Opinion: Why Are Creative People Called Weird

The actions of humans make creative people feel as if their gift, talent, and credible ability are life sentences. Many are treated horribly and rejected while alive and accepted after death. Maybe that’s why many of them commit suicide.

Am I weird for being creative and using my gift to better lives and our world?

A heart designed from the ackee fruit. Image by Annelise Lords

I was listening to a group talking about Prince, and I heard better words used to describe Hitler. Prince did not kill anyone. One term used to describe him was ‘weird creative natural

Prince was a creative genius who was taken advantage of by people who lacked the imagination to draw a stick doll. I could hear the envy pouring from them. This image was taken and created by me. It is a plant growing out of a rock. If this plant can live and survive in such a hostile environment with limited sustenance, I believe humans can do better with their superior knowledge.

A plant growing out of a rock designed on a T-shirt for men Image by Annelise Lords

Some human actions force creative people to feel as if their gift, talent, and ability are life sentences. Many are treated horribly and rejected while alive and accepted after they die. Maybe that's why some give up on life and end it.

The front image Yoga seamless sports bra Image by Annelise Lords Model by Kin Custom

The back. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Yoga mid-rise tights front. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

The back of this yoga mid-rise tights for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

The above image of this beautiful Yoga wear is sea stones at the foot of a tree by the side of the road in Winter in New Jersey. I took the pictures and created this piece. Am I weird for doing this?

Why are creative people dehumanized, criticized as strange, and put down while alive? Yet idolized after they are gone.

Yoga seamless sports bra front. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of a Yoga seamless sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Yoga mid-rise tights. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Would you believe this beautiful design above was created by the stains on t e ground of this fruit below? Do you think I am weird for creating this beautiful work of art?

My breadfruit tree. Image by Annelise Lords

Prince and other creatives used their imaginative innovation, like millions of creative souls, to create wealth for others while adding something lasting and beautiful t our world. Some never lived long enough to enjoy the fruits of their creations, as suicide and the misery humanity adds to their lives often win. But society continues to benefit from their gifts to our world.

The front of a Yoga seamless sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Yoga seamless sports bra back view. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Creative hearts suffer more than t e ones with no imagination. They are misunderstood and traumatized because of their difference, confidence, and strength, which they are afraid to use to be themselves. They are feared and envied by many. The above image was created from paint on the wall created by nature and time.

Let maybe e know when you start thinking that I am weird.

A front view of a Yoga sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of Yoga seamless sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A front view of a Yoga sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of a Yoga seamless sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

Would you believe that the above Yoga design is created from Swiss Miss Chocolate Mix, vanilla-powered soy milk, and molasses in my teacup? I added warm water after and enjoyed my tea.

We use our imagination to heal, entertain, educate, motivate, inspire, uplift, grow and spread positivity in hearts, minds, and souls. They inspire with art packed with hope, understanding, love, patience, kindness, and much more. Our world sits on their imagination and creative ability to create better solutions in medicine, technology, sciences, food, art, clothing, life, living, and other areas of life.

A front view of a Yoga sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of Yoga seamless sports bra. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A front view of Yoga mid-rise shorts. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

A back view of yoga mid-rise shorts for women. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom

This design is a paint splash on the sidewalk that someone walked in and spread. How did art, design, music, technology, and other creative areas in life get weird?

Being creative is a gift, not a burden. Please stop making me and others feel as if our creativity is a death sentence.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.