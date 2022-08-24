Putting Me First

Beautiful Sea shells shaped like a heart. Image by Annelise Lords

"What the hell is wrong with you!" Michelle demands from her older sister Denise, sitting around the kitchen table. Grief hovered over Denise's face, seeping into her eyes like cumulonimbus clouds across the sky. "You used to be the strong one. How could you stop fighting?"

Staring into her sister's dark brown eyes, tears reeled down like rain. Denise wiped them away with the back of her right hand and revealed, "Strength doesn't stay with anyone forever."

"But you can't just give up!" Michelle belted out in frustration.

Denise nods, allowing the tears to roam.

Michelle journeyed into their past, "When we were younger, you had many fights with Satan to save everyone. And you did such a damn good job, you always win making everyone happy."

Nodding, she notified after going back to the many battles she fought to save her children and others in her life that needed to be protected from something and or someone, "No one wins all of the time."

"Stop making excuses!" Michelle yells, turning away so her sister can't see the battle raging from her heart that was seeping into her eyes. Struggling to keep the pain below the surface, Michelle continues the fight to save her sister's life. "Years ago, you fought for all of us: your children, family, and friends. Heck, you fought for animals, trees, and strangers, too," turning around to face her sister after shoving the pain deeper within her, she roared on. "You have no parental responsibilities now. You only have you to take care of, so you should be able to save yourself!"

Still in tears, Denise revealed, after returning to the battles she fought in the past, "Yes, I did fight for everyone who needed me. I did all of the right things that made many people happy. All of my life, I put the needs and happiness of my loved ones first. Now, I don't know how to put myself first. "

Michelle gulped the pain that was rising. She kneeled in front of her sister, clasped her hands, and pleaded, "there is a long line of people in our world who needs your help that you haven't met yet. Our world needs more kind hearts like yours. If you can't fight for yourself, then fight to keep the good you do for others from dying. The good you add to this world is alive. It will die if you stop fighting. This world needs you. I need you. Your children, family, and friends need you!"

Pulling away from Michelle's grasp, wiping away more tears, Denise pushed out, "that's where all of my problems began. I forget about myself and my needs. I need to need me to go on. How do I do it, after a lifetime of putting the needs of others before my own?"

Right now, you and I are Denise. We fought for others most of our lives, and we won. We saved many hearts, souls, minds, jobs, relationships, etc., without a second or third thought of ourselves. Now I am having difficulty fighting for myself. I, like Denise, have no parental responsibilities but still can't seem to put ME first.

Putting me first is the most challenging thing I had to do after more than fifty years of living and surviving on this planet. #Iintend2survive

If you can't fight for yourself, fight to keep the good, kindness, love, thoughtfulness, etc., you share from dying. It is worth fighting for. Our world needs more love and compassion. I must find ways to motivate and encourage myself. I must give myself a reason to be because I believe the closer I get to my dreams, the more complex the battle is to fight. If you are here, please, don't give up. The kindness and love in your heart are alive. It is worth living for.

This piece was challenging to write. This is the first time I have shared an intricate part of me. I am human, and sometimes my victories, super-human strength, and abilities make me forget. But life will find a way to remind us at a cost to us. I learned from life and strengthened myself. So can you!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.