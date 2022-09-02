Opinion: What My Brain Recalls

What is your brain programmed to remember?

An image of a hand-drawn brain on a T-shirt. Image and design by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom.

"Isn't that Nathan?" Trudy wondered out loud, her eyes focused on the table a few yards away in Café Leon as she waited to be served lunch with her best friend, India.

"Where?" India cried, glancing around the restaurant.

Pointing to the table about eight feet away to their right, India got up, walked over there, staring at the young man reading a menu, and then nodded at Trudy. Strolling back over, plopping down in disappointment, she shares, "he is a photocopy of him, but I would rather the real thing."

"I can't believe that you still love that nasty son of a rat," Trudy hit her with.

"I can't believe that you remembered only the worst part of him."

"He had no good parts. He was nasty to you and everyone in every way."

"He was naughty," India defends, "But he was good, if you know what I mean," she said, licking her lips and rolling her eyes.

"And Nathaniel wasn't?" Trudy threw out.

"He wasn't very cute," she explained with a scowl.

"He was good to you, and he had a beautiful heart," Trudy reminds.

"Now, how can you remember the good part of Nathaniel?"

"From how I witnessed him treating you, he had no bad parts," Trudy defends. "He is the nicest guy you had into your life. He treated you like a queen and you let him go."

"He wasn't very cute," India stressed, swaying her head east to west.

"Don't you want a guy with a good heart? Every girl wants a good-hearted man!" Trudy said, leaning her upper body over to her.

"I want a guy with qualities I can see," she argues, meeting her halfway across the table.

"So, you could see Weird Winston and all of his weirdness?" Trudy said, easing back in frustration. "And you still allowed him to use you."

"Oh, he was weird, but in a delicious way," she joked, easing backward, rolling her eyes again.

Nodding in annoyance, "You know, you are crazy," Trudy said.

"I have a right to love who I want," India defends her actions as the waitress serves their meals.

"True," Trudy agrees, then thanks the waitress. "But it's amazing how you held on to Mr. Naughty and Mr. Weird, but got rid of Mr. Nice."

The waitress's eyes swept between them, and with the look, India tossed at her, she said, "enjoy your meals, ladies," easing away rather quickly, nodding her head while breathing deeply.

"Girl, don't you forget anything?" India asks, glaring at her in frustration.

"You forgot that my brain is programmed to only remember Naughty, Nice and Weird," Trudy reminds her.

Nodding, taking up her fork in a deep breath, India throws back at her, "I need new friends."

Words are printed on the back of a women's T-shirt. Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom

Our brain is programmed to remember humanity's cruelty, thoughtlessness, injustice, prejudice, hatred, etc. That falls under Naughty.

Nice covers, kindness, love, understanding, patience, forgiveness, etc. You know, the good things that bring happiness that allows friendship to foster and grow.

Weird spread out a little wider as our tastes, likes, and dislikes are often influenced by culture, religion, thinking, upbringing, race, etc. But your perception of weird will stick to your brain, and your memory will keep records.

What is your brain programmed to remember?

