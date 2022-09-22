Fiction and Opinion: Your Life Is Book — Use Change to Turn It Into A Bestseller

Annelise Lords

Every life on this planet has a story, many of which are bestsellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6Q95_0i6P4Ln900
A caterpillar curled up on a branch after the rain.Annelise Lords

Sue Marin marched toward Motivational Speaker Joseph Lint and touched him on his shoulder. He turned to face her. She shoved her ticket towards his face before he could say a word. His two bodyguards attempt to grab her, but he signals them, and they back away.

“I want my money back!” she demands.

He stares at her with raised brows.

“I demand a refund," she said. "I couldn’t get into your show last Tuesday because of the crackheads, alcoholics, gamblers, sex addicts and the rest of Satan’s followers packed inside!”

Joseph smiled and took his wallet from his inside jacket pocket. Then he took the ticket from her. Read the cost and handed her twice what she paid for it.

Sue took the money, counted it, then notified, “I have no change,”

“Keep it,” he suggested, turning away.

“Hold on!” Sue cried out.

He slowly turned around, and she said, “I heard you saying that you edited your life with change. What, your life is a book?”

“Oh yes!” he said with confidence. “Every life on this planet has a story attached to it,” smiling and staring into her eyes. “And how we live, love and hate create the plots and adds to the mystery.”

Sue blinks to hide her rage and protests, “Mine isn’t.”

“All of us life is a book,” he repeats. “Many of us are walking bestsellers. Change is a tool I use to edit and fix my life and made it into a best seller so you can pay to hear me speak about it and do what I do,” he says.

“So that’s why those people were there,” slide from the reality she was reeling in. “You were showing them to edit their life through change.”

“Are you hungry dear?” he asked.

Sue’s upper body unconsciously eases back.

Reading her body language, he suggests, “Why don’t I treat you to lunch. Then I will show you how to use change to edit your life and turns it into a bestseller!”

Every life on this planet has a story. Many of them are bestsellers because they use change to edit and improve their lives. Start using change as a tool to edit and change yours.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction# Life# Change# Edit# Bestsellers

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
286 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Fiction: The Rainbow

Suddenly, lightning demands their attention, and rain feeds the earth. “At school today, my friends and I were talking about love,” Sophia Henson shared with her Grandmother. “You and grandpa are the only person I know who has managed to let love last for more than fifty years. . . . . ..”

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: Are You Unconsciously Living Your Dream?

Sometimes we don't get our wishes or dreams, but we unconsciously are living in our dreams. Symbol of Dreams made from flowers.Image by Annelise Lords. Stuck at home with more time than food, Pauline sighed as regrets touched the rewind button, pushing her back into her past. Overwhelmed with the sadness and disappointment that was flooding her heart, mind, and soul, she laments in sorrow, "My life is wasted, if I die today, I die with unfulfilled dreams."

Read full story

Fiction: About Me - Annelise Lords - I Am Awareness!

Yes, our senses, heart, body, mind, soul, likes, dislikes, instincts, etc., have their own languages. A Hoody with a message.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom. I am Annelise Lords from Jamaica. My country has a violent history, and I live in a violent world. Awareness is a tool that aids in my survival intention, which forces me to be aware of my environment. My country is also a College that teaches many life lessons, which is everywhere and in everything. With my Survival Intention, learning mode is never off. I have many parts, and this is the third part of me.

Read full story

Fiction: The Dirty Job

Every parent has a unique role they are good at. But many mothers tend to get the lion’s share of the work. Breadfruit stains on the ground.Image by Annelise Lords. “I don’t like this job anymore,” George complains to his wife, Kira.

Read full story

Opinion: IFs & BUTs’ Are My Guardian Angels

I am aware that life never goes in a straight line. So that’s why I create backup plans for all my backup plans. Cactus covered with cobwebImage by Annelise Lords. Lorna’s phone interrupted her sleep. “You better shut up,” she barked at it, sitting on her nightstand beside her digital alarm clock. Three rings later, it stopped.

Read full story

Opinion: I Am Stronger Than Depression

Find your strength and use it to fight anyone or anything disturbing or disrupting your life. I am strength printed on a hoody for femalesImage by Annelise Lords. Model by Kin Custom.

Read full story
4 comments

Fiction: I Sing When I Am Happy

“She stopped singing!” Colleen said. A musical note made from sea shells.Image by Annelise Lords. Reading “Harmonic” by Dr. Fatima Imam and inspiration hits me. https://medium.com/lifeline-poetry/harmonic-c595a2a7cd2e.

Read full story

Fiction & Humor: My Aunt Jackie Part II

I turned around, facing three big black Doberman pinchers who weren’t barking!. Kingston Harbor in Jamaica.Image by Annelise Lords. At 12:30 am. I descended, thinking of Jason Scott Lee, his half-naked body wrapped in a tiger-striped loin cloth against mine as he carefully escorted me down. Many flights down, I glanced below. I could see the end of my sheet ladder! It was about three feet from the rear and about ten times that amount from the ground. The lights were tiny and blinking in the distance. I was far from the runway!

Read full story

Fiction: My Aunt Jackie Part 1

Aunt Jackie says most women hate to see a male Gynecologist, and whenever she goes to see hers, she thinks of him as the late Sean Connery. A life plant and a dead plant.Image by Annelise Lords.

Read full story

Fiction: About Me— Annelise Lords — I Am Strength

Being strong flows from somewhere deep within me because life didn't give me a choice to be weak. I AM STRENGTH Printed on a t-shirt for women.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom.

Read full story

About Me — Annelise Lords — I Am Love!

I made many people happy at a cost to my mental health and sanity. I AM LOVE printed on a T-shirt.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom. I am Annelise Lords, and I am from Jamaica. I am a lot of things, and I have many parts. I learned from everyone and everything. Life, pain, poverty, love, hate, kindness, cruelty, you, my actions, choices, decisions, experiences, coincidences, circumstances I face, and situations I find myself in are my teacher. Learning mode is never off.

Read full story

Fiction: Motherhood Is A Tough Job

Children are living what they learn from everyone. White Catapilars in a tree.Image by Annelise Lords. “Girl,” Kim complained to Nola as she pulled the chair out and sat down. “I don’t know what is wrong with my child. She has been doing some things lately that no one in my family and I have done.”

Read full story
2 comments

Fiction & Opinion: Helping You . . . . Is Healing Me

I witnessed a different and better part of our world emerge in a place packed with disappointment, regrets, and sorrow. A model is wearing a T-Shirt with words written on the front.Image by Annelise Lords. Model by Kincustom.

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: Raising Liability

When we raise our children as liabilities, we will never stop paying for them. Upside down sunrise in Kingston, Jamaica.Image by Annelise Lords. "Anthony is refusing to work," Eve Clifford complains to her best friend Sandy Copeland at their weekly Saturday evening dinner. "I am still paying off his student loan. I don't know what else to do. It's like I have been raising a liability for the past twenty-eight years."

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: The Bet

When we give our life meaning and a purpose, life will add value to our lives. Enjoying her favorite breakfast with her mom, 17-year-old Jennifer Blake asks, "Was you excited when you found out that you were pregnant with me?"

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: Karma Knows Your Address

“No one told me that Karma never misses an address?”. “Let me in!” Lacia cried out, banging on the door. “I need to see him.”. “Why?” Cindy Wilmot, his secretary, called out from behind the thick wooden door.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fiction & Opinion: Living In A Name

What if we have the power to choose our children’s fate and destiny by their names?. Adisa Lewis was asked to speak at a Community Centre in the South Bronx for at-risk youth.

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: In A Moment

For some of us, life is longer than a moment. Ingrid Thomas and Joan Bronson were best friends from infant school. They went to the same primary and high schools. Their families knew each other as they also lived in the same community. Ingrid’s mother was a single parent of one girl and two boys. So was Joan’s mother. Both girls witness the struggle their mothers had to go through to put food on the table. On many occasions, they had to share each other’s lunch. Also, they often had to walk home from school because they had no bus fare. They lived an hour away but enjoyed walking home because the weather was always perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: My Cure For Nausea

This is a personal experiment and experience and is not proven or ok by the medical community or anyone else. In my culture, doctors are the last resort for most Jamaicans. We visit a doctor or clinic after all of our grandparent's herbal cures, and remedies fail.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy