am here!”

“What?” jumped from Nicky’s mouth as her eyes swayed between Vera and the terror in her father’s eyes. “You are scaring my father,” she defends.

“I am not scaring him. I am sending death away,” Vera notified.

“What, you think you can stop death? He is in hospice,” Nicky reminds her.

“Oh, I know all of that,” Vera said, exiting the room. “I am just warning death to stay away while I am here.”

“You can’t control when death comes,” Nicky followed Vera as she entered the kitchen.

“Wonna bet,” Vera turns to her, glaring at her for a second, then heads towards the fridge.

“Hold it,” Nicky demands as Vera opens the refrigerator. “How did you know it’s death?”

“Along with your mother, the names of the people I just mentioned, are they alive?” Vera questions, her eyes on Nicky as she moves closer to the fridge.

Shock agape Nicky’s mouth. Grabbing a banana from the fruit rack on the nearby kitchen table, Vera puts it in her open mouth. Then she closed the fridge after taking out a bottle of OJ and walking towards the dish drainer by the sink. Grabbing a glass from the dish drainer and pouring some orange juice into the glass, she asked, “Why did you think he was clutching the bed? They came for him.”

Taking the banana from her mouth, gulping down saliva and a quick breath, Nicky questioned, “And you stopped them?”

After taking a sip of her orange juice, Vera informs, “Look, he isn’t dying on my watch.”

“And he is supposed to die on mine?” slid from the fear in Nicky’s thoughts.

“Well,” Vera said, rolling her eyes and swallowing a mouthful of her OJ. “I work twelve hours, and you relieve me. Plus, he is your father.”

“You are insane,” Nicky cried, walking out of the kitchen.

Three days later, one hour before Vera was supposed to relieve Nicky, her cell phone rang. After glancing at the caller ID, she answered, “Death came for him, ah?”

After a brief silence, Nicky’s terrified voice asks, “How did you know?”

“In my culture, when the elderly begins to see their dead loved ones or relatives, it’s time for them to go. They come for them to escort them home,” Vera educates.

“How did you get death to stay away?” Nicky asked, fear sending pain through her entire body.

“Girl, you believe in that crap?” Vera teased, stifling a laugh.

“Crap or not it happened the way you wanted it to,” Nicky reminds her.

“And I thank Fate and Destiny for that,” Vera said, hanging up.

This is true. In my culture, we believe we can tell when the elderly are going to die. Their dead relatives will come for them, as they will communicate with them.

Weird, ah?

I got the idea of this story from a Jamaican named Polly, who swore that this happened to her. Thank you, Polly.

It was fun listening to Polly explaining how she scared death away. It was fun writing it. The banana in Nicky’s mouth was just my idea to add more fun.

# Fiction# Death# Humor# Jamaica# Ghost

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
407 followers

