Fiction: The Dirty Job

“I don’t like this job anymore,” George complains to his wife, Kira.

“What job?” she asks.

“The job of doing all of the dirty work in this relationship.”

“What dirty work?” Kira asks, taking off the plastic gloves, walking over to him, and sitting on the sofa watching the TV. Taking the remote off the sofa, she turns off the TV and throws the remote on the couch on the other side, her hands resting on both sides of her hips.

He gazes up at her and rants, “My children hate me because I am always the one punishing them.”

She sighed, then sat down beside him, caressing his hands with one hand, using her other hand to stroke the side of his face, then consoles, “poor baby.”

“I am serious,” he said in protest, smiling while she continued to caress his face. Then she reveals, stroking his hands with both of hers, “honey, in every relationship, both parents have something they are good at. Every parent has a specific role that they play. Mine is the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economics. I am also the Minister of Health and Education. My duties include house cleaning and decoration. Meal planning and food prep. Home management and shopping for clothing, food, household items, and everything needed. I am their therapist, nurse, doctor, teacher, dentist, lawyer, psychologist, psychiatrist, fashion designer, and sometimes protector, mostly from thunder, the dark, or the boogie man. And I haven’t even touched the iceberg yet.”

George stares at his wife with knotted brows.

Kira said, “You are National Security and Justice Minister and the Director of House Repairs and Fixtures. That is a powerful and influential position. I am also your secretary. And everyone knows that the secretary usually does most of the work. But I have no problem taking your job if you want to switch positions.”

George nods.

Kira said, “but you will have to clip coupons. You must collect the circular for all supermarkets in our area and follow their weekly sales. Also, the stores at the Mall must follow and keep track of each store’s deals online. Plus, you must balance the checkbook. Pay all the bills before they are due. The credit card bills too. You will have to keep track of all the doctor’s appointments for our four children. Also, their after-school activities, PTA meetings, keep track of the sleep-overs at each of their friend’s home, after meeting the parents and visiting each of their homes, and their. . ..”

George quickly pulls his hands away, jumping up, saying, “Whoa. . .. whoa. . . slow down. I like my job as the Minister of National Security and Justice, and the Director of House Repairs and Fixtures. I, really, really love my job. And to prove it, I will fix the leaky faucet in the bathroom in the basement right now.”

Kira watched as he headed towards the door that leads to the basement, then said as he opened the door, “here,” handing him a list she took from her apron pocket. “It’s the list of house repairs and fixtures chores you have been ignoring and pushing back for the past four months.”

Shock stalls his movement, and before he can respond, she reminds him, “Next week Thursday is Secretary’s Day. Intimate Innovation Spa is having a fifty percent off sale on a complete spa treatment.”

Shock held him a while longer. “Dammit!” He said as the walls closed in on him.

Kira smiles, walks away, turns halfway, eying him, then sings, “Touch down!”

Every parent has a unique role they are good at. But many mothers tend to get the lion’s share of the work. Many are willing to do their part without complaints. And many must blackmail, intimidate, manipulate, and even negotiate to get what is necessary done on time. Lol

What do you do?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.