Non-Fiction: Why I Couldn’t Grieve For My Mother

When someone cruel to you dies, do you grieve, or are you relieved?

Mushrooms Photo by Image by Annelise Lords

My first experience of cruelty and hatred was from the woman who gave me life and should love me. She couldn't. She couldn't love her children. Her cruelty has no boundaries. When she died, I didn't grieve. I couldn't. I torture myself for years, asking God why? Why can't I feel something for the loss of my mother? I felt nothing. Zilch. No emotion surfaced in me, even though I forgave her. I was in charge of planning and organizing her funeral. I did my duties reasonably because, despite her callous actions towards me and the pain I endured, I believed I owed her something for this gift of life. I was a good daughter.

She said, "God will bless you. You are the only one who never disrespected me." After all the wicked things she did to me and the amount of money she stole. I must have been born good because I still gave her respect. She destroyed my life and dreams.

But I survived without hatred in my heart.

I thank her for her cruelty, which I will write about in another story.

I figured how why I couldn't grieve.

As a PCA, I learned a lot from the elderly. One of my 89-year-old cases kept crying for her mother, who died twenty years ago. She couldn't return to her country to see her mom before she died. She was able to attend her mom's funeral. She remembered how her mom stayed with her when she was little because she was afraid of lightning and thunder at night. How her first day of school, she would cry because she didn't want to stay. Her mom stayed all day and continued for a month until she adjusted and made friends.

She recalled the details of how her mom surprised her for her birthdays for more than sixty years. And every important day of her life. Her mom babysat her kids every time she needed her to. Not one incidence of pain she mentioned. Not one negative moment either. She loved her mom so much that she couldn't stop grieving. I mean, she cries every day. It's been twenty years, and she is still suffering.

It was when I realized that love couldn't find space to come into my heart because of my mother's cruelty towards me. The lack of love gave me relief instead of grief.

I wonder, would she be grieving after twenty years if her mom was the opposite?

When someone cruel to you dies, do you grieve, or are you relieved?

Maybe life, fate, or destiny knew I couldn't handle grief well, so it gave me a reason to be relieved.

What do you think?

I am rambling. This is the closest I have come to a reason why I can't grieve for the women who have given me the gift of life.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.