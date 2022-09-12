Fiction: Motherhood Is A Tough Job

Annelise Lords

Children are living what they learn from everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdAlF_0hp8OoGI00
White Catapilars in a tree.Image by Annelise Lords

“Girl,” Kim complained to Nola as she pulled the chair out and sat down. “I don’t know what is wrong with my child. She has been doing some things lately that no one in my family and I have done.”

Nola took a deep breath, then eased back in her chair and asked, “What did your heartbeat do this time?”

“She is losing that status,” Kim notified.

“Really?” Nola said, easing her upper body forward as the waiter approached and handed them menus.

“Signal when you are ready to order,” she instructed and walked away.

“What did she do this time?” Nola asks.

Nodding in disappointment, Kim shook her head as if to get something out, then eased forward. Nola met her halfway, and she whispered it to her.

“What?” Nola cried, easing back. “She got that from Julie,” she reminds.

“Damn!’ Kim said as the memory refreshed in her brain.

Nola took the opportunity and added more.

“What Renee, your daughter did at my son’s birthday party, she got that from Suzette, her third babysitter.”

“Double damn!” slid from Kim’s mouth as more memory attacked her brain.

Nola fed the flames, “what she did at the park last Saturday, Dawn, her fifth babysitter was the one she saw doing it.”

Kim’s eyes popped, and Nola went on, “the stuff your mother complains about, she learned that from Mad Melody. Her fourth babysitter and the one we told you not to hire.”

Kim breathed in and out heavily and deeply to suppress the fire that was raging in her brain.

Nola fed the flames more gasoline, eyeing Kim, “what the school complains about, Joy taught her that. Her second babysitter. And girl,” Nola eased over to her, “you change sitters like Elizabeth Taylor changes husbands.”

Silence raged briefly, and Kim broke it, “What did I do wrong?”

“Four persons can answer that,” Nola informs her.

“Who are they?” Kim asks softly after taking a deep breath.

“A shrink, a psychologist, a therapist or a friend,” Nola states.

“I guess I am stuck with you.”

“What I will tell you, all three of them will agree with me,” Nola said.

“Go on,” Kim urged. “I am already in hell, so what else can happen.”

“Since Renee was born, she sees babysitters more than she sees you. You are hardly around, and like I said before, you change babysitters often. When we allow others to raise our children, they will teach them their values, not yours.”

Nola paused when the blood drained from Kim’s face. She reached out to console her. Kim took her hands, stared into her eyes, and urged, “Go on, I know motherhood is not an easy job.”

“Are you sure?” Nola quest, not wanting to hurt her best friend.

She nods after sighing, still clutching Nola’s hand.

Nola went on, “each of those sitters is from a different culture, and they introduce her to things our culture might not like. Renee is only eight years old. You have time to edit her life.”

In tears, Kim asks, “How? How do I fix this?”

“Find the time for your only child. Be a part of her life and everything she does. Let her see you more than she sees the sitters,” Nola advised.

Silence stole the scene briefly, then Kim said, easing her hands away. “I am glad I hear this from you. I know it’s coming from a heart filled with love. So it will be more effective.”

Smiling, Nola inquired, “you wouldn’t believe the other three?”

“I will be paying them. What they will be telling me won’t be coming from a heart of love.”

They embraced each other, and Kim asked, signaling the waiter, “I might need help to edit Renee’s life. What’s your price per change?”

“Well,” Nola said, taking her menu from the waiter, “since she is my Goddaughter, I do pro-bono for her.”

They laughed, turning to their menu.

This piece is authentic. Many parents allow babysitters and nannies to raise their children, unaware that these sitters and nannies will instill their culture, ethics, morals, and way of life in their children. Change is the pen that you will need to edit your life.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
278 followers

