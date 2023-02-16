Legal Consequences for Women Who Miscarry

Anne Spollen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwYCS_0kpgNdT600
Women are being held legally accountable for miscarriagePhoto byAnthony TranonUnsplash

Patient to Suspect

On January 4, 2020, nineteen-year-old Brittney Poolaw, an Indigenous woman who is a member of the Comanche Nation, walked into Oklahoma’s Comanche County Memorial Hospital after suffering an at-home miscarriage. When questioned, she confessed to using both methamphetamine and marijuana, and subsequent tests at the hospital confirmed her use.

After submitting to an exam, the medical examiner did find methamphetamine and marijuana in the fetal tissue of the liver and brain; however, no cause of fetal death was assigned. The final report stated the fetal loss was most likely due to chromosomal anomalies or placental issues.

Despite these findings, authorities made the decision that Ms. Poolaw’s drug use was responsible for the miscarriage.

On March 17, 2020, Ms. Poolaw was charged with First Degree Manslaughter and incarcerated. Unable to meet the $20,000.00 bail bond she spent the pandemic in jail, waiting in that cell until her trial eighteen months later.

The laws in Oklahoma regarding manslaughter and murder are not applicable to miscarriages, or pregnancy loss, that happen prior to twenty weeks. The age of Ms. Poolaw’s fetal age was estimated to be between fifteen and seventeen weeks. In marked contrast to the fetal age and the findings of the autopsy with corresponding statements from two medical professionals that Ms. Poolaw’s substance abuse could not be definitively linked to fetal demise, a trial for manslaughter ensued.

The Trial Outcome

TV station KSWO reports that: “…during the trial, an obstetrician… said meth use could have an effect on pregnancy, but may not have directly caused the death of Poolaw’s foetus. A nurse and medical examiner both said they had seen congenital abnormalities on the foetus.”

The prosecution, however, argued the death of Ms. Poolaw’s fetus was the direct result of her use of controlled substances. After a one-day trial, and a short jury deliberation, Ms. Poolaw was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

“This prosecution went forward against somebody who had a pregnancy loss before the fetus was considered viable,” Lynn Paltrow, executive director of the group, told the AP.
“In this case, you not only have a miscarriage rather than a stillbirth early in pregnancy, but the medical examiner’s report doesn’t even claim that methamphetamine was the cause,” she said.
a

Feticide Accusations

The incarceration of women for questionable feticide is not limited to this case. In Indiana, BeiBei Shuai swallowed rat poison in a failed suicide attempt after the married father of her unborn child betrayed his promise to build a family with her. Ms. Shuai delivered her baby girl via Cesarean section, but Angel passed away in her arms at three days of age. After two and a half-year ordeal, Ms. Shuai pled guilty to the Class B misdemeanor of criminal recklessness.

in Alabama, Marshae Jones lost her unborn child due to a gunshot wound following an altercation in a parking lot. Five months pregnant, she was shot by another woman which led to fetal death. Though the other woman fired the shot that killed the fetus, that woman went free, while Ms. Jones was charged with manslaughter. Police justified the arrest and charges by asserting that Ms. Jones provoked the incident leading to the gunshot. The charge carried a possible twenty-year sentence.

Ultimately, the charges against Ms. Jones were dropped. But the local sentiment was not fully in favor of this decision. One area resident stated, that Jones “needs to be charged with something — she did put a child in a dangerous situation.”

The criminalization of pregnancy loss is not limited to the United States. In El Salvador, the mother of two children, Manuela, was seven months pregnant when she went to the local hospital for help. Accused of deliberately killing her child, she was shackled as she lay on a stretcher after suffering an obstetrical emergency and the loss of her child.

Accused of aborting her third child, Manuela was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated homicide. Two years later, while imprisoned, Manuela passed, orphaning her two children. The cause? Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, is now believed to have been the cause of her pregnancy loss. In March 2021, oral arguments were heard regarding this case.

Moving Into the Future

Harsh reproductive laws have a disparate impact on non-white women, on women who live in poverty, and on women who live in more rural regions with lower levels of education. Most of these women already struggle with limited access to healthcare which can complicate pregnancy or cause difficulties that could easily be remedied with appropriate medical intervention. They are women without a voice.

Dana Sussman, deputy executive director of the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, says of the Poolaw case, “If we allow prosecutions like this to happen without being challenged, every miscarriage could be suspect, especially in a world in which Roe and the protections therein are either completely decimated or overturned. We’re talking about every pregnancy loss being something that a police officer could investigate.”

With the current plethora of abortion restrictions and outright bans, we may be getting our first glimpse at how the future is forming for reproductive rights.

