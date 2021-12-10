Healing From Thoracic Back Pain

Back pain Annelise Lords

I wouldn’t say I like handbags or wearing make-up, and I have only one debit card. Walking around with cash is quickly going out of style in all developed countries in our world. Most clothing I wear has pockets. (Jeans or cotton shorts is my thing).

I have nothing to put in handbags.

I love to cook and eat, so I often go to the market to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. My bag will be heavy. I have been doing this two to three times per week for more than thirty years.

I have been experiencing severe and crippling back pain for two years.

I live an active and healthy lifestyle, walk daily, and do other exercises.

I have no severe health issues. (I am knocking on wood as I say this and thanking my creator too).

Back pain crippled me. The doctors asked a lot of questions. One question held on to me more than the others, “Have you ever been in a car accident that has caused you to injure your back?”

“No!”

X-rays and every test related to my condition were ordered and done — nothing yielded.

They gave me a list of exercises to do and eight days supply of Oxycodone with a warning.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01502644 says

Opioids are frequently prescribed for chronic low back pain (CLBP). Psychiatric illness, such as high levels of depression and anxiety symptoms, is a common co-occurrence in chronic pain patients (and is termed comorbid negative affect. [NA])

https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/opioids-not-the-best-option-for-lower-back-pain also says

Better, evidence-based treatments exist for this common condition, which can cause disability.

American was experiencing an opioid crisis, and Oxycodone was in the middle of it.

What happens to us if Science can’t find the name or the reason for our condition?

I mean no disrespect but are medical personnel allowed or trained to think outside of the box?

Our world is changing rapidly, and technology is aiding in us developing new cures and medications that will prolong human lives.

These are some of the significant contributors to back pain according to:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/7936-lower-back-pain

Age: People over 30 have more back pain. Disks (soft, rubbery tissue that cushions the bones in the spine) wear away with age. As the disks weaken and wear down, pain and stiffness can result.

People over 30 have more back pain. Disks (soft, rubbery tissue that cushions the bones in the spine) wear away with age. As the disks weaken and wear down, pain and stiffness can result. Weight: People who are obese or carry extra weight are more likely to have back pain. Excess weight puts pressure on joints and disks.

Overall health: Weakened abdominal muscles can't support the spine, leading to back strains and sprains. People who smoke, drink alcohol excessively, or live a sedentary lifestyle have a higher risk of back pain.

Weakened abdominal muscles can’t support the spine, leading to . People who smoke, drink alcohol excessively, or live a sedentary lifestyle have a higher risk of back pain. Occupation and lifestyle: Jobs and activities that require heavy lifting or bending can increase the risk of a back injury.

Jobs and activities that require heavy lifting or bending can increase the risk of a back injury. Structural problems: Severe back pain can result from conditions such as scoliosis that change spine alignment.

Disease: People who have a family history of osteoarthritis, certain types of cancer, and other diseases have a higher risk of low back pain.

People who have a family history of , certain types of , and other diseases have a higher risk of low back pain. Mental health: Back pain can result from depression and anxiety .

None of the above applied to me at that time. I doubled up on my exercise.

Still, my pain refuses to let go. I write a lot, sitting is the most comfortable position. I take breaks between each sitting. Talking to other females, they complained about experiencing similar episodes of back pain. Their doctors asked the same question about a back injury in a car accident. Their answer was the same as mine. No.

I concluded that years of carrying these heavy bags have contributed to my back pain.

It was that simple.

https://patient.info/bones-joints-muscles/back-and-spine-pain/thoracic-back-pain

Thoracic back pain is pain that occurs in the thoracic spine. The thoracic spine is located at the back of the chest (the thorax), mostly between the shoulder blades. It extends from the bottom of the neck to the start of the lumbar spine, roughly at the level of the waist.

Thoracic Back pains are what I think I am experiencing. Years of carrying heavy bags, I think have contributed to it.

Without that, it will be impossible to diagnose.

Most females love handbags. I know a few that owns more than twenty of them. Some have a bag that matches everything they wear.

The size of the bag matters too. Years of lugging around with something heavy on my left shoulder have shifted my spine and strained my back. The pain is mostly on my left side. I am right-handed, so I carry a bag on my left side — the opposite for the left-handed person. The weight of my market bag pulls down my left shoulder, causing it to slope downwards. It’s visible when I stand up. I am working to fix that. Science doesn’t have all the answers. Knowing what your ailment is, opens the door to healing solutions quicker. That saves time, energy, money, resources, and unnecessary pain and agony.

Someone asked, “why don’t doctors recommend Yoga for back pain?”

https://osteopathic.org/what-is-osteopathic-medicine/benefits-of-yoga/

My son suggested I try it.

I did Travis Elliot: Lower Back Pain, Relax and Restore, and Paradise.

It was better than all of the pain medication I took. With no known adverse side effects. The side effects were positive, improving my body, mind, soul, and overall health. Thirty minutes a day gave my mental health a powerful boost too. (Many people don’t know that Yoga is good for mental health).

It was a rebirth for me. Yoga became the medicine and cure for my ailments without the severe side effects.

Can doctors recommend Yoga for back pain, instead of certain pain medication with serious side effects?

Yoga is also available to help insomnia.

https://www.healthline.com/health/yoga-for-insomnia : Says, the study found that a regular yoga practice improved sleep efficiency, total sleep time, and how quickly participants fell asleep, among other improvements for those living with insomnia.

Go on Youtube. Type in Yoga for where your pain is. The CURE could be waiting for you!

Females should try and lessen the heavy bags. You could be causing harm to your back and spine. Science should start studying back pain and its association with women’s heavy loads they lug around with daily for years.

This experience is personal and has not been approved by the medical community or any medical doctor.

Self-healing has become a responsibility for some of us who can’t handle the dangerous side effects of the various medications we must take. So many of us turn to other ways to heal ourselves naturally. Yoga is my way.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.