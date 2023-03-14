President Biden Reassures US Banking System is Safe

Anne Spollen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns1kc_0lHQz8qp00
Biden states banking system is ‘safe’ but will seek accountability after second largest failure in US historyPhoto byMarkus WinkleronUnsplash

During Monday's brief news conference at the White House, President Biden said he is seeking to hold those responsible for the bank failures and to push for better oversight and regulation of larger banks, while he also reassured the nation that “no losses would be borne by the taxpayers”.

In his address, the President stated he is attempting to dispel fears over a possible financial crisis following the swift collapse of two major United States banks. He assured customers that they are protected and that the country’s banking system is “safe”.

According to CNN, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed by US regulators on Friday after depositors rapidly withdrew their funds all at once. This bank run toppled the institution, resulting in the second largest bank failure in the country’s history, only behind the failure of Washington Mutual in 2008.

On Sunday, March 12, Signature Bank was also closed by state regulators in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits. On Monday morning, Biden told reporters that “all customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured – rest assured – they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today”. This includes small businesses across the US, he said.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them,” Biden said in his March 13 statement.

Over the weekend, Biden’s economic team worked with regulators on measures which included guaranteeing deposits in both banks, setting up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds, and making it simpler for banks to borrow from the Fed in emergencies.

“This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

During Monday’s news conference, Biden said the US government also “must reduce the risk of this happening again” and “get the full accounting of what happened”.

“I’m going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again and to protect American jobs and small businesses,” he said. He also added that the managers of the banks will be fired and that investors will lose money. “They knowingly took a risk, and when the risk didn’t pay off investors lose their money,” he told reporters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bank collapse Biden economics

Comments / 2

Published by

New York City writer interested in urban concerns, lifestyle topics, human interest, all areas of wellness, and social issues. Published novelist and essayist.

Staten Island, NY
2K followers

More from Anne Spollen

Xylazine Use Dramatically Increasing in New York State

An animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians is increasingly showing up in street drugs, complicating addiction and causing wounds so acute that some require amputation. Xylazine is a deadly drug, causing flesh to decay at the injection site. Dubbed ‘Tranq' for the oblivion it renders, its use is increasing nationwide, but especially in upstate New York.

Read full story
6 comments
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley College Students Vote to Allow Trans Men Admission

Students at the elite Massachusetts women's school voted on Tuesday, March 14, to allow transgender men and nonbinary students to be considered for admission in a non-binding referendum. The ballot initiative passed as part of the college government election process, according to a spokesperson, who said the school does not release vote counts or percentages. It also proposed using gender-inclusive language at the college, according to the student newspaper, the Wellesley News.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Does Not View Ukraine Aid as Vital US Interest

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said in a statement responding to a questionnaire from Fox News' Tucker Carlson that “while the US has many vital national interests … becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

Read full story
1 comments

South Carolina Considers Death Penalty for Abortion

As reported by The Hill, Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are looking at a possible change to the state's criminal code that would make any woman who gets an abortion eligible for the death penalty. The bill is being called the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023. Its purpose is to newly define the idea of a “person” to include a fertilized egg under state law. This change in meaning would give the fertilized egg equal protection under the state’s homicide laws, including the death penalty.

Read full story
10 comments

Biden Seeks to Tighten Background Checks on Gun Purchases

On Tuesday, March 14, President Biden is signing a new executive order during his visit to Monterey Park, California to boost background checks prior to gun purchases. This order calls on the attorney general and other officials to devise a plan to work with firearm sellers who are neglecting to perform background checks, or who do not understand that they are mandatory.

Read full story
10 comments

Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Sparks Controversy

Fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were holding out high hopes that Angela Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda was going to take home Sunday night's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. It would have been Ms. Bassett's first Oscar. Instead, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Social media sites lit up moments after Ms. Curtis' win was announced.

Read full story
649 comments

Priscilla Presley Battles Granddaughter Over Elvis' Estate

According to the New York Times, only a few weeks after the death of Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley's only child with Elvis Presley, Priscilla went to court to challenge the appointment of her granddaughter, Riley Keough, as the sole trustee of the Presley estate. In 2016, a change was made that removed Priscilla Presley and Barry Siegel (the former manager of Lisa Marie) as co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust. They were replaced by Lisa Marie's two eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, leaving his sister, Riley, with complete control of the trust. The trust includes Graceland and 15 percent of Elvis Presley enterprises.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Is Creating an Office of Asylum Seeker Operations

With a plan titled,“The Road Forward: Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis, Mayor Eric Adams is establishing a "blueprint" as a strategy for the city to handle the migrant crisis.It is a 24/7 Migrant Center, which will include training migrants to work once their authorizations are granted by the federal government and helping them to resettle in other areas. Migrants will also have access to legal services. It has not been specified exactly where the center will be located.

Read full story
5 comments

Treatment-Resistant Shigella Cases On the Rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a rise in Shigella, an "extensively drug-resistant" bacterial illness that leaves doctors with few antibiotic options to treat patients. The CDC warns it now poses a "serious public health threat." Shigella can also transmit its resistance genes to other stomach illnesses.

Read full story
2 comments

New Report Points to Wuhan Lab for Covid 19 Origins

While there have been differing theories posed on the origin of the Covid-19 virus, the US Department of Energy has just stated that the virus most likely originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, according to a newly classified intelligence report.

Read full story
6 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape Facing Total 39 Year Term

After an almost two-month trial, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of raping an Italian actor and model after barging into her Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. It took the jury 10 days of deliberations before Weinstein was convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object. The victim was not named in the trial.

Read full story
2 comments

Former President Jimmy Carter Spending Remaining Time in Hospice Care

According to the Carter Foundation, the former president has chosen to receive at home hospice care and end medical intervention to prolong his life. In a statement, the Foundation said, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Read full story
8 comments

Nikki Haley Hoping Relative Youth Will Get Her Elected

On February 15, 2023 the former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, announced her run for president in the 2024 election. Having once heaped praise on former President Donald Trump, she is now going to have to find ways to distinguish herself from her rival. She is beginning by emphasizing the ages of Trump, 76, and President Joseph Biden, 80. Nikki Haley is 51.

Read full story
7 comments

Legal Consequences for Women Who Miscarry

On January 4, 2020, nineteen-year-old Brittney Poolaw, an Indigenous woman who is a member of the Comanche Nation, walked into Oklahoma’s Comanche County Memorial Hospital after suffering an at-home miscarriage. When questioned, she confessed to using both methamphetamine and marijuana, and subsequent tests at the hospital confirmed her use.

Read full story
112 comments

Rihanna's Performance Divides Fans, But Not Trump

While fans took to social media seconds after Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, and some during it, the reaction was divided. Diehard fans felt her halftime show was the best in history; others felt the dancing and enthusiasm shown by the singer was lackluster.

Read full story
59 comments

Watch This Year's Puppy Bowl, Sunday 2/12 at 2 PM EST

Animal Planet is hosting its own Super Bowl, but instead of helmets, these players will be wearing collars. At 2 PM EST, Sunday, February 12, you can watch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Just a few hours prior to the high stakes Chiefs vs. Eagles game in this year's Super Bowl, dozens of rescued animals, all up for adoption, will have their own televised event.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Covid Vaccine Mandate Ends for City Workers

Currently, over 95% of New York City's workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but beginning February 10, the city will make vaccinations optional for current and prospective workers.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC Schools

An estimated 11,000 migrant children have entered New York City schools since the summer, many of them without the required vaccinations. Under New York State Law, all students entering schools must be vaccinated, with the exception of students with a medical exemption. All students either attending or entering public, private, or parochial school in New York State are required to be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, varicella (chicken pox) and meningococcal.

Read full story
343 comments
Billings, MT

Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is Spying

On Wednesday, a civilian noticed a large balloon hovering in the skies over Billings, Montana. Montana is home to the massive Malmstrom Air Force Base, a site that houses 150 nuclear warheads. The device first flew over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada and then entered Montana. China has now confirmed ownership of the balloon. They are claiming the balloon is only a civilian airship whose purpose is to gather meteorological research and that it was blown off course unexpectedly and unintentionally by strong winds.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy