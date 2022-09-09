Fiction & Opinion: Karma Knows Your Address

“No one told me that Karma never misses an address?”

Model by Kin Custom Image by Annelise Lords

“Let me in!” Lacia cried out, banging on the door. “I need to see him.”

“Why?” Cindy Wilmot, his secretary, called out from behind the thick wooden door.

“He gave Karma my address?”

Sounds of laughter seep through the keyhole and above the flower-shaped pattern above the door. The door opens, and Lacia attempts to pass her.

“Hold it, young lady!” Mrs. Wilmot said as her eyes widened, staring at Lacia’s attire. “You can’t go in there dressed like that.”

“He gave Karma my address?” Lacia repeats, shifting left and right to slip past Mrs. Wilmot.

A voice behind Mrs. Wilmot said, “Young lady, you dressed in such a hurry you forget to dress properly.”

“You are right,” Mrs. Wilmot agreed with the voice behind her. Lacia maneuvered quickly to her opposite, heading for his office like a snake going after its prey. She hit the door with both fists and entered as it opened with little effort on her path. Hands-on both hips, she demands, “Why did you give my address to Karma?”

Father Peter Lennon stared at her through thick lens glasses that sat loosely on the tip of his nose. He blinked at her half-naked body a few times. Shut his laptop, remove his glasses, make a sign of the cross, then reply, “Why would I do that?”

“Well,” she said, closing the door and strolling towards his desk, “You know all of the evil things I have done.”

“I am not the only one that knows that,” Father Lennon said.

“You broke your oath and talked?” she demands.

“No,” he said, returning his glasses where they belonged. “You know. The people whom you have cheated and destroyed, along with their family, a few friends, and some of their dependents, probably know. Add the authorities and your creator to that list.”

She plopped down in the nearest wooden armchair facing his desk and revealed, “Karma found me. I lost everything that I have stolen from everyone.”

“I did warn you to stop years ago,” Father Lennon reminds her. “What made you think you could hide from the wrath of God?”

“No one told me that Karma never misses an address?”

“Neither does God.”

“Someone informed on me,” she said in deep thought.

“God doesn’t need anyone to tell him anything,” Father Lennon reminds her.

“Well, someone told someone because I am back where I started.”

“And you are still alive too. That’s a second chance,” Father Lennon quickly said.

“Why would Karma give me another chance?” Lacia wondered out loud.

Nodding in frustration, Father Lennon consoles, “Child, it’s God. The number of lives you have ruined and the damage you have caused, if Karma has its way, you wouldn’t be here.”

“What? Karma doesn’t forgive?”

‘She isn’t getting it,’ a voice said to Father Lennon.

Unlike the postman, Karma doesn’t miss an address. Karma will find you no matter where you hide.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.