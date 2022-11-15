Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter IV

"No!" I hollered. "No! They can't be dead. I saw them a few hours ago!"

Book cover of The Yellow Hibiscus Annelise Lords

Sergeant Willoby had replaced Columbo's rumpled beige raincoat with a blue, black, and white baseball jacket. Instead of Colombo's notebook, an expensive smartphone peeked out of his right jacket pocket. However, from his demeanor, he seemed to have a MacGyver-like personality when he nodded at me. As he entered my tiny one-bedroom apartment, I noticed that he was slightly taller and more handsome than Lt. Colombo,

I stood waiting for the news as his eyes scanned every detail.

"What's wrong with my Mom and Dad?" I asked, studying his face for clues.

There was none.

He stared at me, but his thoughts seemed to be somewhere else. Then he suggested, "Can you sit down please."

I obeyed.

"I am sorry to tell you this, Miss Shade, but they're dead. Their house caught fire. They didn't make it out alive," he related with concern.

My world stopped. My throat constricted. My tongue felt like lead; I opened my mouth, but nothing came out. A hail of thoughts and images whisked by as I struggled to speak. My tongue regained function; I jumped up from the sofa, screamed, and slumped to my knees.

"No!" I hollered. "No! They can't be dead. I saw them a few hours ago!" I didn't want to believe the man standing before me. He stared at me unflinchingly, yet I knew he was right. My parents were dead. I lost control of the montage of morbid thoughts that overwhelmed me.

He tried to help me up without speaking.

I raised my hand, signaling him to keep his distance. I knelt there, my face planted in my hands, bawling.

"Would you like me to call someone?" he asked. His demeanor was calm and professional.

I rendered a hollow stare as tears streamed down my cheeks.

Images of Ari, my soon-to-be ex-boyfriend who didn't know it yet,' and my best friend Joni appeared before my eyes.

"But I was with them last night," I wailed between gushes of tears, pushing the images away. "I had dinner there like I do every Monday night."

Still silent, the Sergeant tried once again to help me up. This time I allowed him to assist me onto the armchair.

"Miss Apika . . . Miss Shade, how do you pronounce your first name?"

“Apikaila,” I answered.

"For now, I'll stick with Miss Shade. What time did you leave your parents' home last night?"

"A little after ten 'o'clock," I recounted, wiping my nose on the sleeve of my robe.

"That's impossible!" He said in bewilderment, grabbing all my attention. "The Fire Department got the call around 9:55 P.M!"

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.