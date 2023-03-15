DeSantis Does Not View Ukraine Aid as Vital US Interest

Ron DeSantis does not view US support of Ukraine as vita Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said in a statement responding to a questionnaire from Fox News' Tucker Carlson that “while the US has many vital national interests … becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

On Tuesday, Republican senators pushed back against ' statements that United States support for Ukraine is not a "vital" interest of the United States. In doing so, he revealed a key intraparty divide.

“To say this doesn’t matter is to say that war crimes don’t matter,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression will “go beyond Ukraine” and that “if you don’t get that, you’re not listening to what he’s saying.”

In response to Carlson's request for 2024 GOP presidential candidates to state their position on the war in Ukraine, DeSantis wrote: “We cannot prioritize intervention in an escalating foreign war over the defense of our own homeland, especially as tens of thousands of Americans are dying every year from narcotics smuggled across our open border and our weapons arsenals critical for our own security are rapidly being depleted."

As of this writing, DeSantis has yet to announce his bid for the 2024 Presidential election, but he is widely expected to do so.

These sentiments place DeSantis ideologically closer with former President Donald Trump, but at odds with Nikki Haley, who has already entered the race, and former Vice President Mike Trump who is expected to enter shortly. In a new CNN poll, Trump and DeSantis lead the potential GOP race, with a combined sweep of more than 75 percent of Republican primary voters supporting one of them.

Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt radio program, Florida Senator Marco Rubio stated, “It’s not a territorial dispute in the sense that any more than it would be a territorial dispute if the United States decided that it wanted to invade Canada or take over the Bahamas,” said Rubio, who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee and is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Just because someone claims something doesn’t mean it belongs to them.”

In a statement, former Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming stated, “This is not ‘a territorial dispute. “The Ukrainian people are fighting for their freedom. Surrendering to Putin and refusing to defend freedom makes America less safe.Weakness is provocative and American officials who advocate this type of weakness are Putin’s greatest weapon. Abandoning Ukraine would make broader conflict, including with China and other American adversaries, more likely.”

According to the Kiel Institute for World Economy, since the war began in Ukraine, Congress under the Biden administration, has directed more than 75 billion dollars to aid Ukraine.