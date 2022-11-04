Opinion: Why Are Creative People Called Weird

Annelise Lords

The actions of humans make creative people feel as if their gift, talent, and credible ability are life sentences. Many are treated horribly and rejected while alive and accepted after death. Maybe that’s why many of them commit suicide.

Am I weird for being creative and using my gift to better lives and our world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1EJG_0isU3BqE00
A heart designed from the ackee fruit.Image by Annelise Lords

I was listening to a group talking about Prince, and I heard better words used to describe Hitler. Prince did not kill anyone. One term used to describe him was ‘weird creative natural

Prince was a creative genius who was taken advantage of by people who lacked the imagination to draw a stick doll. I could hear the envy pouring from them. This image was taken and created by me. It is a plant growing out of a rock. If this plant can live and survive in such a hostile environment with limited sustenance, I believe humans can do better with their superior knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHaw3_0isU3BqE00
A plant growing out of a rock designed on a T-shirt for menImage by Annelise Lords

Some human actions force creative people to feel as if their gift, talent, and ability are life sentences. Many are treated horribly and rejected while alive and accepted after they die. Maybe that's why some give up on life and end it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d98Hc_0isU3BqE00
The front image Yoga seamless sports braImage by Annelise Lords Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZN0G3_0isU3BqE00
The back.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGekq_0isU3BqE00
Yoga mid-rise tights front.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIxG1_0isU3BqE00
The back of this yoga mid-rise tights for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

The above image of this beautiful Yoga wear is sea stones at the foot of a tree by the side of the road in Winter in New Jersey. I took the pictures and created this piece. Am I weird for doing this?

Why are creative people dehumanized, criticized as strange, and put down while alive? Yet idolized after they are gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffKJT_0isU3BqE00
Yoga seamless sports bra front.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx4xZ_0isU3BqE00
A back view of a Yoga seamless sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vx88k_0isU3BqE00
Yoga mid-rise tights.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqHFF_0isU3BqE00
A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Would you believe this beautiful design above was created by the stains on t e ground of this fruit below? Do you think I am weird for creating this beautiful work of art?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xLDI_0isU3BqE00
My breadfruit tree.Image by Annelise Lords

Prince and other creatives used their imaginative innovation, like millions of creative souls, to create wealth for others while adding something lasting and beautiful t our world. Some never lived long enough to enjoy the fruits of their creations, as suicide and the misery humanity adds to their lives often win. But society continues to benefit from their gifts to our world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5iC_0isU3BqE00
The front of a Yoga seamless sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpOwc_0isU3BqE00
Yoga seamless sports bra back view.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jVNw_0isU3BqE00
A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WhS6_0isU3BqE00
A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Creative hearts suffer more than t e ones with no imagination. They are misunderstood and traumatized because of their difference, confidence, and strength, which they are afraid to use to be themselves. They are feared and envied by many. The above image was created from paint on the wall created by nature and time.

Let maybe e know when you start thinking that I am weird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXds7_0isU3BqE00
A front view of a Yoga sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0falCk_0isU3BqE00
A back view of Yoga seamless sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL6kp_0isU3BqE00
A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkLdd_0isU3BqE00
A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCvQQ_0isU3BqE00
A front view of a Yoga sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUG9U_0isU3BqE00
A back view of a Yoga seamless sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1CHj_0isU3BqE00
A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvsg7_0isU3BqE00
A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Would you believe that the above Yoga design is created from Swiss Miss Chocolate Mix, vanilla-powered soy milk, and molasses in my teacup? I added warm water after and enjoyed my tea.

We use our imagination to heal, entertain, educate, motivate, inspire, uplift, grow and spread positivity in hearts, minds, and souls. They inspire with art packed with hope, understanding, love, patience, kindness, and much more. Our world sits on their imagination and creative ability to create better solutions in medicine, technology, sciences, food, art, clothing, life, living, and other areas of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTaoh_0isU3BqE00
A front view of a Yoga sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Uft_0isU3BqE00
A back view of Yoga seamless sports bra.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EazkS_0isU3BqE00
A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESE7X_0isU3BqE00
A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

This design is a paint splash on the sidewalk that someone walked in and spread. How did art, design, music, technology, and other creative areas in life get weird?

Being creative is a gift, not a burden. Please stop making me and others feel as if our creativity is a death sentence.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# Art# Creativity# Gift# Weird

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
310 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter III

I opened the door to a younger, more updated version of Lt. Columbo. I got up, put on my robe, and headed to the kitchen. One cream and two sugars later, I made my way into the living room, sipping piping hot coffee. What could be wrong with my parents circled my head like a halo as I pressed redial. Their phone was still busy at 5:00 A.M. My thoughts ran wild again.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter II

It was 4:32 A.M. I pressed the redial button on the phone once again, but the line was still busy. The New York City subway system was unpredictable tonight. The train signals were behaving like a moody teenager. It took more than two hours to get home from Morris Park in the Bronx to my apartment on the Eastside in Manhattan. A trip I usually made in minutes on a typical night.

Read full story

Fiction: The Yellow Hibiscus Chapter I

He dropped the diamond on the floor beside me, clutching his right hand, which burst into flames!. Missing my stop at 86th Street on the number 6 Lexington Avenue Local train from the Bronx last month, I had to walk three extra blocks north from 77th Street to my apartment on 83rd Street and 4th Avenue. During the unintended tour of my neighborhood, I noticed two flower shops. The first shop, Flowers Galore, was on 78th Street and 4th Avenue.

Read full story

Fiction and Opinion: Time And Chance

Being in the wrong place at the wrong time sometimes demands exceptional circumstances. Shut and open Calotropis procera, a.k.a Sodom's AppleImage by Annelise Lords. “I am so sorry about your son’s death, mam,” Sergeant Sean Ingram express his sorrow to Mrs. Wilma Wellington.

Read full story

Fiction: To Heal Or To Harm

Sometimes life puts us in places, positions, or situations where we have the power to heal or harm. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. At Career Day at her former high school, Dr. Theresa Bloomfield was asked by a group of 16-year-olds, “Why did you choose to become a doctor?

Read full story

Fiction: What Is The Cure For Cruelty?

Don’t pass up an opportunity to be kind because that tiny deed or action has life-saving possibilities. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. “Oh, come on, Sandy, you have been a doctor longer than you have been anything else.” Dr. Bennett consoles his colleague. “Nothing should surprise you anymore.”

Read full story
California State

Fiction: The Kindness Test

When people are searching, let them find you through kindness. A heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. Crimson's Technology was the place to work, and every brilliant young mind in California wanted to be a part of their workforce. They were hiring, and more than one hundred people filled out applications. Twenty people showed up for the first round of interviews. Francine O'Malley and Jasmin Peterson were waiting for the elevator along with 12 other interviewed attired persons. A stinky odor lured their attention away from the elevator. An older lady walked up, looking like she was dumpster diving, smelling just as bad. Everyone's hands were over their noses except Francine's.

Read full story

Fiction: Love Rewards, Hate Punishes!

Some of the people we hate are enjoying their lives with their actions. Hearts are made from flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. “So, your marriage failed!” Marjory said to her daughter Linda, sitting on the sofa in tears. “You are alive with all the resources you need to move on! Life is going on. You got to move with it!”

Read full story

Fiction: Our Life Is Like Sieve

Regrets are lessons, and many of us spend too much time on them, allowing them to harm us. A sieve with glass flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. A female in the audience asked motivational speaker Jinnel Lim, “I was at your show in New York last week, and a young man who was complaining about people coming in and out of his life were using him to get what they want.”

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: What Do You Add To Our World?

The ones raised without penalty add chaos to our world and the lives of everyone they touch. A full heart and an empty heart made from beautiful flowers.Image by Annelise Lords.

Read full story

Fiction: My Aunt Jackie III

Instead of going to the party, I ended up at the police station charged with ‘Soliciting Prostitution’ to an undercover cop!. Minutes later, I think we were trying to out-stare each other, or they were stunned by my perfume because they were as quiet and still as a graveyard at midnight on a full moon night. They didn’t even bark.

Read full story

Fiction: Growing Love or Hatred

Love and hatred do possess the ability to grow. One grows roses, and the other grows weeds. Roses and Weeds Symboling Love and HateImage by Annelise Lords. Marva glanced at the woman sitting beside her and smiled.

Read full story

Opinion: Animal Instincts Vs Human Instincts

The trunk of an Almond Tree.Image by Annelise Lords. After thirty-five minutes of Yoga, I take a walk around the gated community I live for another thirty minutes. A kind-hearted soul made several birdhouses that lured many different species of birds to his home. He also feeds them. For the past weeks, I noticed that some birds were no longer flying away as I approached.

Read full story

Fiction: The Rainbow

Suddenly, lightning demands their attention, and rain feeds the earth. “At school today, my friends and I were talking about love,” Sophia Henson shared with her Grandmother. “You and grandpa are the only person I know who has managed to let love last for more than fifty years. . . . . ..”

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction & Opinion: Are You Unconsciously Living Your Dream?

Sometimes we don't get our wishes or dreams, but we unconsciously are living in our dreams. Symbol of Dreams made from flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. Stuck at home with more time than food, Pauline sighed as regrets touched the rewind button, pushing her back into her past. Overwhelmed with the sadness and disappointment that was flooding her heart, mind, and soul, she laments in sorrow, "My life is wasted, if I die today, I die with unfulfilled dreams."

Read full story

Fiction and Opinion: Your Life Is Book — Use Change to Turn It Into A Bestseller

Every life on this planet has a story, many of which are bestsellers. A caterpillar curled up on a branch after the rain.Annelise Lords. Sue Marin marched toward Motivational Speaker Joseph Lint and touched him on his shoulder. He turned to face her. She shoved her ticket towards his face before he could say a word. His two bodyguards attempt to grab her, but he signals them, and they back away.

Read full story

Fiction: About Me - Annelise Lords - I Am Awareness!

Yes, our senses, heart, body, mind, soul, likes, dislikes, instincts, etc., have their own languages. A Hoody with a message.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom. I am Annelise Lords from Jamaica. My country has a violent history, and I live in a violent world. Awareness is a tool that aids in my survival intention, which forces me to be aware of my environment. My country is also a College that teaches many life lessons, which is everywhere and in everything. With my Survival Intention, learning mode is never off. I have many parts, and this is the third part of me.

Read full story

Fiction: The Dirty Job

Every parent has a unique role they are good at. But many mothers tend to get the lion’s share of the work. Breadfruit stains on the ground.Image by Annelise Lords. “I don’t like this job anymore,” George complains to his wife, Kira.

Read full story

Opinion: IFs & BUTs’ Are My Guardian Angels

I am aware that life never goes in a straight line. So that’s why I create backup plans for all my backup plans. Cactus covered with cobwebImage by Annelise Lords. Lorna’s phone interrupted her sleep. “You better shut up,” she barked at it, sitting on her nightstand beside her digital alarm clock. Three rings later, it stopped.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy