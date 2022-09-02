Opinion: What My Brain Recalls

Annelise Lords

What is your brain programmed to remember?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRE4Z_0hWq2Kml00
An image of a hand-drawn brain on a T-shirt.Image and design by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom.

"Isn't that Nathan?" Trudy wondered out loud, her eyes focused on the table a few yards away in Café Leon as she waited to be served lunch with her best friend, India.

"Where?" India cried, glancing around the restaurant.

Pointing to the table about eight feet away to their right, India got up, walked over there, staring at the young man reading a menu, and then nodded at Trudy. Strolling back over, plopping down in disappointment, she shares, "he is a photocopy of him, but I would rather the real thing."

"I can't believe that you still love that nasty son of a rat," Trudy hit her with.

"I can't believe that you remembered only the worst part of him."

"He had no good parts. He was nasty to you and everyone in every way."

"He was naughty," India defends, "But he was good, if you know what I mean," she said, licking her lips and rolling her eyes.

"And Nathaniel wasn't?" Trudy threw out.

"He wasn't very cute," she explained with a scowl.

"He was good to you, and he had a beautiful heart," Trudy reminds.

"Now, how can you remember the good part of Nathaniel?"

"From how I witnessed him treating you, he had no bad parts," Trudy defends. "He is the nicest guy you had into your life. He treated you like a queen and you let him go."

"He wasn't very cute," India stressed, swaying her head east to west.

"Don't you want a guy with a good heart? Every girl wants a good-hearted man!" Trudy said, leaning her upper body over to her.

"I want a guy with qualities I can see," she argues, meeting her halfway across the table.

"So, you could see Weird Winston and all of his weirdness?" Trudy said, easing back in frustration. "And you still allowed him to use you."

"Oh, he was weird, but in a delicious way," she joked, easing backward, rolling her eyes again.

Nodding in annoyance, "You know, you are crazy," Trudy said.

"I have a right to love who I want," India defends her actions as the waitress serves their meals.

"True," Trudy agrees, then thanks the waitress. "But it's amazing how you held on to Mr. Naughty and Mr. Weird, but got rid of Mr. Nice."

The waitress's eyes swept between them, and with the look, India tossed at her, she said, "enjoy your meals, ladies," easing away rather quickly, nodding her head while breathing deeply.

"Girl, don't you forget anything?" India asks, glaring at her in frustration.

"You forgot that my brain is programmed to only remember Naughty, Nice and Weird," Trudy reminds her.

Nodding, taking up her fork in a deep breath, India throws back at her, "I need new friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8UUR_0hWq2Kml00
Words are printed on the back of a women's T-shirt.Image by Annelise Lords. Models by Kin Custom

Our brain is programmed to remember humanity's cruelty, thoughtlessness, injustice, prejudice, hatred, etc. That falls under Naughty.

Nice covers, kindness, love, understanding, patience, forgiveness, etc. You know, the good things that bring happiness that allows friendship to foster and grow.

Weird spread out a little wider as our tastes, likes, and dislikes are often influenced by culture, religion, thinking, upbringing, race, etc. But your perception of weird will stick to your brain, and your memory will keep records.

What is your brain programmed to remember?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FICTION# Humor# Nice# Naughty# Weird

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
252 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Fiction & Opinion: Karma Knows Your Address

“No one told me that Karma never misses an address?”. “Let me in!” Lacia cried out, banging on the door. “I need to see him.”. “Why?” Cindy Wilmot, his secretary, called out from behind the thick wooden door.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fiction & Opinion: Living In A Name

What if we have the power to choose our children’s fate and destiny by their names?. Adisa Lewis was asked to speak at a Community Centre in the South Bronx for at-risk youth.

Read full story

Fiction & Opinion: In A Moment

For some of us, life is longer than a moment. Ingrid Thomas and Joan Bronson were best friends from infant school. They went to the same primary and high schools. Their families knew each other as they also lived in the same community. Ingrid’s mother was a single parent of one girl and two boys. So was Joan’s mother. Both girls witness the struggle their mothers had to go through to put food on the table. On many occasions, they had to share each other’s lunch. Also, they often had to walk home from school because they had no bus fare. They lived an hour away but enjoyed walking home because the weather was always perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: My Cure For Nausea

This is a personal experiment and experience and is not proven or ok by the medical community or anyone else. In my culture, doctors are the last resort for most Jamaicans. We visit a doctor or clinic after all of our grandparent's herbal cures, and remedies fail.

Read full story

Fiction: The Signal

Sunrise in Kingston, Jamaica.Image by Annelise Lords. A fight with her husband Tommy pushed Kim into flight mode. After changing from sandals to sneakers, rage pulled her out the front door. Instincts and anger lured her along willingly. The sun was blazing in the middle of the sky. It was a hot day. Anger refused to let go as she aimlessly wandered down the path, turning onto the street.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Freedom's Responsibility

Birds glide across the sky.Image by Annelise Lords. Why God? Why did you allow this to happen to me?” Allison complained as she entered my living room. I listen to her words, waiting for the bomb to explode.

Read full story

An X For A Miracle

Was this God’s way of telling me my decision was wrong?. More than a week ago, I faced a crucial dilemma. I didn’t know what to do because it concerned someone I loved dearly and who should love me back. Someone I was kind to and risked my life for twice. I battled many decisions and choices, and each of them came with consequences I couldn’t afford for myself and the one I had issues with. I made a decision, and it was a drastic and painful one.

Read full story
2 comments

A Map Of Life

Some hearts see perfection; others see the opposite. But the happy and creative souls compose perfection from their imperfections. Imagine that this is a map of your life. It's not a color thing for me. It's an artistic expression. You can make your life what you want it to be. It can be as colorful as a rainbow, as real as a sunset, or as hopeful as a sunrise. You can do what you want with your life, no matter where you start.

Read full story

Putting Me First

Beautiful Sea shells shaped like a heart.Image by Annelise Lords. "What the hell is wrong with you!" Michelle demands from her older sister Denise, sitting around the kitchen table. Grief hovered over Denise's face, seeping into her eyes like cumulonimbus clouds across the sky. "You used to be the strong one. How could you stop fighting?"

Read full story

Our Emotions And Penmanship

Your Emotion and PenmanshipImage by Annelise Lords. Karlene loved to write letters. She would spend hours writing to friends and family. Marla, her only daughter, who was divorced, lives three houses east on the same street. When Marla was a child, as soon as she learned to read, Karlene would write letters and leave them all over the house for her daughter to find. Marla learned to read and write quickly and would imitate her mother’s letter-writing habits and games, which they both enjoyed.

Read full story

What Is Forgotten Baby Syndrome?

Do you think you can leave your helpless one-year-old child in a car for eight hours and forget about her/he? Science says every one of us can!. A child asleep in the back seat of a car.Dreamstime.

Read full story
16 comments

Slowing Maturity in Boys

"Boys grow only on Sundays, while girls grow every day," were words repeated a lot where I grew up. Science says: https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=2504460&page=1. Girls, she explained, mature faster than boys, and girls' brains are as much as two years ahead during puberty. In fact, neuro-imaging shows that, early on, the typical teen girl has a stronger connection between the areas of the brain that control impulse -- the amygdala -- and judgment -- the prefrontal cortex. Oct 5, 2006.

Read full story
49 comments

Healing From Thoracic Back Pain

I wouldn’t say I like handbags or wearing make-up, and I have only one debit card. Walking around with cash is quickly going out of style in all developed countries in our world. Most clothing I wear has pockets. (Jeans or cotton shorts is my thing).

Read full story
11 comments

Raising Liability

When we raise our children as liabilities, we will never stop paying for them!. “Anthony is refusing to work,” Eve Clifford complains to her best friend Sandy Copeland at their weekly Saturday evening dinner. “I am still paying off his student loan. I don’t know what else to do. It’s like I have been raising a liability for the past twenty-eight years.”

Read full story

Giving Thanks to Awareness

A yellow butterfly pollinating a white hibiscus. Representing AwarenessImage by Annelise Lords. I was listening to James and Lionel talking. “I don’t understand,” James complained. “How did you get here? Twenty years ago, you were the wealthiest man in our hometown. You valued millions. Now you are the poorest. What happened?

Read full story

The Value in Commonsense

Common sense should be a requirement for most jobs. A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Common sense is valuable to the user and the receiver and should be a requirement for most jobs.

Read full story
7 comments

Greed Vs Commonsense

A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Greed is a weapon. Commonsense is a tool. One destroys the other fixes. The most successful people in business didn't implement only the practical and theories they learned in business school. They also apply many lessons they learn from humans' actions, choices, decisions, and other life lessons. They include a few cups of wisdom, understanding, kindness, discretion, compassion, and commonsense, along with a mixture of their own systems and beliefs. Some add little additives their parents and grandparents taught them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy