Fiction: Protected By Death Part III

Who saved you from the grave?

A Catapillar on a thin branch. Photo by Annelise Lords

Three days later, Catherine got a temp job, and her cell phone lit up as it was on silent. Ten minutes later, it keeps lighting up as it goes unanswered. Glancing around unconsciously, she snatched her phone off her desk, slid it into her jacket pocket, hurrying to the bathroom. It was her sister. Hell must be rising for her to be calling non-stop.

Rushing to the bathroom, dialing with speed, Marva's voice cried out frantically, "You should answer after the third ring or call."

"You are scaring me, so talk before I strangle you through the damn phone. You know I can't answer my phone at work," Catherine reminds her, whispering.

"Ok, ok," Marva said. "Do you still sit in the third car when you ride the trains?"

Catherine's brows raised and down unconsciously, and shock said, "aren't we done with that? I got a tempt job and is at work."

"Answer the question please?" Marva demands.

Swaying her head left to right, she said, "You know the third cart is the safest car to be in. Yes, I still do."

"If you went today, you remembered that today was the day you should have gone to that so call job that, your so called friend was going to get for you," Marva asked.

"You are my big sister, and it would be disrespectful for me to hang up on you. Please," Catherine begs, "Think of hanging up on me as an early birthday gift."

"The first three car of the 9:30 LIRR train to Farmingdale derailed this morning killing thirty-three people, injuring twenty-three more!"

The phone slid from Catherine's grasp as something powerful and unexplained surged through her body. Picking up her phone, she staggered into one of the stalls, closed the door, and sat on the toilet.

"Are you there?" her sister's voice called out.

Sighing heavily, she fought fear, the unknown, gratitude, and joy, then said as tears slowly slid down, "He saved my life. Dad saved my life?"

"He did tell us that death doesn't mean he is gone forever. He promised that his love will guide us. I am outside. I know your lunch time is in five minutes. He said you would need to be comforted," Marva said.

"Oh, Marva," Catherine wailed, "how could he have known?"

"I don't know, but he always encourages us not to underestimate the power of love. You also need to move away from the number three. You have forgotten that it means death in our culture!"

They say death has no power, but many of us were warned in dreams by our dead loved ones.

Who protected you from the grave?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.