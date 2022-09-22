Fiction and Opinion: Your Life Is Book — Use Change to Turn It Into A Bestseller

Every life on this planet has a story, many of which are bestsellers.

Sue Marin marched toward Motivational Speaker Joseph Lint and touched him on his shoulder. He turned to face her. She shoved her ticket towards his face before he could say a word. His two bodyguards attempt to grab her, but he signals them, and they back away.

“I want my money back!” she demands.

He stares at her with raised brows.

“I demand a refund," she said. "I couldn’t get into your show last Tuesday because of the crackheads, alcoholics, gamblers, sex addicts and the rest of Satan’s followers packed inside!”

Joseph smiled and took his wallet from his inside jacket pocket. Then he took the ticket from her. Read the cost and handed her twice what she paid for it.

Sue took the money, counted it, then notified, “I have no change,”

“Keep it,” he suggested, turning away.

“Hold on!” Sue cried out.

He slowly turned around, and she said, “I heard you saying that you edited your life with change. What, your life is a book?”

“Oh yes!” he said with confidence. “Every life on this planet has a story attached to it,” smiling and staring into her eyes. “And how we live, love and hate create the plots and adds to the mystery.”

Sue blinks to hide her rage and protests, “Mine isn’t.”

“All of us life is a book,” he repeats. “Many of us are walking bestsellers. Change is a tool I use to edit and fix my life and made it into a best seller so you can pay to hear me speak about it and do what I do,” he says.

“So that’s why those people were there,” slide from the reality she was reeling in. “You were showing them to edit their life through change.”

“Are you hungry dear?” he asked.

Sue’s upper body unconsciously eases back.

Reading her body language, he suggests, “Why don’t I treat you to lunch. Then I will show you how to use change to edit your life and turns it into a bestseller!”

Every life on this planet has a story. Many of them are bestsellers because they use change to edit and improve their lives. Start using change as a tool to edit and change yours.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.