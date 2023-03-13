Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Sparks Controversy

Jamie Lee Curtis just won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress Photo by Josh Hallett at https://www.flickr.com/photos/hyku/ → https://www.flickr.com/photos/hyku/4700190029/

Fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were holding out high hopes that Angela Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda was going to take home Sunday night's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. It would have been Ms. Bassett's first Oscar. Instead, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Social media sites lit up moments after Ms. Curtis' win was announced.

Ms. Bassett remained seated upon the announcement, while many others stood. She also did not applaud Ms. Curtis' win. Some saw Ms. Bassett's stony behavior as losing with grace; others found it to be a show that the actress was visibly heartbroken.

Many viewers commented that Ms. Curtis' win had its roots in racism, not only because they viewed Ms. Bassett's loss as a snub fueled by systemic racism, but Ms. Curtis is a white woman who won in a largely Asian-produced movie. Others pointed out that it is difficult to pick a few names from hundreds of potential winners when the ratio of white actors, directors, and writers still remains high.

Though Ms. Bassett did not win, she has still made history with her performance. Her nomination marks the only time an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made an appearance in any of the four acting categories of the Oscars. In the past, Ms. Bassett has received a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Golden Globe Awards, sixteen NAACP Image Awards, and two nominations for previous Academy Awards. She has also received multiple Emmy Awards.

Upon accepting the award, the Scream Queen star said, "To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all of these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together."