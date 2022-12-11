Fiction: Protected By Death Part II

They say death has no power. My dead father remembered, and alive me didn't!"

An insect clinging to life on a thin branch. Photo by Annelise Lords

"Why aren't you answering your damn phone?" a familiar voice shouted at the other end as she answered.

"It's after 3 o' clock?" Catherine notifies, still sitting on the floor beside her bed.

"Well, dad said he was the one who closed the train's door," her sister said.

Shock and fear plucked the phone from her grasp as it fell to the floor. Trembling, she slowly picks it up. Marva, her sister, shares, "I dreamt about dad. He was wearing a white robe, and he said I should tell you that he closed the train's door because he doesn't want you going over there."

Fear induces pain as the memories of her nightmares feeds her thought. Silence endures briefly as Catherine battles with the mysteries and power of the unknown.

Marva continues, "Where were you going?"

Sighing deeply in fright, smog circling her brain, shoving confusion in her thoughts, Catherine explains, "Patrice said she got me a live-in caregiver job in Long Island, and I am going there in three days."

"Is she tall and dark?" Marva questioned.

"Yes," Catherine answered, wondering how she could have known. While her brain sorts things out, pushing the smog away.

Marva informs, "Dad said you must not go with the tall, dark lady because she isn't a friend."

Catherine's memories pull into reverse, clearing the smog away and reminding her of things Marva didn't know.

"Dad said that this is your fourth attempt to go to her house. He is the one that puts you on the wrong trains when you attempt to go to her house the last three times. What the hell is going on in your life? That our dead-for-ten-years father must be using me to warn you of the danger you are willingly going in because you refuse to listen to your instincts and learn from your mistakes?"

Her sister's remark dragged her memory on a four-year journey of Patrice promising to get her a high-paying live-in caregiver job with rich white people four times in four years.

The first three times she attempts to go to her house, she gets on the wrong train. Confusion and rage gnaw at her brain in mockery. She couldn't understand how she could have taken the wrong train three times. The address and information were in her phone and notebook. Patrice claims that the employers refused to hire her because she didn't show up on time.

"Damn," Catherine said as everything was crammed into her brain, adding clarity and understanding, increasing her pain.

"Sister," Marva encourages. "I don't know the half of it, but our father says you must stay away from her. He also said he put you on the wrong trains three times hoping you would remember what she did to you when you were sixteen years old. Girl, have you forgotten that the number three means death in our culture? And negative anything shouldn't be allowed to go to stage three?"

That memory stabbed Catherine's heart as she unconsciously jerked her body to the left.

"Dammit! I remember now," Marva's words refreshed her sister's memory. "It was about the wrong address for the summer job she claimed she got you in high school more than twenty years ago and you had dad driving all over the place searching for the location of the store she gave you!"

Silence grabbed both sisters, sending more pain to Catherine's heart. She unconsciously said in response to the pain, "and they say death has no power. My dead father remembered, and alive me didn't!"

Silence allowed them time to absorb and understand, and Marva counsels, "You are my baby sister, and I love you. Life and death will only protect some of us, some of the time. You need to learn how to protect yourself all the time!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.