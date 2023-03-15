South Carolina Considers Death Penalty for Abortion

The death penalty is being considered for abortion-seekers in South Carolina Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash

As reported by The Hill, Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are looking at a possible change to the state's criminal code that would make any woman who gets an abortion eligible for the death penalty. The bill is being called the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023. Its purpose is to newly define the idea of a “person” to include a fertilized egg under state law. This change in meaning would give the fertilized egg equal protection under the state’s homicide laws, including the death penalty.

The bill does provide two exceptions. The first is if the woman underwent the procedure “because she was compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury.” The second allows an exception if the abortion is necessary to avoid the death of the mother “when all reasonable alternatives to save the life of the unborn child were attempted or none were available." There are no exceptions for a pregnancy that resulted due to rape or incest.

Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has objected to the law. “To see this debate go to the dark places, the dark edges, where it has gone on both sides of the aisle, has been deeply disturbing to me as a woman, as a female legislator, as a mom, and as a victim of rape,” Mace said.

Republican-led states have severely limited access to abortions and implemented punitive measures to women who have them after the fall of Roe v. Wade. According to New York Times tracker, at least 18 states have imposed near or total abortion ban; eight states have had these bans blocked by courts.

Currently in South Carolina, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that any abortions after six weeks of gestational age is unconstitutional.