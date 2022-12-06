Opinion & Non-Fiction: We Were Raised To Believe That Mental Illness Is A Curse

Annelise Lords

We were brainwashed into believing that 'mad' people's state of insanity is the result of the sins of the father or a curse someone placed on the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF5ct_0jYPGOhl00
A unique insect on a beautiful yellow-orange flower.Photo by(Annelise Lords)

This piece is challenging to write as a Jamaican who understands hatred and knows love. Children's memory will sometimes fade out what their parents said. But their memory will cling to what their parents do. Most of us are visual learners.

Five teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with the fiery death of 48-year-old Lionel Johnson of Deanery Road, Kingston 3, a "savage act" that prompted the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to offer a reward of $500,000 for information leading to an arrest in the matter.

https://jamaica.loopnews.com/content/five-teens-charged-murder-homeless-man-who-was-set-ablaze

Five teenagers between 15 and 17 years old threw gasoline on the mentally ill Lionel Johnson and lit him at a gas station in Kingston, Jamaica. He died while undergoing treatment at the Kingston Public Hospital.

A stranger would ask, why would children do that?

Growing up in Jamaica, as children, we were brainwashed into believing that 'mad' people's state of insanity is the result of the sins of the father or a curse someone placed on the family. Children born with congenital disabilities or any other disabilities we were made to believe that it's the result of some evil their ancestors did in a past life. Then they are treated like Satan's seed. Most mothers abandon them.

How ignorant and dangerous are that message and thought?

I think my nation is one of the cruelest to children and each other.

95% of the mentally ill Jamaicans living on the street are males.

Our country doesn't do enough to help them. They are attacked, beaten, set on fire, and murdered while sleeping on the street.

Kingston's cold, haunting streets were frozen with fear on Monday night as the capital's nomads snuggled in corners or retreated to shelters in the aftermath of the gruesome murders of four homeless men and the wounding of two others.

https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20210126/homeless-horror-streets-filled-trembling-four-chopped-death-kingston

People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians approached or stopped by law enforcement, according to a new study released today by the Treatment Advocacy Center.

https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/key-issues/criminalization-of-mental-illness/2976-people-with-untreated-mental-illness-16-times-more-likely-to-be-killed

When we teach children cruelty and hatred, that's what they will give back to humanity, along with pain and death.

But life showed me that hatred would thrive in the absence of love.

This piece is painful to imagine and write.

Where do ignorance and cruelty end and compassion begin?

Where is common sense? How can children be so cruel and heartless towards another human being of unsound mind?

I can answer this question quickly. Children are living what they learn.

I know the mother and father of one of those boys, and they are in more pain than Lionel Johnson.

Parents must be aware of the dangerous and ignorant messages they are sending to their children because they will pay along with them.

I know my country, and I am afraid to tell you the fate of these boys when they entered these institutions. The court will be ruthless because of the severity of their actions. The inhumane treatment of a fellow human being in a crisis will also be considered in sentencing these boys to the maximum prison time available under the law. These five young men will be an example that should not be repeated! And the politicians, in their bid to win another four years, use this as an example to show the Jamaican people that they care.

The cycle of hatred and cruelty roars on because History sometimes remains silent.

That doesn't mean we should.

As a mother of twin boys living in a country where their race and skin color can be a liability, I pray they adhere to the positive lessons they were taught as children and use love as an example and a lesson instead of allowing hatred to use them.

Please be careful what you teach your children. Mental Illness isn't a curse.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion and Non Fiction# Mental Illness# Mental Health Matters# Children# Cursed

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
315 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Farmingdale, NY

Fiction: Protected By Death Part I

A black and yellow caterpillar curled up on a branch in the rain.Photo byAnnelise Lords. “Finally,” Catherine Dawson said to herself as the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train to Farmingdale she was on announced her stop. Minutes later, the train stopped at the right stop, and the door opened. Pulling a small Ziplite Lime-green Samsonite suitcase behind her, relief etched her face. She eases towards the exit.

Read full story

Non-Fiction: When Friendship Became A Competition

Many compete with their friends, who have already won the race, destroying many good friendships. #red4danger, #yellow4friendshipPhoto byAnnelise Lords. “Answer your phone please,” Maxine urged Kyra while they enjoyed their lunch at their favorite diner.

Read full story

Fiction: Using Kindness With Common Sense

My resources allow me to use common sense with my kindness, or greedy humans will be back for seconds, thirds, fourths, fifths, etc. Heart made of beautiful flowers.Photo byAnnelise Lords.

Read full story

Fiction: Does It Matters How Guilt Is Proven?

Life is a game. Some of us played it too well and outplayed ourselves. After listening to the voicemail on her cellphone, tears flooded Cecilia’s eyes. Her roommate and best friend, Shanna, consoled, “We must leave in three days. We have no money to pay next month’s rent or any other bills.”

Read full story

Opinion: A Test Inside Of A Test

When life puts a test into a test and tests you, your BEST must be your weapon of choice. A heart made of beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. During an episode of Master Chef Junior, Gordon Ramsay announced that today’s main dish would be crabs. He quickly picked up a negative expression on the face of one of the contestants.

Read full story

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter IV

"No!" I hollered. "No! They can't be dead. I saw them a few hours ago!" Sergeant Willoby had replaced Columbo's rumpled beige raincoat with a blue, black, and white baseball jacket. Instead of Colombo's notebook, an expensive smartphone peeked out of his right jacket pocket. However, from his demeanor, he seemed to have a MacGyver-like personality when he nodded at me. As he entered my tiny one-bedroom apartment, I noticed that he was slightly taller and more handsome than Lt. Colombo,

Read full story

Opinion: What If We Had A Racism Vaccine?

They are inventing vaccines for the prevention of many diseases. What about a Vaccine to prevent Racism?. Reading Denis Gorbunov: Are You Indifferent to Racism in Medicine?. https://medium.com/the-engage/are-you-indifferent-to-racism-in-medicine-7b3fed30146c.

Read full story

Fiction and Humor: Jumpstarting Dreams

I have wanted to be a lawyer since I was nine years old. So, I studied crimes, their causes, and the people who committed them. DreamsImage by Annelise Lords. “Are you out of your mind!” Dacia shouted at Marva while they enjoyed brunch at their favorite restaurant. “I am living my life the right way until I can live it my way!”

Read full story

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter III

I opened the door to a younger, more updated version of Lt. Columbo. I got up, put on my robe, and headed to the kitchen. One cream and two sugars later, I made my way into the living room, sipping piping hot coffee. What could be wrong with my parents circled my head like a halo as I pressed redial. Their phone was still busy at 5:00 A.M. My thoughts ran wild again.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Are Creative People Called Weird

The actions of humans make creative people feel as if their gift, talent, and credible ability are life sentences. Many are treated horribly and rejected while alive and accepted after death. Maybe that’s why many of them commit suicide.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter II

It was 4:32 A.M. I pressed the redial button on the phone once again, but the line was still busy. The New York City subway system was unpredictable tonight. The train signals were behaving like a moody teenager. It took more than two hours to get home from Morris Park in the Bronx to my apartment on the Eastside in Manhattan. A trip I usually made in minutes on a typical night.

Read full story

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter I

He dropped the diamond on the floor beside me, clutching his right hand, which burst into flames!. Missing my stop at 86th Street on the number 6 Lexington Avenue Local train from the Bronx last month, I had to walk three extra blocks north from 77th Street to my apartment on 83rd Street and 4th Avenue. During the unintended tour of my neighborhood, I noticed two flower shops. The first shop, Flowers Galore, was on 78th Street and 4th Avenue.

Read full story

Fiction and Opinion: Time And Chance

Being in the wrong place at the wrong time sometimes demands exceptional circumstances. Shut and open Calotropis procera, a.k.a Sodom's AppleImage by Annelise Lords. “I am so sorry about your son’s death, mam,” Sergeant Sean Ingram express his sorrow to Mrs. Wilma Wellington.

Read full story

Fiction: To Heal Or To Harm

Sometimes life puts us in places, positions, or situations where we have the power to heal or harm. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. At Career Day at her former high school, Dr. Theresa Bloomfield was asked by a group of 16-year-olds, “Why did you choose to become a doctor?

Read full story

Fiction: What Is The Cure For Cruelty?

Don’t pass up an opportunity to be kind because that tiny deed or action has life-saving possibilities. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. “Oh, come on, Sandy, you have been a doctor longer than you have been anything else.” Dr. Bennett consoles his colleague. “Nothing should surprise you anymore.”

Read full story
California State

Fiction: The Kindness Test

When people are searching, let them find you through kindness. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. Crimson's Technology was the place to work, and every brilliant young mind in California wanted to be a part of their workforce. They were hiring, and more than one hundred people filled out applications. Twenty people showed up for the first round of interviews. Francine O'Malley and Jasmin Peterson were waiting for the elevator along with 12 other interviewed attired persons. A stinky odor lured their attention away from the elevator. An older lady walked up, looking like she was dumpster diving, smelling just as bad. Everyone's hands were over their noses except Francine's.

Read full story

Fiction: Love Rewards, Hate Punishes!

Some of the people we hate are enjoying their lives with their actions. Hearts are made from flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. “So, your marriage failed!” Marjory said to her daughter Linda, sitting on the sofa in tears. “You are alive with all the resources you need to move on! Life is going on. You got to move with it!”

Read full story

Fiction: Our Life Is Like Sieve

Regrets are lessons, and many of us spend too much time on them, allowing them to harm us. A sieve with glass flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. A female in the audience asked motivational speaker Jinnel Lim, “I was at your show in New York last week, and a young man who was complaining about people coming in and out of his life were using him to get what they want.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy