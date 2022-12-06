Opinion & Non-Fiction: We Were Raised To Believe That Mental Illness Is A Curse

We were brainwashed into believing that 'mad' people's state of insanity is the result of the sins of the father or a curse someone placed on the family.

A unique insect on a beautiful yellow-orange flower. Photo by (Annelise Lords)

This piece is challenging to write as a Jamaican who understands hatred and knows love. Children's memory will sometimes fade out what their parents said. But their memory will cling to what their parents do. Most of us are visual learners.

Five teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with the fiery death of 48-year-old Lionel Johnson of Deanery Road, Kingston 3, a "savage act" that prompted the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to offer a reward of $500,000 for information leading to an arrest in the matter.

https://jamaica.loopnews.com/content/five-teens-charged-murder-homeless-man-who-was-set-ablaze

Five teenagers between 15 and 17 years old threw gasoline on the mentally ill Lionel Johnson and lit him at a gas station in Kingston, Jamaica. He died while undergoing treatment at the Kingston Public Hospital.

A stranger would ask, why would children do that?

Growing up in Jamaica, as children, we were brainwashed into believing that 'mad' people's state of insanity is the result of the sins of the father or a curse someone placed on the family. Children born with congenital disabilities or any other disabilities we were made to believe that it's the result of some evil their ancestors did in a past life. Then they are treated like Satan's seed. Most mothers abandon them.

How ignorant and dangerous are that message and thought?

I think my nation is one of the cruelest to children and each other.

95% of the mentally ill Jamaicans living on the street are males.

Our country doesn't do enough to help them. They are attacked, beaten, set on fire, and murdered while sleeping on the street.

Kingston's cold, haunting streets were frozen with fear on Monday night as the capital's nomads snuggled in corners or retreated to shelters in the aftermath of the gruesome murders of four homeless men and the wounding of two others.

https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20210126/homeless-horror-streets-filled-trembling-four-chopped-death-kingston

People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians approached or stopped by law enforcement, according to a new study released today by the Treatment Advocacy Center.

https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/key-issues/criminalization-of-mental-illness/2976-people-with-untreated-mental-illness-16-times-more-likely-to-be-killed

When we teach children cruelty and hatred, that's what they will give back to humanity, along with pain and death.

But life showed me that hatred would thrive in the absence of love.

This piece is painful to imagine and write.

Where do ignorance and cruelty end and compassion begin?

Where is common sense? How can children be so cruel and heartless towards another human being of unsound mind?

I can answer this question quickly. Children are living what they learn.

I know the mother and father of one of those boys, and they are in more pain than Lionel Johnson.

Parents must be aware of the dangerous and ignorant messages they are sending to their children because they will pay along with them.

I know my country, and I am afraid to tell you the fate of these boys when they entered these institutions. The court will be ruthless because of the severity of their actions. The inhumane treatment of a fellow human being in a crisis will also be considered in sentencing these boys to the maximum prison time available under the law. These five young men will be an example that should not be repeated! And the politicians, in their bid to win another four years, use this as an example to show the Jamaican people that they care.

The cycle of hatred and cruelty roars on because History sometimes remains silent.

That doesn't mean we should.

As a mother of twin boys living in a country where their race and skin color can be a liability, I pray they adhere to the positive lessons they were taught as children and use love as an example and a lesson instead of allowing hatred to use them.

Please be careful what you teach your children. Mental Illness isn't a curse.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.