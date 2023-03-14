Biden Seeks to Tighten Background Checks on Gun Purchases

President Biden signing law to increase background checks for gun purchases Photo by Bexar Arms on Unsplash

On Tuesday, March 14, President Biden is signing a new executive order during his visit to Monterey Park, California to boost background checks prior to gun purchases. This order calls on the attorney general and other officials to devise a plan to work with firearm sellers who are neglecting to perform background checks, or who do not understand that they are mandatory.

Biden's visit to the California city comes after the January mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations. The shooting killed 11 and injured nine. Two days after this massacre, in Half Moon Bay, California, another shooting killed seven. There are some estimates that there have been more than 100 mass shootings within the first months of 2023.

NPR reports that Biden will persevere in his quest to pass legislation to tighten the existing background check system, though that will prove difficult as Republicans control the House of Representatives."In the meantime, he wants the federal government to be doing all we can with existing authority to reduce gun violence and that's what this executive order does," a senior administration official told reporters.

The White House said the attorney general will spell out plan specifics, but as of this writing, no details have been made public on how this will be accomplished and there is no timeline available for the plan's implementation. The attorney general has also been asked to devise a strategy to stop federally licensed firearms dealers with revoked or surrendered licenses from continuing to sell firearms.

Additionally, Biden plans to ask members of his cabinet to work with law enforcement agencies, educators, and healthcare providers to strategize ways to prevent shootings. Part of this plan will include the passing of red flag laws and promoting the safe storage of weapons.