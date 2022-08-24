Putting Me First

Annelise Lords

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6T2X_0hTsxAK000
Beautiful Sea shells shaped like a heart.Image by Annelise Lords

"What the hell is wrong with you!" Michelle demands from her older sister Denise, sitting around the kitchen table. Grief hovered over Denise's face, seeping into her eyes like cumulonimbus clouds across the sky. "You used to be the strong one. How could you stop fighting?"

Staring into her sister's dark brown eyes, tears reeled down like rain. Denise wiped them away with the back of her right hand and revealed, "Strength doesn't stay with anyone forever."

"But you can't just give up!" Michelle belted out in frustration.

Denise nods, allowing the tears to roam.

Michelle journeyed into their past, "When we were younger, you had many fights with Satan to save everyone. And you did such a damn good job, you always win making everyone happy."

Nodding, she notified after going back to the many battles she fought to save her children and others in her life that needed to be protected from something and or someone, "No one wins all of the time."

"Stop making excuses!" Michelle yells, turning away so her sister can't see the battle raging from her heart that was seeping into her eyes. Struggling to keep the pain below the surface, Michelle continues the fight to save her sister's life. "Years ago, you fought for all of us: your children, family, and friends. Heck, you fought for animals, trees, and strangers, too," turning around to face her sister after shoving the pain deeper within her, she roared on. "You have no parental responsibilities now. You only have you to take care of, so you should be able to save yourself!"

Still in tears, Denise revealed, after returning to the battles she fought in the past, "Yes, I did fight for everyone who needed me. I did all of the right things that made many people happy. All of my life, I put the needs and happiness of my loved ones first. Now, I don't know how to put myself first. "

Michelle gulped the pain that was rising. She kneeled in front of her sister, clasped her hands, and pleaded, "there is a long line of people in our world who needs your help that you haven't met yet. Our world needs more kind hearts like yours. If you can't fight for yourself, then fight to keep the good you do for others from dying. The good you add to this world is alive. It will die if you stop fighting. This world needs you. I need you. Your children, family, and friends need you!"

Pulling away from Michelle's grasp, wiping away more tears, Denise pushed out, "that's where all of my problems began. I forget about myself and my needs. I need to need me to go on. How do I do it, after a lifetime of putting the needs of others before my own?"

Right now, you and I are Denise. We fought for others most of our lives, and we won. We saved many hearts, souls, minds, jobs, relationships, etc., without a second or third thought of ourselves. Now I am having difficulty fighting for myself. I, like Denise, have no parental responsibilities but still can't seem to put ME first.

Putting me first is the most challenging thing I had to do after more than fifty years of living and surviving on this planet. #Iintend2survive

If you can't fight for yourself, fight to keep the good, kindness, love, thoughtfulness, etc., you share from dying. It is worth fighting for. Our world needs more love and compassion. I must find ways to motivate and encourage myself. I must give myself a reason to be because I believe the closer I get to my dreams, the more complex the battle is to fight. If you are here, please, don't give up. The kindness and love in your heart are alive. It is worth living for.

This piece was challenging to write. This is the first time I have shared an intricate part of me. I am human, and sometimes my victories, super-human strength, and abilities make me forget. But life will find a way to remind us at a cost to us. I learned from life and strengthened myself. So can you!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Me# You# LoveYourself# Hope# Depression

Comments / 0

Published by

I don't limit myself, because I learn from the actions, choices, decisions, and life of everyone I know. I study and learn from all of my life's circumstances and situations, and also yours. My power of words is about life, awareness, the value, and the simplicity of commonsense, especially when it's not used. Life lessons are in everything we do. I will show them to you.

Poughkeepsie, NY
232 followers

More from Annelise Lords

Freedom's Responsibility

Birds glide across the sky.Image by Annelise Lords. Why God? Why did you allow this to happen to me?” Allison complained as she entered my living room. I listen to her words, waiting for the bomb to explode.

Read full story

An X For A Miracle

Was this God’s way of telling me my decision was wrong?. More than a week ago, I faced a crucial dilemma. I didn’t know what to do because it concerned someone I loved dearly and who should love me back. Someone I was kind to and risked my life for twice. I battled many decisions and choices, and each of them came with consequences I couldn’t afford for myself and the one I had issues with. I made a decision, and it was a drastic and painful one.

Read full story

A Map Of Life

Some hearts see perfection; others see the opposite. But the happy and creative souls compose perfection from their imperfections. Imagine that this is a map of your life. It's not a color thing for me. It's an artistic expression. You can make your life what you want it to be. It can be as colorful as a rainbow, as real as a sunset, or as hopeful as a sunrise. You can do what you want with your life, no matter where you start.

Read full story

Our Emotions And Penmanship

Your Emotion and PenmanshipImage by Annelise Lords. Karlene loved to write letters. She would spend hours writing to friends and family. Marla, her only daughter, who was divorced, lives three houses east on the same street. When Marla was a child, as soon as she learned to read, Karlene would write letters and leave them all over the house for her daughter to find. Marla learned to read and write quickly and would imitate her mother’s letter-writing habits and games, which they both enjoyed.

Read full story

What Is Forgotten Baby Syndrome?

Do you think you can leave your helpless one-year-old child in a car for eight hours and forget about her/he? Science says every one of us can!. A child asleep in the back seat of a car.Dreamstime.

Read full story
16 comments

Slowing Maturity in Boys

"Boys grow only on Sundays, while girls grow every day," were words repeated a lot where I grew up. Science says: https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=2504460&page=1. Girls, she explained, mature faster than boys, and girls' brains are as much as two years ahead during puberty. In fact, neuro-imaging shows that, early on, the typical teen girl has a stronger connection between the areas of the brain that control impulse -- the amygdala -- and judgment -- the prefrontal cortex. Oct 5, 2006.

Read full story
49 comments

Healing From Thoracic Back Pain

I wouldn’t say I like handbags or wearing make-up, and I have only one debit card. Walking around with cash is quickly going out of style in all developed countries in our world. Most clothing I wear has pockets. (Jeans or cotton shorts is my thing).

Read full story
11 comments

Raising Liability

When we raise our children as liabilities, we will never stop paying for them!. “Anthony is refusing to work,” Eve Clifford complains to her best friend Sandy Copeland at their weekly Saturday evening dinner. “I am still paying off his student loan. I don’t know what else to do. It’s like I have been raising a liability for the past twenty-eight years.”

Read full story

Giving Thanks to Awareness

A yellow butterfly pollinating a white hibiscus. Representing AwarenessImage by Annelise Lords. I was listening to James and Lionel talking. “I don’t understand,” James complained. “How did you get here? Twenty years ago, you were the wealthiest man in our hometown. You valued millions. Now you are the poorest. What happened?

Read full story

The Value in Commonsense

Common sense should be a requirement for most jobs. A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Common sense is valuable to the user and the receiver and should be a requirement for most jobs.

Read full story
7 comments

Greed Vs Commonsense

A question sign and the human brain made from flowersAnnelise Lords. Greed is a weapon. Commonsense is a tool. One destroys the other fixes. The most successful people in business didn't implement only the practical and theories they learned in business school. They also apply many lessons they learn from humans' actions, choices, decisions, and other life lessons. They include a few cups of wisdom, understanding, kindness, discretion, compassion, and commonsense, along with a mixture of their own systems and beliefs. Some add little additives their parents and grandparents taught them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy