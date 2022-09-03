Fiction: The Signal

Sunrise in Kingston, Jamaica. Image by Annelise Lords

A fight with her husband Tommy pushed Kim into flight mode. After changing from sandals to sneakers, rage pulled her out the front door. Instincts and anger lured her along willingly. The sun was blazing in the middle of the sky. It was a hot day. Anger refused to let go as she aimlessly wandered down the path, turning onto the street.

"Nothing stops you, ha?" A voice nearby said minutes later.

Focused returned, she halted, facing Mrs. Lugz, a.k.a. Mrs. Nosybody, who was standing at her mailbox.

"Damn!" Kim said under her breath. "Why did I turn right?"

"You are obsessed," she mocked.

Mrs. Lugz was a 79-year-old nosy neighbor who lived five houses down from her. She would constantly taunt her whenever she walked by her house on her daily walk. For the past month, Kim changed her route. The argument with Tommy had distracted her, causing her to lose focus.

"Maybe you should join me," jumped out of her mouth. Kim quickly covered her mouth because that wasn't what she had sent to her brain.

"In this heat and at my age," she argued, her right hand resting on her chest. "Why torture me?"

A smile slowly eased as the anger slipped away. Kim shared, "Walking is therapeutic, good for your arthritis pains, and can be life-saving too."

"Oh, you mean the incident at the park. You were at the right place at the right time to perform the Heimlich maneuver on that 12-year-old child," she said with sarcasm.

Kim's brows shot up as her eyes widened and her smile extended, then she coaxed, "You should join me one day."

A child's face appeared at the upstairs window. She held on to a dancing doll. A hand-wearing a ring with a large red stone pulled her away from the window.

"Maybe," she promised, taking her mail from the mailbox and then walking back to her house.

Kim wondered, "why was she so nice to me?" continuing her walk. After five years of being her neighbor, Mrs. Lugz was never kind to me. Kim realized that she knew nothing about her. Because she was in everybody's business, she was nicknamed BBC News. Arriving at the park shortly, Kim noticed a group of children surrounding one of many large circular swings they often played on. A lady stood in the middle, demonstrating hand signals to them. They stared at her attentively.

Instincts pushed the pause button, and she slowly eased closer, watching for a while.

The lady stopped, and Kim walked over to her, "excuse me, please."

The lady turned her head, saying, "Yes."

"Could you please tell me the meaning of the signals that you were demonstrating to the children?"

The children said in chorus, "Help me, please. Someone is hurting me."

Pain shot through Kim's heart as her hand jumped to her chest, and she staggered backward.

The lady rushed over to her and whispered, "not in front of the children."

She signaled someone behind Kim, and a lady in a blue business suit hurried over.

"Take over for me, please," she instructs, pulling Kim away.

"Did you see a child demonstrating these signals?" Without waiting for a response, she said, "Nine-year-old Erica Hinds was kidnapped yesterday in this park."

Reading Kim's emotions, she took her phone from her pants pocket, shifted through it, then asked, "Was this the child?"

One hour later, sitting restlessly and impatient inside the office of Captain Bill Turner at the 21st Precinct, Kim's heart was racing. Minutes after, the door opens. A female with red eyes entered, a familiar child behind her, followed by the Captain.

The child rushed over and hugged Kim, tears flowing. The female joined in, and they both hugged her, crying.

When composure returned, Captain Turner invited, "Sit down, ladies."

Erica and her mom sandwiched Kim. Both were holding onto her hands in gratitude.

"Mrs. Townsend told us everything. Thank you for being so aware," Captain Turner said. "She was kidnapped yesterday in that Park by Vincent Poller, a registered child molester who shouldn't have been out of prison."

"My name is Elena, and I want to thank you for saving my baby's life," Erica's mom thanked Kim. With furled brows, she asked, wiping away tears, "Do you consciously walk at midday? Sorry, but it's so hot today, and no one consciously walks in this kind of heat."

Kim's thoughts flashed back, and she shared as the incident with her husband replayed, "No, I never walk this time of day."

"So why did you?" Captain Turner wondered aloud.

"My husband made a stupid and expensive mistake. I had two choices. Kill him or take a walk."

Captain Turner grinned, "You made the right one."

Elena said, "His mistake saved my daughter's life. I thank both of you."

"Life has the weirdest ways of getting humans to do the right things," Kim remarked. Then asked, "What happens to Mrs. Lugz?"

"He was her tenant. He told her that Erica was his daughter," Captain Turner informed.

"And she believed him," Kim's words slipped past her brain and shot out of her mouth.

The captain's eyes touched hers, and he read and understood the eye's language. Then shared, "She swore she didn't know."

"But she is in everyone's beeswax. She knows everybody's business," Kim laments.

"Now life will force her to do the right things," Captain Turner said.

"Thank you again," Elena said, releasing Kim's hand. "Your husband's mistake saved a life and taught someone a vital lesson. But none of that would be possible without you being aware and making the right decision!"

"Your baby helped too. Without that hand signal, I wouldn't have known she was in danger," Kim, squeezing Erica's hand.

When we make the right decisions, we share hope along with life-saving possibilities.

Teach your children these signals. It has saved a child's life recently. It can save your child.

I wrote this story more than six months ago. The incident with a child doing what Erica did made the news.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/08/us/tiktok-hand-signal-abduction.html

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.