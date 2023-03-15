Wellesley College Students Vote to Allow Trans Men Admission

Wellesley students have voted to admit trans men Photo by Shubham Sutar on Unsplash

Students at the elite Massachusetts women's school voted on Tuesday, March 14, to allow transgender men and nonbinary students to be considered for admission in a non-binding referendum. The ballot initiative passed as part of the college government election process, according to a spokesperson, who said the school does not release vote counts or percentages. It also proposed using gender-inclusive language at the college, according to the student newspaper, the Wellesley News.

The student referendum posed the question: Should the all-female college change its admission policy to allow non-binary people who were assigned male at birth and transgender men?

The ballot measure also calls for the university to replace gender-specific language with gender neutral language in reference to its student body, including using they/them pronouns in place of she/her pronouns, according to CNN.

"Wellesley admits eligible applicants who consistently identify and live as women, including cis, trans and nonbinary students. Wellesley is also an inclusive community that embraces students, faculty, and staff of diverse gender identities," Wellesley President Paula A. Johnson said in a statement.

The students are calling for opening admission to all nonbinary and transgender applicants, including trans men. Currently, the college allows admission to anyone who lives and consistently identifies as a woman.Transgender women can attend Wellesley as can non-binary women who were assigned female gender at birth.The college also states that it supports students who transition after being admitted, and that they are allowed to remain and graduate. Students have argued that the resolution came in part because of students who transitioned in college and felt excluded by the university’s use of the non-inclusive language of “women” and “alumnae”, the Boston Globe reported.

Referendum supporters said women’s colleges have always been safe havens for people facing gender discrimination, and with trans people under attack, all transgender and nonbinary applicants must be free to apply to Wellesley.

Opponents of the referendum said if trans men or nonbinary students were admitted, Wellesley would become effectively coed.

And Wellesley’s president, Paula Johnson, said the referendum would rewrite Wellesley’s founding mission to educate women.In a statement after the vote, a spokesperson for Johnson said the college would not reconsider its opposition.

Founded in 1870, Wellesley is situated on a 500-acre campus 12 miles west of Boston and houses more than 2,300 undergraduates. The slogan of the well-regarded college is “women who will make a difference in the world.” It has graduated a long line of celebrated alumni, including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Nora Ephron.

Wellesley spokesperson said the university does not have data on how many transgender or nonbinary students are currently attending the school.

