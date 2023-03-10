Priscilla Presley Battles Granddaughter Over Elvis' Estate

Anne Spollen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YDhl_0lEpGILh00
Priscilla Presley is battling her granddaughter, Riley Keough, for control of Lisa Marie's estatePhoto byCreative Commons Attribution 2.0

According to the New York Times, only a few weeks after the death of Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley's only child with Elvis Presley, Priscilla went to court to challenge the appointment of her granddaughter, Riley Keough, as the sole trustee of the Presley estate. In 2016, a change was made that removed Priscilla Presley and Barry Siegel (the former manager of Lisa Marie) as co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust. They were replaced by Lisa Marie's two eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, leaving his sister, Riley, with complete control of the trust. The trust includes Graceland and 15 percent of Elvis Presley enterprises.

However, Priscilla Presley, who was married to the superstar from 1967 to 1972 and remained lifelong friends with him, claims she had no knowledge of the 2016 change in the document and that it should be voided as Lisa Marie never informed her of any changes to the trust, as required by terms of the trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYwrE_0lEpGILh00
Elvis and Priscilla with Lisa Marie in 1968Photo byPublic Domain

Voiding the 2016 document would allow Priscilla and Riley to serve as co-trustees.

"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," a source told People (quote via People). "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

The Elvis brand takes in over $100 million a year, a significant portion of which comes from licensed merchandise, such as apparel, and tickets to Graceland. However, the Presley family only receives a portion of the proceeds.

According to court documents, in 2005, Lisa Marie and her business manager sold 85 percent of Elvis Presley Enterprises for about $50 million in cash, $25 million in stock in investor Robert F.X. Sillerman's entertainment company, CKX, and $22 million in debt relief. In turn, Lisa Marie's trust would keep 15 percent of Elvis Presley Enterprises and the Graceland mansion, which was appraised at $5.6 million in 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elvis presley lisa marie prisc

Comments / 18

Published by

New York City writer interested in urban concerns, lifestyle topics, human interest, all areas of wellness, and social issues. Published novelist and essayist.

Staten Island, NY
2K followers

More from Anne Spollen

South Carolina Considers Death Penalty for Abortion

As reported by The Hill, Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are looking at a possible change to the state's criminal code that would make any woman who gets an abortion eligible for the death penalty. The bill has been is being called the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023. Its purpose is to newly define the idea of a “person” to include a fertilized egg under state law. This change in meaning would give the fertilized egg equal protection under the state’s homicide laws, including the death penalty.

Read full story

Biden Seeks to Tighten Background Checks on Gun Purchases

On Tuesday, March 14, President Biden is signing a new executive order during his visit to Monterey Park, California to boost background checks prior to gun purchases. This order calls on the attorney general and other officials to devise a plan to work with firearm sellers who are neglecting to perform background checks, or who do not understand that they are mandatory.

Read full story
9 comments

President Biden Reassures US Banking System is Safe

During Monday's brief news conference at the White House, President Biden said he is seeking to hold those responsible for the bank failures and to push for better oversight and regulation of larger banks, while he also reassured the nation that “no losses would be borne by the taxpayers”.

Read full story
2 comments

Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Win Sparks Controversy

Fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were holding out high hopes that Angela Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda was going to take home Sunday night's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. It would have been Ms. Bassett's first Oscar. Instead, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Social media sites lit up moments after Ms. Curtis' win was announced.

Read full story
612 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Is Creating an Office of Asylum Seeker Operations

With a plan titled,“The Road Forward: Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis, Mayor Eric Adams is establishing a "blueprint" as a strategy for the city to handle the migrant crisis.It is a 24/7 Migrant Center, which will include training migrants to work once their authorizations are granted by the federal government and helping them to resettle in other areas. Migrants will also have access to legal services. It has not been specified exactly where the center will be located.

Read full story
5 comments

Treatment-Resistant Shigella Cases On the Rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a rise in Shigella, an "extensively drug-resistant" bacterial illness that leaves doctors with few antibiotic options to treat patients. The CDC warns it now poses a "serious public health threat." Shigella can also transmit its resistance genes to other stomach illnesses.

Read full story
2 comments

New Report Points to Wuhan Lab for Covid 19 Origins

While there have been differing theories posed on the origin of the Covid-19 virus, the US Department of Energy has just stated that the virus most likely originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, according to a newly classified intelligence report.

Read full story
6 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape Facing Total 39 Year Term

After an almost two-month trial, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of raping an Italian actor and model after barging into her Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. It took the jury 10 days of deliberations before Weinstein was convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object. The victim was not named in the trial.

Read full story
2 comments

Former President Jimmy Carter Spending Remaining Time in Hospice Care

According to the Carter Foundation, the former president has chosen to receive at home hospice care and end medical intervention to prolong his life. In a statement, the Foundation said, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Read full story
8 comments

Nikki Haley Hoping Relative Youth Will Get Her Elected

On February 15, 2023 the former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, announced her run for president in the 2024 election. Having once heaped praise on former President Donald Trump, she is now going to have to find ways to distinguish herself from her rival. She is beginning by emphasizing the ages of Trump, 76, and President Joseph Biden, 80. Nikki Haley is 51.

Read full story
7 comments

Legal Consequences for Women Who Miscarry

On January 4, 2020, nineteen-year-old Brittney Poolaw, an Indigenous woman who is a member of the Comanche Nation, walked into Oklahoma’s Comanche County Memorial Hospital after suffering an at-home miscarriage. When questioned, she confessed to using both methamphetamine and marijuana, and subsequent tests at the hospital confirmed her use.

Read full story
112 comments

Rihanna's Performance Divides Fans, But Not Trump

While fans took to social media seconds after Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, and some during it, the reaction was divided. Diehard fans felt her halftime show was the best in history; others felt the dancing and enthusiasm shown by the singer was lackluster.

Read full story
59 comments

Watch This Year's Puppy Bowl, Sunday 2/12 at 2 PM EST

Animal Planet is hosting its own Super Bowl, but instead of helmets, these players will be wearing collars. At 2 PM EST, Sunday, February 12, you can watch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Just a few hours prior to the high stakes Chiefs vs. Eagles game in this year's Super Bowl, dozens of rescued animals, all up for adoption, will have their own televised event.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Covid Vaccine Mandate Ends for City Workers

Currently, over 95% of New York City's workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but beginning February 10, the city will make vaccinations optional for current and prospective workers.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC Schools

An estimated 11,000 migrant children have entered New York City schools since the summer, many of them without the required vaccinations. Under New York State Law, all students entering schools must be vaccinated, with the exception of students with a medical exemption. All students either attending or entering public, private, or parochial school in New York State are required to be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, varicella (chicken pox) and meningococcal.

Read full story
343 comments
Billings, MT

Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is Spying

On Wednesday, a civilian noticed a large balloon hovering in the skies over Billings, Montana. Montana is home to the massive Malmstrom Air Force Base, a site that houses 150 nuclear warheads. The device first flew over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada and then entered Montana. China has now confirmed ownership of the balloon. They are claiming the balloon is only a civilian airship whose purpose is to gather meteorological research and that it was blown off course unexpectedly and unintentionally by strong winds.

Read full story
25 comments

The Higher Cost of Eggs May Not Go Down Until Summer

Chances are, if you have been grocery shopping in the last few months, you have noticed an increase in the cost of food. But there is one item in particular, a staple in most households, that has had a sharp and sudden increase in price: your usual carton of a dozen eggs. In December, 2022, at the height of the baking season, eggs reached an average of $4.25 in the United States. That is more than twice what they cost one year earlier.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

A group of undocumented migrants who entered the United States via its southern border are refusing to leave their Watson Hotel rooms for relocation to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. In protest, the migrants have taken to sleeping in the street. Some migrants complied, but many stood their ground and would not leave the Hell's Kitchen hotel. They began rallying outside along with migrant activists.

Read full story
125 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants

Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy