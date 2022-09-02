Opinion: Freedom's Responsibility

Annelise Lords

What are the responsibilities of Freedom?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41o0Qs_0hXriBfd00
Birds glide across the sky.Image by Annelise Lords

Why God? Why did you allow this to happen to me?” Allison complained as she entered my living room.

I listen to her words, waiting for the bomb to explode.

“Why God? Why did you give humans freedom of mind, hearts, soul, and choice?” she rants, sitting beside me on the sofa.

Now, being a female who loves the idea of free will, freedom of choice, and life for all humans and animals, her words punctured my heart. I am aware that many responsibilities accompany all of the above. I let my pain out.

'Opinion: Turning to her, I demand, “ All of what you just said comes with their own sets of rules and responsibilities. You are happy with others making decisions for you?”

“Look at the mess I have made with my life,” she stressed. “I chose the wrong guys to marry and make them fathers of my children. My children hate their fathers and me. They hold me to all of my mistakes daily. I chose the wrong profession to go into and can’t maintain my responsibilities or hold on to a job. My entire life is living on wrong decisions.”

‘Blame is lighter when shared.’ I thought to myself.

“Don’t you want more control of your life?” I challenged. I am wondering if she hit her head somewhere before getting here.

“You and my mother are the only two humans that know my ins and outs. You know everything I do and the results of all my actions, choices, and decisions.”

“True,” I agreed. “But you never listen to or take any of our advice.”

Sighing, she said, “And many times, I know you can feel the pain of many of my stupid decisions. Because you are the first person all of my five kids go to when they have a problem.”

“True,” I agree again. “Your children listen and learn, even with innocence and lack of experience. You,” I said, rolling my eyes, swaying my head east to west while holding on to eye contact. “With all of your knowledge, experiences, and mistakes, don’t!”

“Why?” she questioned. “Why can’t I make the right decisions for myself?”

Many thoughts spun around my head. I quickly looked back at our lives, pain, sorrow, regrets, and all the other unpleasant experiences. Then I compared it to all of the pleasant ones. The reasons refused to hide. And the pain stands beside it in danger, red flashing neon lights.

Opinion: I cleared my throat, then shared my opinion, “I think many of us aren’t aware of our actions or the life we are living.”

When awareness is absent from our lives, making stupid decisions is easy for many. Some of us live only for ourselves. Many of our choices satisfy and feed our egos while sharing personal pleasure. Opinion

I went on, “when I was pregnant with my first child, my mother sat me down and counseled, ‘after this child is born, you are no longer living life for yourself. Your actions, choices, and decisions can and will help or hinder your child. When raising children, lessons are taught to both parents and their children daily from all actions and reactions. The life of this child is in your hands. I know Jerry is a good husband and will be a wonderful father, but mothers’ hands are strapped to the handle of the blade of life whether she likes it or not. Most of the responsibilities are toss at her. It shouldn’t be that way because it takes both a male and female to give life. Your decisions will turn that handle in the right or wrong direction. Please, make the right decisions.”

Technology has made it easy for us to witness live, direct, and real-time examples of those who don’t make the right choices. Plus, friends and family life and living are there for us to see as an example. Seeing the consequences of those costly decisions should be a lesson.

My mother also shared, “Someone wise said, ‘there is no bad habit in a child that cannot be traced back to an adult.’ Children need both parents. But some can make it with one good parent. May God have mercy on the child who has none. Our children deserve better than what is given to many of them. Be the best parent. “

Tears flowed from Allison’s eyes. She wiped them away with both hands and voiced, “How can I not be aware of the life I am living. God knows I have felt all of the pain and disappointment.”

“I am sorry,” I apologize.

“How do you do it?” she asked. “How do you live so aware and alert? Aren’t you afraid of some of the things life pushes your way?”

“So, you are afraid of life?” I pushed back, thinking quickly about what she had just said.

“And you aren’t,” she fired at me.

“Is that why you continue to make the wrong decisions?”

“Why do you make the right ones?” she continued her fight.

“I want control of my life,” I said with surety. “I learned early that like all things in life, it comes with a cost. I don’t mind paying. So, whatever life pushes my way, I can handle it. I don’t want anyone making any decisions for me if I am capable. I want to feel all of my pain.”

“Why?” she inquires, staring at me as if I said something wrong.

Opinion. “Girl pain has a language of its own. Pain is a teacher. It’s guidance, understanding, wisdom, and more for me. It tells me who and what to avoid. Then gives me the power to make the right decisions for my family and me.”

“Where do I start?”

“Inside of you,” I encourage. “All of what you want to do and should do is inside of you, waiting on you to do the right thing.”

“But how will I know if it is the right thing?” she pushes back.

“You said your entire life has been living on wrong decisions?”

She nods in agreement.

“Those two actions share different results and emotions. And girlfriend,” I rubbed in, taking her hands and peering into her eyes. “You will know and feel the difference between them. All of them!”

God gave humans free will. It’s a right we should enjoy and not take lightly but use wisely. Parents or not, depending on your position of power and influence, your decisions will impact many lives. Own and take responsibility for your freedom of choice. If you don’t, you will learn nothing from your mistakes and will keep repeating them! My Opinion

What are the responsibilities of Freedom?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FICTION# Freedom# Responsibility# Life Lessons# Strength

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
252 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Fiction & Opinion: Karma Knows Your Address

“No one told me that Karma never misses an address?”. “Let me in!” Lacia cried out, banging on the door. “I need to see him.”. “Why?” Cindy Wilmot, his secretary, called out from behind the thick wooden door.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fiction & Opinion: Living In A Name

What if we have the power to choose our children’s fate and destiny by their names?. Adisa Lewis was asked to speak at a Community Centre in the South Bronx for at-risk youth.

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: In A Moment

For some of us, life is longer than a moment. Ingrid Thomas and Joan Bronson were best friends from infant school. They went to the same primary and high schools. Their families knew each other as they also lived in the same community. Ingrid’s mother was a single parent of one girl and two boys. So was Joan’s mother. Both girls witness the struggle their mothers had to go through to put food on the table. On many occasions, they had to share each other’s lunch. Also, they often had to walk home from school because they had no bus fare. They lived an hour away but enjoyed walking home because the weather was always perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: My Cure For Nausea

This is a personal experiment and experience and is not proven or ok by the medical community or anyone else. In my culture, doctors are the last resort for most Jamaicans. We visit a doctor or clinic after all of our grandparent's herbal cures, and remedies fail.

Read full story

Fiction: The Signal

Sunrise in Kingston, Jamaica.Image by Annelise Lords. A fight with her husband Tommy pushed Kim into flight mode. After changing from sandals to sneakers, rage pulled her out the front door. Instincts and anger lured her along willingly. The sun was blazing in the middle of the sky. It was a hot day. Anger refused to let go as she aimlessly wandered down the path, turning onto the street.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What My Brain Recalls

An image of a hand-drawn brain on a T-shirt.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom. "Isn't that Nathan?" Trudy wondered out loud, her eyes focused on the table a few yards away in Café Leon as she waited to be served lunch with her best friend, India.

Read full story

An X For A Miracle

Was this God’s way of telling me my decision was wrong?. More than a week ago, I faced a crucial dilemma. I didn’t know what to do because it concerned someone I loved dearly and who should love me back. Someone I was kind to and risked my life for twice. I battled many decisions and choices, and each of them came with consequences I couldn’t afford for myself and the one I had issues with. I made a decision, and it was a drastic and painful one.

Read full story
2 comments

A Map Of Life

Some hearts see perfection; others see the opposite. But the happy and creative souls compose perfection from their imperfections. Imagine that this is a map of your life. It's not a color thing for me. It's an artistic expression. You can make your life what you want it to be. It can be as colorful as a rainbow, as real as a sunset, or as hopeful as a sunrise. You can do what you want with your life, no matter where you start.

Read full story

Putting Me First

Beautiful Sea shells shaped like a heart.Image by Annelise Lords. "What the hell is wrong with you!" Michelle demands from her older sister Denise, sitting around the kitchen table. Grief hovered over Denise's face, seeping into her eyes like cumulonimbus clouds across the sky. "You used to be the strong one. How could you stop fighting?"

Read full story

Our Emotions And Penmanship

Your Emotion and PenmanshipImage by Annelise Lords. Karlene loved to write letters. She would spend hours writing to friends and family. Marla, her only daughter, who was divorced, lives three houses east on the same street. When Marla was a child, as soon as she learned to read, Karlene would write letters and leave them all over the house for her daughter to find. Marla learned to read and write quickly and would imitate her mother’s letter-writing habits and games, which they both enjoyed.

Read full story

What Is Forgotten Baby Syndrome?

Do you think you can leave your helpless one-year-old child in a car for eight hours and forget about her/he? Science says every one of us can!. A child asleep in the back seat of a car.Dreamstime.

Read full story
16 comments

Slowing Maturity in Boys

"Boys grow only on Sundays, while girls grow every day," were words repeated a lot where I grew up. Science says: https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=2504460&page=1. Girls, she explained, mature faster than boys, and girls' brains are as much as two years ahead during puberty. In fact, neuro-imaging shows that, early on, the typical teen girl has a stronger connection between the areas of the brain that control impulse -- the amygdala -- and judgment -- the prefrontal cortex. Oct 5, 2006.

Read full story
49 comments

Healing From Thoracic Back Pain

I wouldn’t say I like handbags or wearing make-up, and I have only one debit card. Walking around with cash is quickly going out of style in all developed countries in our world. Most clothing I wear has pockets. (Jeans or cotton shorts is my thing).

Read full story
11 comments

Raising Liability

When we raise our children as liabilities, we will never stop paying for them!. “Anthony is refusing to work,” Eve Clifford complains to her best friend Sandy Copeland at their weekly Saturday evening dinner. “I am still paying off his student loan. I don’t know what else to do. It’s like I have been raising a liability for the past twenty-eight years.”

Read full story

Giving Thanks to Awareness

A yellow butterfly pollinating a white hibiscus. Representing AwarenessImage by Annelise Lords. I was listening to James and Lionel talking. “I don’t understand,” James complained. “How did you get here? Twenty years ago, you were the wealthiest man in our hometown. You valued millions. Now you are the poorest. What happened?

Read full story

The Value in Commonsense

Common sense should be a requirement for most jobs. A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Common sense is valuable to the user and the receiver and should be a requirement for most jobs.

Read full story
7 comments

Greed Vs Commonsense

A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Greed is a weapon. Commonsense is a tool. One destroys the other fixes. The most successful people in business didn't implement only the practical and theories they learned in business school. They also apply many lessons they learn from humans' actions, choices, decisions, and other life lessons. They include a few cups of wisdom, understanding, kindness, discretion, compassion, and commonsense, along with a mixture of their own systems and beliefs. Some add little additives their parents and grandparents taught them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy