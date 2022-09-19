Fiction: About Me - Annelise Lords - I Am Awareness!

Annelise Lords

Yes, our senses, heart, body, mind, soul, likes, dislikes, instincts, etc., have their own languages.

A Hoody with a message.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom

I am Annelise Lords from Jamaica. My country has a violent history, and I live in a violent world. Awareness is a tool that aids in my survival intention, which forces me to be aware of my environment. My country is also a College that teaches many life lessons, which is everywhere and in everything. With my Survival Intention, learning mode is never off. I have many parts, and this is the third part of me.

“Why are you leaving?” Joan asked Rosie, glancing at her suitcases at the door and plopping down on the loveseat nearby.

“You told me to,” Rosie said, searching her bag for her phone, standing opposite her.

“Girl, don’t lie. You know I don’t like liars!” Joan fired back.

Rosie shouted, “Of course you did!”

“How?” she demands.

“I entered your home with love. You threw resentment back at me. I shared kindness, you sent back cruelty.”

Rising from the loveseat, she asks, “How the hell did I do that?”

Closing her eyes for a second, Rosie cruised into the past, “do you remember when we were in the fifth grade and Mrs. Wellington our class teacher treated all of us horribly?”

“Don’t compare me to that witch!”

“Well, when we got home and you were complaining, do you remember what my mom said?”

“Yes,” jumped out of her mouth quickly. “She said Mrs. Wellington didn’t like children or her job.”

“I also told you that. You didn’t believe my mom and me until she was forced to resign for calling us brats and spawns of Satan in public.”

“I am still not as horrible as her,” she protested.

“Her behavior was speaking a language I understood, even as a child.”

“I thought she was just having a bad day.”

“She was always like that,” Rosie reminded her.

“You are right,” she said in reflection. “I wasn’t paying attention to her behavior towards us most of the time.”

Pulling her back in, “Remember Mr. Grant?”

“That pervert!” slipped out, and she covered her mouth, “Sorry.”

“You, your family, and others couldn’t believe that such kindness existed in a cruel world you all helped to paint with your many acts of thoughtlessness.”

“I was thirteen years old. I didn’t know any better,” she defends.

“He was kind to everyone because someone was so cruel to him that he hated it and lived his life with so much kindness he was often misunderstood.”

Turning away to hide the guilt pushed to the surface, Joan apologized, “I am sorry. I didn’t know that my actions were sending you such a message.”

“I know.”

Swinging around, “how could you have known what I wanted without words?”

“Our five senses have their own language. So do our body, mind, heart, and soul. Our likes, dislikes, and instincts speak to us and others too.”

Easing closer, she inquired, “And you are able to understand all of them?”

“Don’t you know or listen to yourself?”

“Yeah, but. . . “ she paused.

“I am aware,” Rosie adds.

“That’s it? You are aware?” she shrugged her shoulders, unconvinced.

“Yes, it’s that simple,” Rosie went on with a smile. “Being aware of life, living, my surroundings, my actions, choices and decisions and that of everyone around me, I am able to understand the languages without words!”

Reaching over to hug her in tears, “I am so sorry. It’s just that I am experiencing issues at work and with James, my boyfriend. You know I am never good at handling my problems the way you do.”

“Being aware of what’s facing you helps,” Rosie notified, easing out of her embrace.

“And that’s how you are able to read emotions?” she asked again in an unconvinced tone.

“Yes,” Rosie said. “I still have to go.”

“Why?” she asked. “I have apologized.”

Sighing deeply, “That’s the thing with awareness. My instincts and commonsense won’t allow me to stay in the fire I didn’t start and might not be able to control!”

Yes, our senses, heart, body, mind, soul, likes, dislikes, instincts, etc., have their own languages. And being aware helps me to understand all of your actions and emotional responses. My awareness also gives me the power to make better decisions. So yes, I am AWARENESS!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

A Hoody with a message.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

