Mayor Adams Vetoes Homeless and Social Service Laws, Going Against the City Council

According to a report released on Thursday by a homeless services provider, a package of laws adopted by the City Council and vetoed by Mayor Adams could save the city more than $730 million yearly on housing and social care costs. The report's conclusions compare the estimated costs of housing and providing for homeless families with the cost of expanding the housing voucher scheme suggested in the City Council's package of bills. The analysis was put together by the homeless services provider Win.

There are enough votes in the Council to override the mayor's veto of that set of bills, but it is still unclear whether or when that will happen. Adams has maintained that the measures will ultimately cost the city $17 billion over the next five years, most recently in a Daily News op-ed.

Win disagrees with the mayor, stating: “Win’s analysis of eviction data estimates dramatic savings accrued through reductions in shelter and other service utilization,” the report states, adding that the bills “will also result in financial savings of over $730,000,000 for New York City.”

But the mayor wrote in his op-ed, "Even if we offer only as many vouchers as the appropriations in our coming budget will allow, the bills would force families in the shelter system who are currently eligible for City FHEPS vouchers to compete for vouchers with families who are still housed, but behind on the rent."

Win's projected savings are based on costs other than housing, such as those related to homeless healthcare, youth imprisonment, and child welfare investigations.

“Altogether, by looking at these costs and solving for the households and children who could experience homelessness because of voucher denial, New York City spends almost $600 million in medical, juvenile detention, education, foster care and shelter costs alone,” the report states.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams stated, “The only reliable path forward to truly confront the city’s eviction and homelessness crises is for the mayor to sign the entire package of legislation.”