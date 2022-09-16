Opinion: I Am Stronger Than Depression

Find your strength and use it to fight anyone or anything disturbing or disrupting your life.

I am still battling Depression, and I kept asking myself, ‘Why are you depressed?’”

I don’t think I have a reason to be depressed. I didn’t have a good life, but I tried my best to live a damn good one. I am healthy. Loved for thirty-seven years by a guy with a good heart who gets on my nerves but is good to me. I have all I need and live a simple life in a country with a perfect climate and organic foods that I could pick off the trees. My children are doing good while fighting to be an asset to their race and country. I have no debts and can pay my bills and feed myself.

Why the hell is Depression bothering me?

My doctor prescribed Amitriptyline 50mg. To be taken in the evenings. It was also a sleep aid. It helps me to sleep, but I wake up at 5:00 AM. It’s been more than a month, and my sleep pattern still hasn’t changed.

I journeyed back into my life. I remembered taking Advil and Tylenol PM over the years, but none of them could override my body clock. No matter when I go to bed, I still wake up at 5:00 AM or a few minutes after.

It was then I realized I was strong.

I am stronger than I think. My body clock was set as a child at 5:00 AM because I had to take two buses to get to school. And I hate to be late. Now more than thirty years later, if I am late for anything, I mix up the time or the location. And that mistake is never repeated. I have a reputation for being on time all of the time. I am stronger than I thought.

Now I will use my STRENGTH to beat Depression!

Find your strength and use it to fight anyone or anything disturbing or disrupting your life.

You are stronger than you think!

