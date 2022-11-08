Fiction and Humor: Jumpstarting Dreams

Annelise Lords

I have wanted to be a lawyer since I was nine years old. So, I studied crimes, their causes, and the people who committed them.

DreamsImage by Annelise Lords.

“Are you out of your mind!” Dacia shouted at Marva while they enjoyed brunch at their favorite restaurant. “I am living my life the right way until I can live it my way!”

Annoyed at not getting her way again, Marva grabbed her plate and moved to the nearest empty table, cursing, “I am tired of you and all of your damn philosophies!”

Rolling her eyes, then nodding her head, before she could respond, a voice to her left said, “I like your philosophy. Can you explain it please?”

Turning to her left, staring into a pair of sad brown eyes with a sad countenance, Dacia smiled to lure her over. She grabbed the bait and sat down facing her.

“What did you want to be when you grew up?” Dacia quizzed.

“A doctor,” shoots out quickly.

“I wanted to be a lawyer from I was nine years old. So, I studied crimes and it’s causes, along with the people who committed them,” Dacia shares.

‘I studied diseases and the people who had them.”

“I would go into the courtrooms and sit, observe and watch the judge and lawyers in actions when school was out.”

“I volunteered at hospitals and clinics every chance I get.”

“I volunteered at the Community Centre to study at risk youths and their links to crime.”

“I focused on the causes and cures of the diseases and how humans contributes to their unhealthy habits and deaths.”

“I am in law school and haven’t failed a test yet. Plus scholarships keep coming.”

“I am in med school and have experienced the same including many awards.”

“I too keep racking up the awards.”

“I get it,” she said in realization. “You have jumped start your dreams. I am on the right path!”

“That’s what my philosophy means,” Dacia explains.

“I must do the right thing, to get the right thing that I want.”

“Well,” Dacia adds. “Sometimes we have to do the wrong thing to get to the right thing. But our route must be the right route to get where our dream lies.”

“So it’s a matter of knowing the difference between right and wrong.”

“You got it!” Dacia said her eyes on Marva.

Who was listening and slowly returned to their table, “why didn’t you explain it to me this way?”

“I gave her theory. We grew up together and discussed my dreams often. You had everything live, direct, and in many living colors.”

“I wanted practical and theory?” Marva informs.

“What the hell do you think this is, Home Economics class?”

“Well, I liked Home Economic class because it teaches both practical and theory. Plus, some of us need both from life.” Marva pouted.

“I get it,” Dacia agrees.

“Now I will have to restart my life?” Marva complained.

“I started living my dream, the moment I found out what it was. So, by the time I get there I will be prepared along with staying power. Now what was your dream again?”

“To be a Chef,” Marva said.
“But you don’t like to cook!” Dacia shouts in shock.

“Because all I got was theory. I could learn more with practical.”

“I am not teaching you how to cook,” Dacia declares.

Laughing, she introduced, “My name is Elle, and I would love to hear more of your philosophies.”

“And she got tons of them,” Marva boasts.

“Your power of words has motivated me to go on,” she compliments, relief etched on her face. “I have several family members who have made my life hell lately. I am this close to giving up,” she held up her index finger and thumb together. “Wondering if I am doing the right things with my life.”

“Your dream is to become a doctor, and you started living your life the right way from you were young. Life taught me that when you do the right thing, you don’t have to redo it, and it will take you where you want to go.”

“So we have already started living how we want our life to be,” Elle said, smiling happily and handing her number to Dacia. “Thank you, you saved my life and career. I would love to hear more of your philosophies.”

“You will,” Marva warned with a smile, grabbing the number from Elle. She adds it to her phone, then passes it on to Dacia, who nods at her behavior.

“Well,” Dacia gloats when she leaves. “I just saved a future Doctor’s life with words!”

“I think you are going to be a hell of a lawyer!” Marva compliments.

“I am not teaching you how to cook. You should have paid more attention in Home Economics class in high school!” Dacia states.

Words are powerful tools. When used correctly, it can save lives. Use your power of words for good.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

